How Strava and Twitter Saved This Pro Cyclist’s Life

Steven de Jongh is about as seasoned of a cyclist as you could ever be, having raced 14 years as a pro, and even pulling off a couple big wins along the way.

But even a cyclist of his caliber isn’t immune to crashes.

One incident in 2018 almost took his life, as he recalls on the latest episode of the Bobby & Jens podcast. How he survived is owed to some simple smart planning on his part and help from Twitter and Strava.

Going on a ride is second nature for De Jongh. While some pros hang up the bike for good, or taper back significantly, at the end of their careers, De Jongh figured why throw away all that cumulated fitness and plop on the couch for the rest of his life?

He’s stayed active since retiring after the 2009 season, and still boasts an insane 350-watt FTP at just shy of 50 years old. It comes in handy for his job as a team director for Lidl-Trek, where he finds that he connects with riders on a different level while riding side by side in early season training.

Unfortunately, the dangers of road riding still exist for non-pros, as De Jongh experienced firsthand while on a training ride in 2018.

To this day, the incident exists only as a gap in his memory.

“Of the crash, I remember nothing,” he recalls on Bobby & Jens. “I don’t know what happened.”

After De Jongh didn’t return home when he said he would, very unusual for him, his wife Renée Meijer contacted the police, who didn’t provide much help since he had only been missing for a matter of hours.

But she was persistent.

“In the end, my wife actually saved my life,” De Jongh says. “She went very aggressive on Twitter and asked for help.”

Her plea for help on Twitter quickly got noticed and was retweeted over 2,000 times.

People of twitter help me please. My husband @stevendejongh went on his bike and is missing since 10.30 . Around #laGanga area. If you are there help me please to find him. He went on a Trek bike in a trek suit. Retweet please. — Renee Meijer (@reneemeijer02) October 15, 2018

“With the support of Twitter coming up, the police realized ‘hmm, maybe this is an important guy, maybe we should put more resources on it,’” De Jongh says.

He was eventually located by the police, who were able to hone in on his position thanks to, of all things, Strava.

While he lay unconscious in a ditch on the side of the road with a massive concussion, a small miracle took place that likely made all the difference in him being around to recount this story today.

His cycling computer auto-uploaded his ride to Strava, and the GPS file conspicuously stopped in the middle of his route.

The police had a lead to pinpoint their search.

The quick action of his wife, coupled with help from technology, helped locate him, and just in time.

“When I was found, my body temperature was already down, I think it was a little bit more than 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit),” he recalls.

Luckily, beyond the head injury, he had no heart issues or other major injuries to his body and was able to make a full recovery. Though to this day, he doesn’t know exactly what happened.

All he has been able to piece together is that it wasn’t a car that hit him because his bike was perfectly fine. He speculates that a car could have run him off the road, or he swerved to avoid an animal.

“We will never know, but I’m really happy I had my Strava on,” he says.

And of course, having a loved one advocating for him made all the difference in a situation where timing was paramount to saving his life.

“I’m super thankful that my wife kept on insisting that [the police] had to keep on looking, because the first thing they said was, ‘He will be drinking something in the bar, so no worries. He will show up.’”

Despite the close call, De Jongh still rides regularly. He has some safety tips to offer up to keep us all riding safely.

Safety Tips from a Former Pro Cyclist

Tell someone where you’re riding and when you’ll be back. De Jongh always tells his wife how long his ride will last, what route he’s doing, and calls her if something like a flat delays him. Make sure it’s a trusted person who will take note quickly if you’re not back on time. Ride with a friend when you can, though that’s not always possible. Utilize crash detectors and ride tracking from Garmin, Wahoo, and other Cycling GPS companies. You might not be so lucky to have a ride auto upload while you’re unconscious, but the latest technology lets loved ones know exactly where you are in real time, and can even detect crashes. Bring a headlight and tail light on all rides, even during the day. In fact, podcast co-host Bobby Julich says De Jongh is the reason he now uses them on all his rides. People who ride race bikes should wear a helmet, he says. Brighter colors are best for being seen, especially early morning and late in the day.

Listen to De Jongh recount the full story, plus much more, on the full episode of Bobby & Jens.