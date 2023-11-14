Discontent after UCI President Threatens to Block Riders from Cyclocross World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Some of the world’s top cyclocross names have pushed back at suggestions by UCI President David Lappartient that non-participation in World Cup races could lead to them being blocked from riding the world championships.

Lappartient was speaking after round 1 winner Thibau Nys decided not to compete in Sunday’s World Cup race in Dendermonde.

“He had a bad result in the European championships in Pontchâteau. He said he was tired, but why go and race Saturday in Niel?” he told Direct Velo, referring to the Superprestige race there. “That’s why I understand that there are breaks during the season.

“I don’t want to stigmatize him because Thibau Nys is a rider that cyclocross needs. But he’s not the only one who is leaving the World Cup to one side. If it doesn’t work, it’s because there are things that need to improve.”

Also missing from Sunday’s World Cup race was women’s leader Fem Van Empel, winner of rounds one and two.

Direct Velo noted that only four out of the top 10 men in the UCI classification competed in the American round in Waterloo, as well as just six out of the top women. Lappartient acknowledged the distance to be travelled and said that he could understand the issue, suggesting that adding a Canadian race could be a solution.

However, more controversially, he suggested imposing constraints on riders who don’t compete.

“If a rider prefers to ride a national event during World Cup rounds, you will not do the next World Cup rounds and therefore no world championship. The World Cup is not a competition where you pick and choose as you please. Every rider has to play the game.”

That suggestion has led to pushback from several riders, who suggest the current structure of 14 World Cup rounds is far too much.

Current men’s series leader Lars van der Haar explains his upcoming absence from some rounds.

“For example, I will skip the Dublin World Cup because I want to go for the overall standings in the X2O trophy [which takes place one day beforehand in Kortrijk – ed.] That’s just an unattainable situation,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

MAASMECHELEN, BELGIUM – OCTOBER 29: Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes to win the 2nd UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Maasmechelen 2023 – Men’s Elite on October 29, 2023 in Maasmechelen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

He also said there are logistical issues to consider when such races are so far apart, such as the need to have two bikes at each race. “That’s not good either. If you start somewhere, you have to go 10 percent for it. So that’s why I’m skipping Dublin [round 5]. I did Dublin with great pleasure last year and now I’m going to skip it with pain in my heart.”

He said that he will also miss round 7 in Val di Sole due to the need to train. “I have to make choices for myself. But I also drop four Superprestige rounds to ride four World Cups. So I don’t understand why they’re making such a big deal about it?”

He is troubled by threats to exclude riders from the world championships. He refers to two of the biggest names, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, who don’t race many cross races due to their heavy road commitments.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to exclude people. Ultimately, each country determines its selection. I do not think that the UCI can determine who races or does not race. Wout and Mathieu must always have the right to ride the world championships, even if they only ride a few World Cups. If they are the best, they are the best. And then they can also win from the third or fourth row of the races.”

European champion Michael Vanthourenhout agrees. “It would be a pity if Van Aert and Van der Poel could not participate. At a world championships you want everyone to be there.”

He added that he thought it was unlikely that the UCI would introduce such a rule in the short term, and that there would be a longer time to work out the best solution. “But something has to change to make or keep the World Cups fun, so that everyone comes back to cyclocross.”

Unsurprisingly, Nys’ father and former world champion Sven Nys told Wielerflits he doesn’t agree with Lappartient. “I think that riders should have the right to make their own choices,” he said. “Especially when it comes to young riders, because this is also my own son.”

He said that he saw the pronouncements as a threat, a case of Lappartient trying to raise his voice, but that he didn’t want to give an immediate counter-reaction. “We are going to let it sink in and not be pressured,” he said. “All we ask for is consultation.”

UCI sports director Peter Van den Abeele told Sporza recently that he also saw a problem. “If the World Cup is considered a toy, then we have a problem. It’s not good for anyone or for cyclocross in general. Yet there is no other event where the winnings are higher than in the World Cup.”

Individual World Cup round winners get 5,000 euro, with the overall winner netting 30,000. He suggests giving more UCI points for each round, or potentially running it off over a shorter period in order to ensure the big names such as Van Aert, Van der Poel and Tom Pidcock are present.

Van der Haar also suggests a more condensed block of racing.

“My personal opinion is still eight to nine World Cups from October to the world championship,” he said. “That would be a fair, beautiful World Cup for everyone. It used to be like this and back then I never had the idea in my head of skipping a World Cup. So I don’t see why it would be the case in the future [if things reverted].”

He said it was important for the riders and the UCI to have a substantive discussion about the situation rather than Lappartient making threats.