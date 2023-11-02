Worth the Wait: Mathieu Van Der Poel Will Start ‘Cross Season in December

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the Dutchman racing again.

The 28-year-old’s Alpecin-Deceuninck team unveiled his cyclocross calendar with a plethora of races beginning in December and leading up to the world championships in Tabor.

Van der Poel will only race twice before Christmas with the vast majority of his ‘cross campaign in late December and January. He will kickstart his season at the Exact Cross in Mol on December 22, quickly followed by the Antwerp round of the World Cup the following day.

In total, the reigning world champion will race 13 times during the ‘cross season, crammed into six weeks. His calendar includes five rounds of the World Cup in Antwerp, Gavere, Hulst, Zonhoven, Benidorm, and Hoogerheide and the worlds on February 4.

Van der Poel is the first of cyclocross’ so-called ‘three kings’ to announce his race calendar, with Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock still to confirm theirs.

The Dutchman has had a busy 2023 with a mix of cyclocross, road, and mountain bike throughout the year with varying levels of success.

At the start of February, he rounded out a strong ‘cross season with his fifth world title on home turf in Hoogerheide. He enjoyed a monthlong break before getting his road season underway and quickly found success with victory at Milan-San Remo, followed a few weeks later with a win at Paris-Roubaix.

While he didn’t win any stages of the Tour de France himself, he helped to guide Jasper Philipsen to four stage victories and the green jersey. Despite a crash in the closing kilometers, he claimed his first road rainbow jersey by winning the worlds road race in Glasgow in August.

The mountain bike competition didn’t go quite so well after he crashed out of the XCO competition, sliding to the ground on an innocuous corner within the starting loop.

The Paris Olympics mountain bike test event in September was Van der Poel’s final race of the his combined road and mountain bike seasons.