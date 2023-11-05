Fem Van Empel Puts on Masterclass in Storm-Delayed European Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fem van Empel stormed her way to her second straight European cyclocross title, leading almost the entire storm-delayed women’s race from start to finish.

Van Empel was the dominant force in cyclocross last year and she has picked up where she left off this year. Decked out in the rainbow jersey, the 21-year-old took the front near the end of the first lap and didn’t look back, mastering the tricky conditions.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado had led the way early on and did her best to keep her teammate honest but had to settle for silver, making it a Dutch 1-2. A delighted Sara Casasola high-fived fans along the finishing straight to take bronze and deny the Dutch a clean sweep of the podium with Inge van der Heijde crossing the line for fourth.

“On the first lap, I made too many mistakes, so it was quite hard to get into my rhythm. Luckily, the plan was to attack on the first uphill part and that succeeded and I could get a bigger gap,” Van Empel said after. “For now, I will take some rest days. It is mentally quite hard to be on the start line as a top favorite. Physically, I’m in quite good shape but it’s always quite hard to motivate myself each time so it’s time for some rest.”

A day later than planned, the elite women’s race set off on the circuit in Pont-Château. The sun was shining above but the mud was slick, and deep in sections, as a result of the storm that forced organizers to make a late change to the schedule.

Dutch former world champion Alverado got a strong start and led for much of the opening lap, but it wasn’t long before the current wearer of the rainbow jersey, Van Empel, pushed into the lead. She had a slim three-second gap on Alvarado, who was followed by another Dutch rider Inge van der Heijden, but that advantage would only grow further.

Alvarado did her best to try and keep Van Empel at close quarters, but the 21-year-old phenom was relentless. By the time she came to the line to complete the second lap, she could see nobody behind her on the finishing straight with Alvarado now 26 seconds back.

The competition for the other medal positions was far tougher with Van der Heijden clawing back the distance to Alvarado before being gapped again. Van der Heijden then found herself in a battle to stay on the podium as the Italian Sara Casasola caught up with her and the two became locked in a brief battle.

Casasola had more in the tank than Van der Heijden and dropped the Dutch rider going into the final laps, but the gap would prove too big for her to overhaul.

After starting in the sunshine, the rain returned and began hammering down on the riders across the last lap, though there were still some blue flecks in the sky. It didn’t bother Van Empel, who continued to put in a practically pitch perfect ride in Pont-Château.

She comfortably blasted her way to her second consecutive European title, with Alvarado coming through at 1:35 behind her national teammate while Casasola rounded out the podium.