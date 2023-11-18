Become a Member

VeloNews EBike

Domino’s New Delivery E-Bikes Come With a Built-In Pizza Oven

With pizzas subject to a claimed 10.2 G of forces in a delivery, the only solution is a bike with what looks like a rocket strapped on the back.

Published
Photo: Domino's

The future of pizza delivery has arrived, and it looks a whole lot like a bike with a rocket strapped on the back of it.

No, you’re not going to get your pizza delivered faster, but Domino’s new delivery e-bike and its built-in oven will surely make sure your pizza arrives hot.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd claims a pizza being delivered will experience up to 10.2 G of force – more than a fighter jet pilot – which means anything adapted for food delivery needs to be as good as possible.

Their solution? To “boldly go where no pizza company has gone before.”

That’s where their new bike comes into play. Called the Domino’s DXB e-bike, it features an oven (or what they call a “temperature-controlled pizza pod”) to keep food at the ideal temperature as it is being delivered.

domino's pizza e-bike oven riding 2

That same oven includes what they call “space-age suspension” to prevent the pizza from getting folded in half when it inevitably experiences that 10.2 G of force. Domino’s claims that suspension cuts g-forces by up to 67 percent to preserve your pizza as it travels from the oven to your hands.

As for the rest of the bike?

The Domino’s DXB delivery bike is built on what looks like a standard e-bike. It has 20-inch wheels, a battery integrated into the downtube, and a rear hub-driven motor. The kickstand stabilizes the bike when pizza is being pulled in and out, with lights on the wheels to improve visibility.

So a pizza warmer with a suspension built in to keep your delivery from flying all over the place, not a rocket strapped to the back of a bike. Got it.

The problem?

You’re not going to find it in the U.S. Its limited distribution will be amongst the Austrailia-based Domino’s Pizza Enterprise (DPE) markets, including Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and others.

domino's pizza e-bike oven loading pizza into bike

North American Domino’s locations do have multiple delivery vehicles, including a range of Rad Power e-bikes with insulated boxes on the back to keep your goods warm. They just won’t keep your food at 68 degrees Celsius and tell you about it along the way.

Domino’s, bring this thing to the U.S. immediately or at least bring it to us. We promise to put it through the wringer, though we can’t promise 10.2 G forces.

