UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Alvarado Prevails Over Pieterse Following Dramatic Tussle

World Cup leader Ceylin Alvarado proved best after an early-race tussle with her teammate Puck Pieterse, storming to victory in the fourth round of the UCI cyclocross World Cup in Troyes on Sunday.

The Fenix-Deceuninck pair were head and shoulders above the rest of the field, gapping them on the first lap and extending that all the way to the finish. Pieterse hadn’t raced in over a month and initially looked the stronger of the two, opening a nine second gap over Alvarado at one point. However the latter was clearly better in the second half of the race and ultimately finished 21 seconds ahead.

She was emotional crossing the line and said that was down to the realization that she back to her best form after a long wait.

“I fought hard in the past years to be where I am today. I felt it also hard today during the race,” she said. “For the victory on Puck, I knew she was strong and probably would come back strong. I fought for every second and every meter today.”

The victory was her fourth in a row, coming after her triumph in Saturday’s Telenet Superprestige Aardeiencross Merksplas race in Belgium. That run off success contributed to her strong emotions, but so too getting the better of Pieterse, a very strong rider.

“I had a battle with Puck and I won that one, and also [triumphed] in the leader’s jersey. After the past years I think this was maybe my most valuable win for now.”

Pieterse would have liked to have won on her return but gave credit to her teammate. “It was a really tough race and definitely woke me up a bit,” she said.

“I had a really good start and I was really excited to go all in. Then after a few laps, I placed some attacks. Then Ceylin placed one really good attack and I just couldn’t follow any more.”

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) and Sara Casasola (FAS Airport Services – Guerciotti) were best of the rest, jostling for third in the finale. Brand eventually secured that, finishing 44 seconds off the win, and five ahead of Casasola.

Dutch riders Puck Pieterse, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Lucinda Brand celebrate on the podium after the women’s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Troyes, France, round 4 (out of 14) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 19 November 2023. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest round of the World Cup began with muddy conditions but the bright weather saw things end up faster than would otherwise have been the case. The event marked the return of Pieterse in her first contest since netting second in the Waterloo World Cup on October 15.

Still absent was Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma), who won her first seven races of the season but who hasn’t raced since taking the European championships on November 5.

Leonie Bentveld (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) was quickest after the drop of the flag, leading Pieterse and Alvarado early on. Pieterse soon edged ahead, with Alvarado in pursuit and getting across to her. The duo were clearly better than their rivals, ending lap one nine seconds clear of the next riders Bentveld and Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds).

Alvarado took the lead on lap two, only for Pieterse to sweep through again shortly afterwards and then open a gap over her teammate. Alvarado chased hard and the duo swopped the lead once more, then called a temporary truce heading across the start/finish line to begin lap three.

The fireworks soon started again, with Alvarado slipping on the off-camber section and surrendering several seconds to Pieterse. The gap persisted for quite some time and then narrowed when Pieterse once again fell at the same point of the course as on lap one. However Alvarado stumbled on the subsequent steps, yielding more time and dropping to nine seconds behind there. She reduced that slightly to seven seconds by the start of lap four.

Further back a string of riders were battling for third there, with Marie Schreiber (Tormans Cyclo Cross Team) and Casasola next best, 40 seconds in arrears.

Pieterse looked to be on the way to success, blasting around the course, but Alvarado retained her focus. She was nailing the twists and turns of the course in pursuit and gradually clawed her way back to Pieterse. She then immediately attacked, establishing what was a seven second gap by the start of the penultimate lap.

Pieterse swopped bikes at the pits and swigged a bottle in search of an energy boost, but Alvarado was on a march and unstoppable. She was 25 seconds ahead at the bell and cruised on to victory, while behind Brand and Casasola were tussling for third place.

The former finally gapped her rival about halfway around that last lap and finished five seconds ahead at the line.

“It was really difficult,” the Dutchwoman said. “Especially the start was really hard for me. I didn’t feel that I exploded, but I also couldn’t use a bigger gear and everybody was just passing me. I think it was just getting in the rhythm. But as soon as I had my rhythm it was okay.”

Alvarado has now a considerable lead at the top of the standings. With the Dublin round next Sunday, she is on 135 points, with Van Empel on 80 and Zoe Backstedt—eighth in Troyes—third on 77.