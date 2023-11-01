Maghalie Rochette Completes USCX Sweep at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross; Curtis White Snags 2 Wins to Take Series Win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) completed her clean sweep of the four-weekend USCX Series this past weekend, winning both Saturday’s C1 and Sunday’s C2 races at the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. She left the weekend with the overall title after winning all eight races of the 2023 series.

In the men’s races, U.S. national champion Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) scored his first two wins of the 2023 USCX Series, giving him enough points to take the overall series win after also placing well the previous three weekends.

Absences from top riders in the final weekend of the series including Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX Team), Loris Rouiller (Heizomat – Kloster Kitchen), Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes), and Anton Ferdinande (DHM) helped White find the top step.

How the C1 races unfolded

Rochette got out to a fast start, hoping to keep her perfect streak alive. However, Sidney McGill (Cervélo Orange Living) kept pace with her.

“That made me nervous because I don’t think I can go much faster than that,” Rochette said.

She got ahead of McGill before the second sand pit and opened up a gap there, building it into a small but tenuous lead. The race would stay close owing to the course’s fast, flat profile that lacked any major hills or features to create separation.

“Both Caroline (Mani, Groove Off Road Racing) and Sidney were honestly right there,” Rochette said. “I don’t think my gap was ever bigger than 13, 14, 15 seconds — that’s gone in a snap of a finger. They made it pretty tough. I was pretty nervous the whole race.”

Women’s C1 results (Saturday)

Maghalie Rochette Caroline Mani – 0:20 Sidney McGill – 0:24 Jenaya Francis – 1:21 Lauren Zoerner – 1:39

After staying in the mix all series long but falling short of a win, Curtis White picked up his first USCX victory of 2023 on Saturday in the C1 race.

Just as with the women’s race, it was a fast race where riders stayed within striking distance of one another, making any small mistake costly.

“It’s a really technical course and it’s all about stringing these sections together,” White said. “There’s no one feature that is the defining moment. It really is being consistent lap after lap, for section after section and sewing them together.”

He took advantage of a small slip from Michael van den Ham when they were off the front together to take a gap and eventually ride in to a 30-second victory.

Men’s C1 results (Saturday)

Curtis White Jules van Kempen – 0:30 Michael van den Ham – same time Luke Valenti – 0:31 Tyler Clark – 0:58

How the C2 races unfolded (Sunday)

Muddy conditions on Sunday provided a new challenge as Rochette looked to complete her series sweep.

“You have to find your way, find the good lines, and just always look ahead to make sure you can find those lines and see them ahead,” she said.

Despite the inclement weather, she had a slightly more comfortable gap of about a minute on McGill.

Women’s C2 results (Sunday)

Maghalie Rochette Sidney McGill – 0:59 Katie Clouse – 1:14 Janaya Francis – 1:35 Lauren Zoerner – 1:35

Curtis White found himself in an even tighter battle on Sunday, holding off Luke Valenti (Team Ecoflo Chronos) by just seven seconds.

Men’s C2 results (Sunday)

Curtis White Luke Valenti – 0:07 Dylan Zakrajsek – 0:59 Tyler Clark – 1:00 Michael van den Ham – 1:23

USCX Series final overall standings

After a challenging 2022-23 season where she had trouble winning races, Maghalie Rochette took the USCX Series by storm.

“I hadn’t won a race in a long time, so it felt good to be back and try to be at the front of the races.”

“It gives me a lot of confidence going to Europe now.”

Women’s USCX final standings

Maghalie Rochette – 360 Caroline Mani – 270 Sidney McGill – 264 Lauren Zoerner – 210 Raylyn Nuss – 196

Men’s USCX final standings

Curtis White – 268 Vincent Baestaens – 218 Michael van den Ham – 198 Jules van Kempen – 192 Loris Rouiller – 190

A special thank you to Marilyn Hill for her help reporting on the 2023 USCX Series.