Tom Pidcock to Steer Clear of Cyclocross Worlds in Compact CX Calendar

Tom Pidcock is another one of the “Big Three” who is expected to miss the cyclocross world championships in February.

The UK superstar will follow a similar abbreviated calendar adopted by Wout van Aert for the 2023-24 CX season, and focus his efforts on the intense, high-profile window of racing near the holiday season.

Kurt Bogaerts, Pidcock’s coach and trainer, confirmed the Ineos Grenadiers star will only race in a few choice events.

“There is currently no definitive, clearly defined winter program. But in any case it will be very focused, with an emphasis on the end-of-year period,” Bogaerts told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Pidcock, 24, is expected to hit the mud in mid-December and be finished with CX by early January.

The cyclocross worlds are February 3-4 in Tabor, Czech Republic, and by then, Bogaerts said Pidcock will already be focusing on the spring classics and a big 2024 race calendar that includes the Tour de France and Olympic Games.

“It’s a bit similar to last season,” Bogaerts said. “He will race a few races during the busy end-of-year period. And then it doesn’t last very long after that. The world championships? No, I don’t think so.”

Van Aert likely to miss CX worlds as well

Pidcock’s calendar means the “Big Three” will only race in a few select events across the 2023-24 cyclocross calendar.

Van Aert also confirmed his CX calendar this week, and the world championships were not included on his official calendar.

Similar to Pidcock, the Belgian star wants to arrive in full flight for the road calendar’s monument season in the spring classics, and he also dropped a big hint he will be racing the Giro d’Italia in May.

With two of his biggest rivals possibly not racing for the stripes, that leaves an open path for defending world champion Mathieu van der Poel to add another rainbow jersey to his growing collection of titles.