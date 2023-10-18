Unsung Heroes: Francesca Baroni on Racing While Deaf, Competing with the Best in the World

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Francesca Baroni is like any other rider. She has her hopes, ambitions, and determination to race at the highest possible level, but in one way she is unusual.

The 23-year-old from Viareggio in Italy is one of the few riders in the bunch who is deaf.

A rising multidiscipline star, she competes on the road, and in cyclocross, Baroni is not restricted by her deafness when she races.

There is the odd issue here and there, such as many cyclocross races being started with a whistle, but she and her teams find creative solutions to get around those small problems.

“My problem does not affect me much, only in some particular moments. For example in ‘cross I need the start with the traffic light or the manual start with a flag or with one hand, not hearing the judge’s whistle,” Baroni told Velo in an interview. “While, in road races, I can’t use the radio but luckily we always find a solution, we just need a few small precautions before and during the race.

“We always try to plan everything before the race. During the race, I communicate by approaching my teammates and, if I need something more, by going directly to my team’s car.

“Luckily, I’ve never had problems with other people. I just need them to speak in front of me because I read lips. To communicate from afar, I can’t talk on the phone, but fortunately, there are messages and emails, so no problem.”

Also read:

Baroni has been deaf since birth and her family discovered she had it when she was a few months old.

In an interview on the Eolo-Kometa team’s website in 2021, Baroni’s father Luca explained how the news led initially to a struggle with his faith, but that a meeting with a Franciscan friar — Baroni got her name from St. Francesco — changed his own outlook on it.

“It was a devastating moment for me: personally and in terms of my faith. St. Francesco, what a bad gift you gave me,” Baroni’s father said. “A few months later we went back to Assisi, and a Franciscan friar heard our story and said a sentence that I will never forget: This child, in her life, will never have problems.”

Finding cycling

Racing the Giro d’Italia with her road team (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Baroni’s love affair with cycling began at a young age after watching the 2006 Giro d’Italia on television. The race was won by Italian racer Ivan Basso, who beat second-placed José Enrique Gutiérrez by over nine minutes.

A few years after that initial spark was lit for the road, Baroni found cyclocross when the European CX championships visited Lucca, less than an hour up the road from her family home in Viareggio.

“I got to know cycling on television, and I fell in love with Ivan Basso at the age of six when he was winning the Giro d’Italia. I immediately asked my parents if women’s cycling also existed, then I tried with a team of my place and from here it all started,” she said.

“In 2011, as a young girl, I did the recon of the European [cyclocross] championships in Lucca — it was near my house — with my MTB and I immediately liked it. The following year, as soon as it was possible for my age, I tried the first competitions, it was immediately “love” and so … here I am.”

Basso quickly became Baroni’s favorite rider, something that would come full circle as she started her racing career when she got to know him in person. More recently, Peter Sagan has also been added to her list of cycling heroes.

“I got to know cycling ‘because’ of [Basso]. Then I also met him personally, he knows my story, every now and then I meet him at the races and every now and then we write to each other, he has always been available to me,” Baroni said. “I also really like Peter Sagan for his way of interpreting cycling, sometimes he’s just crazy.”

Though Baroni’s career is gradually on the rise, that she would turn professional was not immediately apparent in her first race. Things didn’t go quite to plan for the young Italian, but she wasn’t deterred.

“Of course, I immediately fell! Hahaha,” she wrote when asked if she remembered her first race. “It wasn’t a good start but it’s still a good memory … From the beginning, I always wanted to become a professional cyclist.”

Cyclocross has been Francesca Baroni’s dominant discipline (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Baroni has been consistently mixing CX and road since the 2020 season when she made her debut at the Giro d’Italia, but cyclocross was where she first made her mark, and it is where her best performances have come.

Last year, Baroni took the leap to spend six months living in Belgium so that she could go all in on her cyclocross, moving over in September and staying until the end of February.

It paid dividends and she got her biggest-ever cyclocross season under her belt and racked up several top 20 finishes, including a top 10 at Niel where she held off Zoe Bäckstedt for 10th.

By the end of her stint in Belgium, she was regularly making the top 10 and racked up 11 in January and February. She also returned home to Italy for the national championships, where she finished third behind Silvia Persico and Rebecca Gariboldi.

“It was a hard and difficult season, especially at the beginning when I needed to get used to the new Belgian habits, but in the end, I can say that it was a beautiful, great, and very important experience for me, I learned a lot of things and I have always compared myself with the strongest cyclocross riders in the world,” she said.

“I’ve always dreamed of going racing in Belgium, I had the opportunity to do it and for me, this was already achieving a goal. I’ve always tried to give my best and never give up, hoping to achieve as much satisfaction as possible and that’s what happened, especially in the season finale when I managed to get good results, as I hoped at the beginning.”

Following a summer of road racing — she raced with Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano in 2023 — she’s been back on the cyclocross bike since last month and has already racked up her first two wins since taking the Italian U23 title in January 2021. She’s yet to take on some of the really big names, who were over in Waterloo for the first World Cup race of the season, but it was a promising start for her.

Baroni has a promising career ahead of her, but she’s keeping quiet about what she would like to achieve.

“I have many dreams, but I prefer to keep them to myself,” Baroni said.