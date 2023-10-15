Thibau Nys Emulates Father Sven With Dominant Cyclocross World Cup Win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thibau Nys blitzed the Waterloo course to win the first Elite World Cup of his career on Sunday, repeatedly powering sections others had to run and reaching the finish alone. The Belgian beat compatriot Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) by 16 seconds, with his Baloise Trek Lions teammate Pim Ronhaar riding strongly early on but fading to third, 41 seconds down.

Nys, the son of double world champion Sven Nys made his move on lap four, dropping his teammate Ronhar there, while Iserbyt had experienced shoe problems during the race and had to stop for a change. He was able to move back into second place but ran out of steam before the end, having to make do with the runner-up slot.

Nys becomes the third-youngest winner of a World Cup, slotting in below Mathieu van der Poel in 2015 and Wout van Aert one year earlier.

“It is unbelievable,” he smiled, reacting to the victory. “Also the way I won it is something I never forget. Here in the US at the headquarters of Trek, riding solo to the line. It was one of my best days on the bike, for sure.”

He won the Be-Mine Cross in Belgium one week ago and now takes even bigger success at a World Cup. “I think I made a big step this summer. I was already so proud to show it last week and I didn’t expect to be there again in a way like this. I mean, I knew I was in good shape, but riding so dominant is incredible.”

There was a hectic start to the first UCI World Cup of the season with the riders sprinting for the opening corner and continuing that moment. Iserbyt led early on, pulling clear and then being joined before the hops by Ronhaar. Nys was chasing hard and also bridged just before the end of the lap, while European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) had to put his foot down and was amongst those losing ground.

Things you love to see 😊 @thibau_nys4 riding up the steps at Waterloo #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Chs31leO94 — John Maguire 🇺🇦 (@velo_bristol) October 15, 2023

The chasers were five seconds behind the chasers crossing the start/finish line. Nys rode the steps and got a gap, but Iserbyt quickly came back and attacked on the following climb. However that was contained and then Ronhaar surged ahead, beginning lap 3 some four seconds clear of the chasing duo, and 16 clear of the Meeussen (Crelan-Corndon), Niewenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions) and Vanthourenhout group.

Iserbyt had shoe problems soon afterwards, with Nys pulling ahead of him and riding the log section to draw closer to his teammate and to finally bridge. Iserbyt pulled into the pits for a shoe and a new bike, dropping to 15 seconds behind beginning lap four.

“I had a bit of bad luck,” he explained afterwards. “I think that is racing, but I am bit bummed about it. On the start of the running section my shoe was broken. I tried to fix it but I lost some time, and then I had to change shoes.”

Nys rode the bank while Ronhar ran it, losing contact. He composed himself and kept chasing, but was six seconds down heading onto lap five. Iserbyt was going like a train in pursuit and was just 14 seconds back there, looking explosive on all the punchy sections.

Nys once again powered up the bank and padded his lead over all the other riders forced to run the section. He was looking good for the win but Iserbyt continued to hope and got back up to Ronhaar just before the end of the lap. Those two were 13 seconds back there, with Iserbyt continuing his charge on the penultimate lap and dropping his rival.

Nys was in control, though, once again riding the bank and the steps sections and starting the final lap 15 seconds ahead. He looked stronger on that final part of the race and fully savored the win, hoisting his bike high overhead after the finish line, then being embraced by his father.

“I didn’t say a lot [to him],” he said. “The emotions came above. It feels so incredible…I was so happy, and then when I saw him I got quite emotional. It is a day we will never forget, I think.”

First ever Elite World Cup Victory for Thibau Nys 🥇 “The way I won today is something I will never forget!” Watch out world, Nys is on fire! #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wCXBK3CHew — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) October 15, 2023

Iserbyt also won’t forget the day, but for different reasons. He won the past three editions of the race but his shoe issues cost him any chance of four in a row.

“I had a good feeling but then I was a bit out of my rhythm. I was just not strong enough to catch the first guy,” he said. “I am pretty unsatisfied.”

Ronhaar, in contrast, was smiling at the finish and satisfied with third.

“It’s amazing. I am room-mates with Thibau. We talked about this race the whole week. It is sad they changed some things in the course but it was so nice to ride here with the team, with all the help from Trek. Thibau wins and I am third, it is amazing.”

