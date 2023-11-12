UCI CX World Cup: Alvarado Slogs to Victory on Muddy Dendermonde Course

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Third and second in the first two World Cup cyclocross races, Ceylin de Carmen Alvarado continued her progression by winning round three at Dendermonde in Belgium on Sunday.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider followed up her victory in Saturday’s Telenet Superprestige Jaarmarktcross Niel with another dominant performance, beating Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 37 seconds on the mud-logged, run-heavy course.

Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) was 1:35 seconds behind in third, landing her first elite World Cup podium.

Marion Norbert Riberolle and her Creland-Corendon team-mate Manon Bakker rounded out the top five, both slightly over two minutes back.

“It feels really good,” Alvarado smiled. “It has been a long time since I won two races after each other. I think it’s more than two years.

“It feels really good [to be back again]. My shape is at the moment really good. It was a good feeling to have a double win this weekend.”

Alvarado was indeed in impressive form, with her task made a little easier by the absence of recent European champion Fem van Empel. The Jumbo-Visma rider was taking a rest after winning seven races in a row, with her regular rival capitalising on that.

Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) was the first leader, with Brand soon moving to the front and showing solid form after a being sidelined with a crash in September and resulting surgery.

Brand changed bikes in the pits on lap one and stayed just ahead of Alvarado, who ran the muddy section parallel to that area. However the latter soon overtook her and moved into the lead. The Dutchwoman finished lap one 14 seconds clear of Brand, with Aniek van Alphen (Cyclocross Reds) leading a chase group just over 30 seconds back.

Dutch riders Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Lucinda Brand pictured in action during the women’s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, round 3 (out of 14) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition. (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Alvarado continued to build her lead from there, with Brand slipping to 43 seconds back over the next lap and Backstedt moving into third, 55 seconds down. The latter continued her charge but while she opened daylight to the rest, she was unable to close up to Brand.

The latter ended lap three some 47 seconds behind the leader, with Backstedt at 1:17.

Alvarado was looking smooth out front, with the only sign of increasing fatigue a small stumble on the stair section. She remained more fluid than those behind her, with Brand’s efforts to close gaining her just two seconds over that lap. Backstedt conceded another nine seconds to the leader, with Norbert Riberolle a further 12 seconds back in fourth, but losing a couple of seconds when her bike slid out heading into the pits.

Alvarado’s strength was seen in riding her bike over the mounds section on each lap, with most of the other riders needing to run it instead. She had a small off prior to the steps, with the increasingly rutted and muddy course complicating things for the riders, but knew she was on the way to victory as long as she avoided big issues.

She started the final lap with 46 seconds in hand over Brand, and 1:34 on Backstedt. She sploshed her way through the mud near the pits and then up the stair section, with increasing fatigue seeing her dab her foot to the ground when cresting the mounds.

However she was clearly the strongest in the field and raced in to the finish, hands aloft and then bowing to the crowd as she rolled across the line.

Brand was also happy, saying afterwards that she would have gladly signed up for second if she’d been asked beforehand. She had a long period off the bike due to injury and was pleased that things worked out.

“The start was super good, but it was also kind of a hit to the wall. It was really tough to find the rhythm after that,” she said. “It was really a race of finding the rhythm. So in the beginning I was like, “oh, maybe I am going to die slowly,” but luckily I could consolidate it.”

She said the key was finding points to rest on the course, “and then from there riding everything steady and really making myself ready for the harder parts of the course.”

Backstedt was similarly pleased with the outcome of her race. “I am really happy with it, considering after recon I didn’t know whether I was going to start,” she explained. “You can probably hear it in my voice that I am not feeling 100 percent, so third place today, elite podium, I have to be over the moon with that one.”

She had a big battle for third spot during the race, with Norbert Riberolle getting near at one point. That prompted the Briton to step on the gas and to protect her podium place.

“It was really close,” she said of that moment. “The last couple of corners before the finishing straight I could see her. We were two corners away from each other and I was like, ‘I’m going to have to really push here and try to get away.’ I don’t know where it was I got away, but I am happy with that one.”

She is still just 19 years old and has an eye on her age category as a season goal.

“The worlds has to be on the cards for under 23,” she said. “I’d like to win the under 23 overall as well, but we have to see how it goes first. To see if I have some good races, hopefully some more elite podiums, and see what it is at the end of the season.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com