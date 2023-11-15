Wout van Aert Trims CX Program with Eye on Classics Boost: ‘A Higher Goal in Mind’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert is hoping a leaner and meaner cyclocross season will deliver faster legs on the bergs and cobbles of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The Belgian superstar will debut a reduced cyclocross season December 9 in Essen, meaning that there will be fewer clashes of the “Big Three” in 2023-24 with Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel.

“It’s a conscious decision to do a shorter program,” Van Aert said. “Last year, I found it mentally difficult to focus on the cyclocross season and then move on to the spring.

“I didn’t want to leave anything to chance with the spring classics. That is why, with a heavy heart, I am riding a more limited program.”

The Jumbo-Visma star will race the marquee events in the Christmas period at Mol, Antwerp, Asper-Gavere and Heusden-Zolder, but might skip appearances at Zonhoven and Benidorm that coincide with team training camps in January.

In total, Van Aert is confirming to eight cyclocross races, with World Cup starts at Zonhoven and Benidorm pending. There was no official confirmation yet he would race the cyclocross worlds February 4 in Tabor, Czech Republic.

Van Aert: ‘A higher goal in mind’

Van Aert is putting a renewed focus on the spring classics in 2024. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Van Aert says the calendar tweak is a result of a frustrating 2023 classics campaign.

Although he scored a big win at E3 Saxo Classic and all but gifted Gent-Wevelgem to Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte, as well as hitting third-place podiums at Milano-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix, he did not win one of the spring monuments.

Missing out on a monument victory was the lone blight on the otherwise near-perfect season by Jumbo-Visma that included the unprecedented grand tour sweep.

Van Aert, 29, is hopeful the lighter cyclocross commitment will lead to a juicy payoff in the spring classics a few weeks down the line.

“For the first time, it will be different from what I am used to, but with a higher goal in mind,” Van Aert said. “It will definitely be difficult to reach a high level. I have a few races to get in shape, and then it will stop already. I hope to prove myself during these races.”

Van Aert’s calendar reduction comes as Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also confirmed he will not contest as many cyclocross races in 2023-24.

Reigning world CX champion Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also sees a more select CX calendar in 2023-24.

That means there were only be a few races where the “Big Three” will clash, and also result in a more wide-open fight for the different series’ titles.

Wout Van Aert cyclocross calendar 2023-24

Dec. 9: Exact Cross Essen

Dec. 22: Exact Cross Mol

Dec. 23: World Cup Antwerpen

Dec. 26: World Cup Gavere

Dec. 27: Superprestige Heusden-Zolder

Dec. 30: World Cup Hulst

Jan. 1: X2O Trofee Baal

Jan. 4: X2O Trofee Koksijde

Jan. 7: World Cup Zonhoven*

Jan. 21: World Cup Benidorm*

* TBD