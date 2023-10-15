Fem Van Empel Showcases Rainbow Jersey With Sublime Win in Waterloo Cyclocross World Cup

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fem Van Empel (Team Jumbo-Visma) raced to a dominant victory in round one of the UCI World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday, gapping her main rivals on lap two of five and scorching to the win.

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin – Decuninck) initially matched her Dutch compatriot but came under pressure as the race dragged on, losing ground on each lap. She eventually finished 36 seconds back, with teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado 1:51 behind in third.

Canada’s Maghalie Rochette was best of the north Americans in fourth place, one slot ahead of Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM Racing).

Van Empel got her gap when Pieterse crashed on lap two. She said she didn’t try to capitalize on that, but continued as she had been going.

“I did not know what happened in the race, because I did not accelerate,” she said. “I rode only my own pace, and there was enough to make a gap. I am very happy to win this race.

“I heard it [the reaction to Pieterse’s fall] from the crowd, but I didn’t accelerate at that moment. I rode my own race and that was enough.”

World champion Van Empel and Pieterse were clearly the strongest early on, battling each other for the lead with Alvarado close by. Pieterse looked very sharp on the opening lap and led them across the line, but caught her foot and fell on the uphill log section on lap two, enabling Van Empel to open a solid lead.

“It was a really nice race,” Pieterse said. “I enjoyed it a lot with all the American fans cheering. It was really good. In the beginning I made some mistakes. My cyclocross technique let me down a bit, which gave Fem a gap and then I couldn’t close it. But luckily I could hold on to second place.”

She rode hard to try to catch up but had another error on the subsequent running climb, coming to a halt and briefly blocking Alvarado. She continued to chase hard and gapped the latter, but was still nine seconds back starting lap three. Van Empel was looking very smooth and extended her lead to 23 seconds over that circuit.

With the course drying out, both Van Empel and Pieterse changed to fresh machines on the penultimate lap. The race leader continued to pull ahead, adding six more seconds to her advantage, and was comfortably ahead taking the bell. Pieterse was visibly more labored and came to a complete halt on the run-up, losing another second or two.

Van Empel had no such worries and raced in for the win, clapping the outstretched hands of the spectators. Pieterse and Alvarado completed the podium, riding well on the day but being no match for the world champion.

She was asked if she was set to dominate the season.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I will take some rest after the Europeans. That is the moment that I can relax a bit. I don’t do the whole season.”

Pieterse has been focusing on mountain bike, taking strong results in the recent World Cups in Snowshoe and Mont-Saint Anne. “[It was] tough,” she said of the transition. “But I’m still on the podium, so it was good.

“I was a bit out of my pace and Fem went so quick through the corners. She was just faster today.”

More to follow soon.