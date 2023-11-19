Eli Iserbyt Blitzes UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 4 to Triumph in Troyes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Eli Iserbyt was in stupendous form in Troyes on Sunday, overcoming a slow start and a puncture to carve his way through the field, overhaul race leader Lars van der Haar and dominate round four of the UCI cyclocross World Cup.

The Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal rider caught Van der Haar just after the halfway point and blitzed the remainder of the race to end up ten seconds clear of the World Cup leader at the finish. Van der Haar’s Baloise Trek Lions teammate Joris Nieuwenhuis was third, 1:29 down, with Gerben Kuypers (Circuis – Reuz – Technord) a further 12 seconds back to take fourth.

“I think this my favorite and one of my best races this season,” the Belgian said. “I had really good legs. It was a pity for me I had a flat tire on the first lap. I kept pushing and pushing. Lars rode a really, really good race, so I am happy to take the victory.”

Iserbyt was far back at one point, with his eventual win a reflection of his persistence and his strength.

“It was difficult to overtake some guys but when I could ride my own lines and my own pace I felt pretty good,” he said. “Lars was a hard contender and I was happy I could close the gap. When he changed bikes I knew I had to be in the front and ride my own lines and try to push him to make mistakes.”

The result saw Iserbyt move into the red and white World Cup leader’s jersey by virtue of a one point difference in the new overall standings. He is on 122 points, with Van der Haar on 121 and Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) on 88.

Van der Haar will miss round 5 next weekend, handing Iserbyt the chance to further stretch his lead.

“It is still ten races [left], so it’s still early. I am happy that I can take the leader’s jersey and ride in it next week in Dublin. It will be a hard weekend, but with the white jersey it is always nice to go abroad.”

Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) was quickest at the start, blasting away and holding the lead for some time. Thibau Nys had a problem with his pedal inside the first few seconds of the race, with this issue also holding up Iserbyt slightly.

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was also going well and he and Kamp dragged a group clear of the rest. Van der Haar put in a surge to further drive the pace, then jumped the barriers to keep his momentum going. He hammered it over the line to end that opening lap slightly ahead of Kamp, Ronhaar and four others.

Laurens Sweeck and Eli Iserbyt were further back there and having to chase hard to stay in contention.

Van der Haar continued a relentless pace and pulled well clear on lap two. Gerben Kuypers (Circus – Reuz – Technord) left the others in a bid to bridge, while behind Iserbyt had ridden brilliantly to get across to that chase group, pass Kuypers and move into second place. He was nine seconds back at the end of lap three and reduced it by two seconds on that lap when he became the first of the riders to ride the uphill off camber section.

Van der Haar’s seven second advantage at that halfway point was slashed soon afterwards when he changed bikes at the pits, with Iserbyt moving past him into the front and then inching further ahead on lap six. Van der Haar was still riding well, but Iserbyt was flying and also nailing the technical demands of the course.

He ended that lap seven seconds ahead, while behind Kuypers was caught by Joris Nieuwenhuis (Balose Trek Lions) in the battle for third. The latter drove clear on the final lap to secure that last step on the podium. As for the battle for first, Van der Haar put in a determined effort to try to get back on terms, but Iserbyt was too strong.

“I was gutted. I felt a bit broken,” Van der Har said ruefully at the finish. “I had good legs but I was beaten today. I really, really wanted to win. I tried everything, but I really struggled when I was alone so early. I struggled to find the right pace, and because you had nobody around, you couldn’t see what were maybe better lines, so you just kept doing what you thought was best.

“Then I made one little mistake. I thought, ‘okay, quickly change bike, and focus on Eli.’ I just saw Eli taking one or two lines a lot better than me. Straight away he put so much pressure on me, and I had to change my tactics to also take those lines.

“In the end that gave him a little bit of an advantage and I couldn’t speed up any more. He won, he beat me fair and square, but that hurt.”

Nieuwenhuis won Saturday’s Telenet Superprestige Aardbeiencross Merksplas race and said it was probably the best race weekend of his life. Going deep on Saturday complicated things a little early on, but he came around in time to take third.

“I felt super good yesterday and that also gave me the confidence that I would be okay today,” the Dutchman said. “In the first few laps I really had to come through a little bit, I still felt the legs. But then I started to make some progress in the laps and I had better lines in the end.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com