Cannondale Cargowagen Neo is a small cargo bike that carries a massive 441 pounds

The cargo bike market is starting to heat up, and Cannondale is joining in. Their entry is the Cannondale Cargowagen Neo, a long-tail cargo bike with wider tires, suspension, and a range of accessories. As a Class 3 e-bike, it aims to be a child carrier, commuter cruiser, or a straight-up car trip replacement.

Additions by major brands – Trek Fetch, Specialized Globe Haul ST and LT, and Giant Momentum Pakyak – all join a growing market aimed at supplementing e-mobility to some degree. And now Cannondale is getting in on the fun with a compact cargo bike that can carry up to 441 pounds (200 kg) with a 175-pound (80 kg) capacity rack with a powerful cargo-specific motor.

Cargowagen Neo details

(Image: Cannondale)

Cannondale wanted the Cargowagen Neo to be a capable hauler for whatever might fit into a day-to-day. That means an aluminum frame with a payload capacity as mentioned of up to 441 pounds (200 kg). With an optional Surround Rail for the back rack, the bike can carry up to 175 pounds (80 kg) of people, be it atop a pair of optional seat pads or compatible Thule Yepp seats sold separately.

Cannondale has sought to include a small bit of storage on the bike, placed just ahead of the mid-drive motor. They call it Stash & Dash, a small storage area tucked low and out of the way for you to hold keys, a wallet, snacks, and whatever else you might need. This is something I haven’t really seen anywhere else.

This is paired with small but wide 20-inch wheels. The smaller wheels allow the bike to be just a bit more maneuverable at lower speeds, and far more than its large capacity might otherwise make it seem to be. A low step-thru frame can accommodate riders short and tall and big and small alike, and Cannondale has even included a suspension dropper seatpost to accommodate the multiple people in a household who are likely to ride the bike.

Look at all that storage! (Image: Cannondale)

Also included are four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lights front and rear, a chain guard and wheel cover for cargo out back, and a front suspension fork to keep things in place. There are even a pair of running boards at the back of the bike to prevent an errant foot from getting into the rear wheel. Importantly, the Cargowagen Neo offers a heavy-duty kickstand that should make loading up the bike fairly easy.

The Cargowagen Neo comes in many different build specs, but the one we’re focused on here is the North American versions. These come with a 545 Wh Bosch battery pack, with a built-in mount for a second battery if necessary. Battery should be in the 35 to 50 mile (50 to 100 km) range.

North American models come with a Bosch Performance Line Speed motor that is Class 3 rated for assist up to 28 miles per hour (45 kmh). Canadian bikes are limited to just 20 miles per hour (32 kmh). European and UK models swap for a Bosch Cargo Line motor to fit with more stringent e-bike regulations, but they do receive an upgraded 725 Wh Bosch battery upgrade.

A whole lot of accessories!

Cargowagen Neo with a front rack, panniers,a nd the rear storage accessories. (Image: Cannondale)

The ability to accessorize your cargo bike is a must for it to best suit your needs. Cannondale has developed a small range of accessories to help with that.

Offered directly from Cannondale include a passenger seat pad (you’ll need two to cover the back), a surround rail for more mounting options or for passengers to hold onto, and panniers to mount out back.

Up front is a choice of two front racks that mount to the headtube of the bike: one being a pure platform, and the other being more of a basket. These are near-essential upgrades for me, and they allow just about any bag or backpack to be placed within easy access up front without much worry.

Third-party accessories like Yepp Maxi child seats mount to the rear rack easily, and the included trailer mounting point fits most trailer types as well.

Comparing the Cargowagen Neo

Cannondale’s Cargowagen Neo might be a long-tail cargo bike, but its 20-inch wheels and small footprint bring it in line closest with the likes of the Tern HSD and Specialized Globe Haul LT.

While the accessory range of the Cargowagen Neo isn’t quite as deep as the Tern (much less RadWagon or Yuba) the accessory range, Cannondale has covered the basics of what one might want to carry with the Cargowagen Neo.

Price-wise, the Cargowagen Neo slots in neatly between the Specialized Globe Haul LT and the Tern HSD. The Cannondale’s Bosch motor system is just a bit nicer and can be serviced by just about any bike shop. The Tern offers the same Bosch motor, a wider accessory range, and the ability to stow the bike vertically to take up less space. Neither offers the dropper seat post this has stock, however.

On paper at least, the Cannondale Cargowagen Neo seems to hit a sweet spot in the cargo bike world: maneuverable, powerful enough, and with enough accessories to make the bike fit your lifestyle neatly.

Pricing and availability

A size comparison. From left to right: Cannondale Compact Neo with 20-inch wheels, Cannondale Tesoro Neo with 29-inch wheels, and the Cargowagen Neo. (Image: Cannondale)

There are multiple versions of the Cannondale long-tail cargo bike found around the world. North America will receive one single model of the Cargowagen Neo, though U.S. bikes will offer assistance up to 28 mph, while Canadian bikes will only offer assistance up to 20 mph (32 kmh). The Cargowagen Neo will be available in a sage green colorway

Europe will receive two versions of the Cargowagen Neo, either with an Enviolo continuously geared hub or a Shimano geared drivetrain. Expected availability for Europe and the U.K. is Fall 2023.

While the Cargowagen Neo is announced now, availability won’t be until Winter 2024 according to Cannondale. The Cargowagen Neo as seen here is priced at $4300 USD. Accessories like the front commuter rack start at $89 USD.

We’ve requested a Cannondale Cargowagen Neo e-bike for review. Stay tuned!

The charge port is found at the top tube of the bike(Image: Cannondale) The Cannondale Cargowagen Neo 1 in grey, found in the rest of the world. (Image: Cannondale) The Cannondale Cargowagen Neo 2 in blue, found in the rest of the world. (Image: Cannondale) The North American spec Cannondale Cargowagen Neo in a sage green. (Image: Cannondale)

(Image: Cannondale)