Maghalie Rochette continues USCX dominance at Rochester Cyclocross; Vincent Baestaens picks up pair of wins

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) continued her dominant start to the 2023 USCX Series this weekend at Rochester Cyclocross, winning both the C1 and C2 races.

In the men’s races, Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX Team) won a pair of close contests, beating Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) in a sprint for the C1 victory on Saturday, and Anton Ferdinande (DHM) by nine seconds in Sunday’s C2 race.

How the C1 races unfolded

Rochette considers Rochester to be her home race and she employed her knowledge of the course to help her get out to a lead and hold onto it.

She avoided a crash in the first lap by being aware of a tricky section that has been a trouble point in the past and getting to the front of the race before then.

“The few technical sections here in Rochester are always key,” she said. “The ‘Double Trouble’ for example is a pretty technical section, and for me it was a challenge. I didn’t clean it perfectly every lap. But I did a couple times, and I think that’s actually where I set myself apart from the other riders. I came in first in that section and was able to clean it and I think it opened up a little gap.”

Women’s C1 results (Saturday)

Maghalie Rochette Caroline Mani – 1:07 Sidney McGill – 1:23 Isabella Holmgren – 1:38 Raylyn Nuss – 2:21

In the men’s race, Baestaens had an uphill battle to the top.

After hurting his hip in a crash before the start of last week’s race, necessitating a string of chiropractor and physical therapist visits, Baestaens had to modify his approach to racing for Rochester.

“It’s very hard to stand on the pedals because it hurts, so I need to do my own pace a little bit,” he said.

“It was a really tactical race today; It seemed like no one wanted to race with too much energy,” said second place rider Andrew Strohmeyer, which likely played into Baestaens’ hand.

“It’s so slow and so technical that following people is tough,” Strohmeyer said of a section of the course called the jungle. “I made mistakes through there that I had to work to close the gaps down throughout the race.”

Strohmeyer eventually did make a move of his own with three laps to go.

“I pushed through the jungle section and got a gap, but those guys were strong enough to bring it back,” he said. “It came back and I had to go back to the drawing board to figure out how I was going to try to beat these guys again.”

After being dropped by the top riders last week, Baestaens said he thinks that other riders were discounting him, making this win all the more sweet.

Vincent Baestaens wins Rochester Cyclocross.

“Sometimes the will is bigger than the pain. I’m very very happy with this win today.”

For Baestaens, who says this will be his last season as a professional rider, the win was especially meaningful.

“Rochester was my first race in the U.S., so it’s very nice that I can win here again,” the Belgian said.

Men’s C1 results (Saturday)

Vincent Baestaens Andrew Strohmeyer – 0:01 Loris Rouiller – 0:08 Curtis White – 0:24 Michael van den Ham – 0:28

The men’s C1 podium.

C2 results (Sunday)

Things wouldn’t be so easy for Rochette on Sunday. After a good start, she had a particularly difficult to fix chain drop on the second lap and had to chase back on. The Canadian went on to crash a couple more times but eventually got the better of upstart Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea). Sydney McGill rounded out the podium.

Baestaens repeated on Sunday in the C2 race, this time with a slightly less stressful margin of nine seconds over Anton Ferdinande. Loris Rouiller finished third.

Women’s C2 results (Sunday)

Maghalie Rochette Isabella Holmgren – 0:23 Sidney McGill – 1:30 Lauren Zoerner – 2:23 Kaya Musgrave – 2:40

Men’s C2 results (Sunday)

Vincent Baestaens Anton Ferdinande – 0:09 Loris Rouiller – 0:13 Lance Haidet – 0:15 Andrew Strohmeyer – 0:21

USCX Series overall standings after weekend 2

With two of the four race weekends in the books, and four wins to her name, Rochette now stands comfortably in first place with 180 points to her closest competitor, Caroline Mani with 137 points.

Baestaens’ pair of wins keeps him in second overall and locks him into a tight race for first with Loris Rouiller, who leads 156 points to 154.

Women’s USCX overall standings after week 2

Maghalie Rochette – 180 Caroline Mani – 137 Sidney McGill – 124 Raylyn Nuss – 118 Lauren Zoerner – 104

Men’s USCX overall standings after week 2

Loris Rouiller – 156 Vincent Baestaens – 154 Curtis White – 112 Andrew Strohmeyer – 104 Michael van den Ham – 97

The next USCX event is this weekend, September 30 – October 1, at Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland.