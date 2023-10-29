Van Der Haar Turns Back the Clock With Stunning Win at Maasmechelen CX World Cup

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) notched up the ninth World Cup victory of his career on Sunday, riding brilliantly in Maasmechelen to finish well clear of the rest of the field.

The Dutch national champion beat Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) by 21 seconds, with Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) recovering from a rear wheel puncture to net third, 27 seconds behind.

World Cup leader Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) had been with Iserbyt heading into the final lap but crashed and faded to seventh.

Van der Haar is the new World Cup leader with 61 points, one more than Iserbyt. Nys slips to third on 59 points.

“It is very important for me,” Van der Haar said of his World Cup victory, his first since Tabor in 2021. “Winning is not easy, there are some really good guys, there are some young guys. Today I really benefitted from my teammates.”

He made his big push for home in the second half of the race, holding a nine second advantage with three laps remaining. He said the course was a testing one.

“It was really hard. But luckily it was just really hard from the sandpit until the finish, and the rest you couldn’t really make up much time. So it was really trying to focus on the hard part and not make any mistakes.

“I flatted with two laps to go and thought it was over, but luckily it wasn’t far to the pits.”

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was strong early on, with European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) also impressing one week before his title defence. He led towards the end of lap one, only to be brought to a halt on the steep run-up just before the finish line when Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) shoved past him, clashing shoulders.

This brought Vanthourenhout to a halt, with Ronhaar carrying a lead of two seconds over the finish line beginning lap two of eight. Things remained close for quite a while, but Ronhaar continued to hold a slight advantage over a chase group starting lap four of eight.

Iserbyt moved to the front and dragged Nys and Ronhaar clear heading towards the pits. They remained to the fore for quite some time, before Van der Har stretched things out and gained several seconds.

The 32 year old was rejoined again by Nys and Iserbyt, but was in flying form and gapped them soon afterwards. He was a cool nine seconds clear with three laps remaining, and increased his advantage when Iserbyt crashed on the off-camber section, interrupting the chasing line. Separate to that, an upset Vanthourenhout retired from the race.

(L-R) Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions, Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal and Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions compete during the 2nd UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Maasmechelen 2023 (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Nys and Sweeck were running closest to Van der Har at that point, but Sweeck was hit by a rear wheel puncture and lost his chance of winning. Nys’s chances were also fading, with Van der Har enjoying a 14 second lead over him with two laps remaining.

Iserbyt then had a second wind and reeled in Nys, with those two 17 seconds behind at the bell. Nys was visibly weaker than Iserbyt and crashed soon afterwards, being caught and dropped by those behind.

Iserbyt continued to chase but could do nothing to stop the Dutch champion from taking the win.

“Lars was really good,” he admitted afterwards. “I made a lot of small mistakes, and I think I was the second or maybe the third-strongest rider in the race. It was a pretty difficult race, but I’m happy with the result.

“I made a lot of mistakes on the small climbs and a crash, so technically it was not my best race. But the feeling was good.”

Sweeck won last year and could well have been in contention for more success had his luck been better.

“Two flat tires is a little bit too much in the end,” he said. “I think I had a good day, but I had to come also from the second row at the start. Everybody was going fast in the beginning and it was difficult to pass a few guys. Then I had my first flat tire. Then when I was finally in the second position I had the second flat tire and that was a bit too much.”

He will leave the race knowing he was one of the best, and looks towards the European championships with optimism.

“The feeling was good. That is a good feeling after yesterday’s race, also. That is a good sign for me, and I am looking forward to next week.”

So too Van der Haar, European champion in 2015 and again in 2021.