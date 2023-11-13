The Rivalry Returns: Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel Set for Five Cyclocross Clashes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Cyclocross fans, mark your diaries. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are set to revive their rivalry-for-the-ages in five cyclocross showdowns this winter.

According to reports out of Het Laatste Nieuws, Van Aert will race a very selective five-cross program in the coming months. And all five of those will pit Jumbo-Visma’s cross-discipline star into boggy battle with decade-long cyclocross and classics rival Van der Poel.

HLN indicates Van Aert will pack his schedule into a festive flurry between December 22 and January 1.

The three-time elite ‘cross world champion has limited his racing in recent winters as his ambitions in the spring classics, and his chase for victory at Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, take growing priority.

Van Aert’s early 2024 ‘cross and road program, and his participation at cyclocross worlds, are still to be confirmed.

Van der Poel confirmed his calendar earlier this month.

The Dutch ace is taking a very different line through the winter from Van Aert. Van der Poel is set for a stacked 13-race program concluding with a world title defense in Tabor in early February.

Van Aert and Van der Poel’s rivalry has driven the cyclocross narrative for more than a decade. The two have been racing each other since they were juniors and share a total of 11 elite, U23, and junior titles between them,

Tom Pidcock, the third of the so-called “three kings of ‘cross”, is yet to confirm his roadmap for the winter.

Wout van Aert’s expected winter calendar (all which will also feature Mathieu van der Poel):

Dec 22: Exact ‘Cross Mol

Dec 23: World Cup Antwerp

Dec 28: Superprestige Diegem

Dec 29: Exact ‘Cross Loenhout

Jan 1: X2O Trofee Baal / GP Sven Nys

UCI consternation over absence of top ‘crossers

The UCI is threatening action against riders that skip races in its World Cup series.

Van Aert’s provisional schedule was revealed this weekend in the midst of a storm over the cyclocross scene.

Top brass at the UCI is considering taking action against riders that skip races from its marquee World Cup series in favor of a more selective local program.

UCI president David Lappartient and CEO Peter van den Abeele hinted to Sporza and Direct Vélo this weekend that riders who bypass the World Cup could be barred from future races in the series, and at the super-prestigious world championships.

“The World Cup is not a competition where you can choose what you want to ride,” Lappartient threatened. “Everyone just has to participate.”

Van Aert could face the wrath of the governing body given he has only one World Cup round on his reported program.

However, his schedule is still to be officially confirmed by Team Jumbo-Visma, so don’t be surprised to see changes.