Loris Rouiller wins exciting three-up sprint at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross while Maghalie Rochette cruises to victory

Loris Rouiller and Maghalie Rochette claimed the first C1 race wins of the 2023 USCX Series last weekend at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross in Roanoke, winning in two very different styles.

Rouiller (Heizomat – Kloster Kitchen) found himself locked in a tight battle with Anton Ferdinande (DHM) and Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD – Trek Bikes) that ultimately came down to a three-up sprint for the race win. U.S. national champion Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) kept in the hunt, finishing seven seconds back on the trio.

After the race, Rouiller called it a fast course and mentioned how especially difficult the stairs on the course made things.

Rouiller atop the podium at the men’s C1 race. (Photo: USCX)

In the women’s race, Rochette (Canyon Collective) had a slightly less stressful day, winning by nearly a minute. But even with the 51-second advantage over Caroline Mani, Rochette had to work for the win.

On the second lap, Rochette got a gap at the top of the stairs and then kept pushing from there.

“[Mani] was super strong, and she wasn’t that far from me,” Rochette said. “I mean I was a little scared that she would just bridge back.”

“My thinking today was it’s the first race of the season and we don’t know how everyone is doing — I didn’t even know how I would be in the race, so I wanted to start conservative and see how everyone was riding. I was really focused on executing every little thing really well.”

“The heat was also a big factor,” Rochette said. “I had to take it into consideration and not overdo it too early.”

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) rounded out the podium at 59 seconds back.

Rochette stands tallest on the women’s C1 podium.

Men’s C1 results (Saturday)

Loris Rouiller Anton Ferdinande – same time Andrew Strohmeyer – same time Curtis White – 0:07 Vincent Baestaens – 0:34

Women’s C1 results (Saturday)

Maghalie Rochette Caroline Mani – 0:51 Raylyn Nuss – 0:59 Sidney McGill – 1:02 Taylor Kuyk-White – 2:05

In Sunday’s C2 race, both Rouiller and Rochette went on to double up their wins in similar fashion. Rouiller held off Baestaens and Ferdinande by two seconds and eight seconds respectively in another tight battle.

Rochette won by an even larger margin than Saturday, beating Mani by 1:53 and Nuss by 2:19.

Men’s C2 results (Sunday)

Loris Rouiller Vincent Baestaens – 0:02 Anton Ferdinande – 0:08 Curtis White – 0:23 Jack Spranger – 0:38

Women’s C2 results (Sunday)

Maghalie Rochette Caroline Mani – 1:53 Raylyn Nuss – 2:19 Sidney McGill – 3:11 Lauren Zoerner – 3:57

The next USCX event is this weekend, September 23-24, at Rochester Cyclocross.