Maghalie Rochette Continues Clean USCX sweep at Charm City Cross; Anton Ferdinande Wins Three-Up Sprint

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) is a perfect six for six in the 2023 USCX Series, after a pair of wins at Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland.

The men’s series continues to be a tight competition as Anton Ferdinande (DHM) held off Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) and Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) in a sprint finish Saturday. Strohmeyer managed to go one step better on Sunday to win the C2 race. Only 32 points separate first, second, and third overall in the series.

How the C1 races unfolded

Rochette got the better of Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing) and Sidney McGill (Cervélo/Orange Living) in the C1 race on Saturday, beating them by half a minute, but that doesn’t mean it was an easy day for Rochette.

“Sidney McGill was riding really well,” Rochette said. “I couldn’t really shake her.”

Rochette knew she would have to do something to put some distance between herself and McGill, so on an uphill section before a camber, she put her to the test.

“I know it’s one of the hardest, physical parts of the course, so I tried to attack there to see how she would respond,” Rochette said. “And I got a gap right away, so I was like ‘OK, I’m just going to go with it’ because if she’s on my wheel it’s going to be really difficult to attack.”

Maghalie Rochette wins the Charm City Cross C1 race. (Photo: Bruce Buckley)

McGill was eventually passed up by Caroline Mani, finishing a couple seconds behind, but Rochette credits McGill with making the race difficult early on.

Women’s C1 results (Saturday)

(Photo: Bruce Buckley)

Maghalie Rochette Caroline Mani – 0:33 Sidney McGill – 0:35 Raylyn Nuss – 1:42 Kaya Musgrave – 2:02

Anton Ferdinande had a tighter battle on his hands on Saturday as the men’s C1 race once again came down to a sprint finish.

After being in the mix all season long, Ferdinande finally got the upper hand to take his first win of the USCX Series, besting Andrew Strohmeyer and Curtis White at the line.

Anton Ferdinande won his first USCX Series race of the year. (Photo: Bruce Buckley)

In a close race like that, every moment matters, and racers need to be on top of their game mentally, Ferdinande said. “It’s a really technical race, and you need to take the corners perfectly.”

Men’s C1 results (Saturday)

(Photo: Bruce Buckley)

Anton Ferdinande Andrew Strohmeyer – Same time Curtis White – Same time Loris Rouiller – 0:47 Vincent Baestaens – 1:10

How the C2 races unfolded (Sunday)

In Sunday’s C2 race, Rochette once again battled with McGill early in the race.

“It wasn’t easy following her wheel,” Rochette said of McGill.

“She showed confidence today at the front. She wasn’t letting up and she was pushing me.”

After using the same section as Saturday to form a gap, Rochette managed to get away and ultimately finish with a little more breathing room to take her sixth straight series win.

Caroline Mani finished third.

Women’s C2 results (Sunday)

Maghalie Rochette Sidney McGill – 0:57 Caroline Mani – 1:35 Lauren Zoerner – 1:59 Raylyn Nuss – 2:07

After narrowly missing out on victory Saturday, Andrew Strohmeyer went one position better to win the men’s C2 race on Sunday, his first win of the series.

He made his move at the off-camber section. “All of a sudden I looked back and I had a gap and was like this is the lap I have to go. It’s go time.”

It was a tight battle for most of the race as the lead group constantly tested one another.

“We were all on such a close level. Right at the end it was just whoever had a little bit more in the tank.”

Eventually it came down to a sprint between Strohmeyer and Baestaens. Curtis White rounded out the podium, 36 seconds back.

Men’s C2 results (Sunday)

Andrew Strohmeyer Vincent Baestaens – Same time Curtis White – 0:36 Anton Ferdinande – 1:03 Scott Funston – 1:26

USCX Series overall standings after week 3

Women’s USCX overall standings after week 3

Maghalie Rochette – 270 Caroline Mani – 207 Sidney McGill – 194 Raylyn Nuss – 174 Lauren Zoerner – 104

Men’s USCX overall standings after week 23

Vincent Baestaens – 218 Loris Rouiller – 190 Andrew Strohmeyer – 186 Curtis White – 178 Michael van den Ham – 138

After three weekends in a row of racing, the next and final event of USCX is not for another four weeks, October 28-29 at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, MA.