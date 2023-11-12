Ronhaar Seizes First Elite CX World Cup Victory of Career in Dendermonde, Van Der Haar Extends Overall Lead

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Pim Ronhaar netted the best elite cyclocross result of his career on Sunday, blitzing a muddy, technically demanding course in the Dendermonde UCI World Cup to finish 16 seconds ahead of teammate Lars van der Haar.

The Baloise Trek Lions duo showed the benefits of missing Saturday’s Telenet Superprestige Jaarmarktcross Niel, enjoying fresher form than many of their rivals on what was a very taxing day. Laurens Sweeck was best-of-the-rest, the Crelan-Corendon rider taking third, 27 seconds back.

Saturday’s Superprestige winner Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bigoal) said before the race that his legs were heavy and ended up a tired-looking fourth, several seconds ahead of Circus-Reuz-Technord duo Gerben Kuypers and Kevin Kuhn.

“[This means] a lot, especially after the Koppenberg when I was at five minutes and felt so, so bad,” 2021 under-23 world champ Ronhaar said. “I had three days to fix my mental health before the Europeans. That was a really good race. Now, the first three, four laps, Eric [team sports director Eric Braes] said do nothing and save for the last part and I did. I felt so strong.”

Van der Haar also looked strong, completing a team one-two atop the podium.

“Pim went at the best possible moment. After that I had little bit left in the tank and could stay behind and could control the race from there,” he said. “I was a little bit scared with the big group coming back, but luckily then Laurens [Sweeck] went for it and I could keep up.”

He started the day one point clear of Iserbyt in the World Cup standings, and a further point ahead of his teammate Thibau Nys, who was a non-starter on Sunday.

His strong showing sees him extend his lead to nine seconds over Iserbyt. Ronhaar moves into third, 12 seconds back.

“It is nice to still have the jersey for another one race,” Van der Haar said. “I hope that after Troyes I will still have it in Flamanville.”

Sweeck completed the podium, fending off a hard-chasing Iserbyt in the finale.

“I was a long time in the running for the win, but in the end I didn’t have the legs any more,” he said. “It was good it was only seven laps, because the eight one I was maybe then not on the podium.”

(L/R): second placed Netherlands’ Lars Van Der Haar, winner Netherlands Pim Ronhaar and third placed Belgium’s Laurens Sweeck pose on the podium after the men’s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde on November 12, 2023, round 3 out of 14 of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The race began with the usual frantic start. British national champ Cam Mason (Cyclocross Reds) was fired up for a result after his silver medal in the European championships but had a problem in the early moments, getting tangled up with another rider and splintering the spokes in his front wheel.

That left him running towards the pits, all the time shedding time to early leader Toon Vandebosch. The Crelan-Corendon rider had opened a gap over the others when he opted not to pit, ending that opening lap six seconds clear of Kamp, Iserbyt and Ronhaar.

He was joined by teammate Sweeck on lap two, with Ronhaar bridging on lap three. Vandebosch was on a flyer and pushed ahead again, ending that lap six seconds ahead of them, and 19 in front of Iserbyt and his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Ryan Kamp.

However that early exuberance then appeared to fade, with a drop in energy Ronhaar and Sweeck to overcome their deficit by the time they went through the first of the pit areas. Van der Haar was also making a comeback, bridging across to Vandebosch and Sweeck, but only after Ronhaar flew the coop.

He was eight seconds clear of those chasers with three laps remaining, with those further behind all appearing to be in damage limitation mode.

Ronhaar continued to accelerate and extended his buffer to 30 seconds by the end of that lap, and to 33 seconds by the bell. Circus-Reuz-Technord riders Kevin Kuhn and Gerben Kuypers plus Iserbyt were at 49 seconds there, and out of the running for the win.

22 year old Ronhaar continued on to victory, while behind Van der Haar gapped Sweeck in the pits and pulled further ahead of the Belgian all the way to the finish.

Sweeck was flagging but had enough in the tank to fend off Iserbyt, who had to be satisfied with fourth.

He had looked strong in winning Saturday’s Superprestige race and had hoped to take over the World Cup lead, but instead lost ground to chief rival Van der Haar. That outcome gave Baloise Trek Lions reason to celebrate, as did Ronhaar’s storming win.

His victory shows the reward of his staying motivated after his Koppenbergcross disappointment, an approach he explained on Sunday.

“Just keep it positive,” he said. “I’m young. Of course bad races are not good for the mental health, especially if you have to race the Europeans just three days after that. But just stay positive and the rest will come.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com