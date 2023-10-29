Congressman Blumenauer is Pro E-Bike, And You Should Be, Too

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Congressman Earl Blumenauer is known in Washington D.C. as being one of America’s most important bicycle advocates. As the representative for Oregon’s 3rd congressional district since 1996, Congressman Blumenauer has advocated for cycling as much as anyone by living by bike whenever possible. And now, he’s advocating for e-bikes with the new E-BIKE Act.

Congressman Blumenauer is no stranger to fighting for bicycle rights. He started the Congressional Bike Caucus. His direct work resulted in protected bike lanes built in D.C. between the White House and the Capitol. His first iteration of the E-BIKE Act set a model for what e-bike incentives elsewhere might look like. And now, his latest iteration of the E-BIKE Act is the most interesting version yet.

We sat down with Congressman Blumenauer to talk about the E-BIKE Act, how he’s been able to advocate for bicycles on the Hill, where he gets his famous bow ties from, and more.

How do we advocate for bicycles with people who aren’t cyclists? Talk with everyone

Advocating for safer streets for people walking and biking is often seen as a one-sided affair. While we can (nearly) all agree that biking is a good thing, proper messaging is key, says Congressman Blumenauer. He continues:

Just about everyone has a story about bikes. Some stories are more simple than others. But everyone I talk to has positive memories of their bikes. That’s a great place to start.” People think that cycling is niche, that it’s for an elite few to make your drive to work more difficult. If you can connect those positive memories with the fact that people of all backgrounds use a bike to get around, then you can push harder. One of my friends from Ohio told me that one of the first projects he had as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee was with some discretionary money. And what he did was invest that money in a bike trail through a small town in his rural Ohio district. He got all sorts of feedback. ‘You should be spending this money to widen roads!’ or ‘Bikes? Give us a break!’ But he said that within three years, that trial was so popular that the city redesigned their city seal to include the bike path. The idea didn’t come to him naturally but through conversation with other people. I don’t know how many hundreds of conversations I’ve had here with people about bicycles. Thousands of bike pins and stickers. Platforming bike advocates. But talking with people. You learn that if you make the right connections, people care. That’s why I’m so passionate about bipartisanship. I’ve been in Congress for 25 years, and I’ve watched the momentum build. I mean, there are bike lanes down the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue because of a speech I gave at a bike summit a decade ago!

Of course, advocating for safer streets for people biking will look different in your local community than it will within Congress. But according to Congressman Blumenauer, the basics of what he does to advocate for bikes is fundamentally the same as advocating in your community. He continues:

Just talk, just talk with everyone. Not everyone cares, but it will surprise you how many people see the carnage on our highways, on our streets, and want better. Anybody can do it. We did it in a city like Portland where there are a bunch of, you know, granola-eating people. But we did it in New York. We’re seeing it in places like Indianapolis too. One of my colleagues in the Pennsylvania area was throwing big money around to recover the economy. They dedicated it to bike projects in metro Philly that are still paying dividends! Every city I go to, I encounter people with bike stories. I feel the momentum. And there’s a sense of urgency with this e-bike revolution that makes everyone riding an e-bike a potential bike commuter. That’s special. Well that, and follow up with lawmakers. They’re people like you and me. They’re busy and have many things going on. Follow up on what you’re advocating for and it will more likely be on an official’s radar. That’s how we’ll get the E-BIKE Act.

The E-BIKE Act and what it means for you

The E-BIKE Act is one of Congressman Blumenauer’s latest efforts. It’s seen a number of iterations over the years, recently being amended after it was included in the Inflation Reduction Act. But it’s back and better than ever.

If passed, the new bill will offer a refundable tax credit of 30 percent of the purchase of a new e-bike, up to $1500. Further, the credit would also be fully refundable to allow lower-income folks to take advantage of it.

The E-BIKE Act also addresses some of the standards recently adopted by New York City, as it requires bikes to have batteries and drive units that meet the UL 2849 standard.

It’s going to be a tough slog in a very dysfunctional Congress! But it is worth the effort. An e-bike, depending on the model, is 10 to 30 times more efficient than an electric car. They’re far and away the most efficient electric-powered vehicle you can find. And when you think about about impacting American health, e-bikes are low-imact ways to require exercise. And most importantly, its a true car replacement. For most folks, especially people who don’t think of themselves as cyclists, they can live the life they wanted to.

What Does the Future of E-Bike Legislation Look Like According to Blumenauer?

The New York City Council has made a number of changes in response to e-bike battery fires around the city. Among other things, New York will require e-bikes to be certified to UL 2849 safety standards.

The city currently allows three classes of e-bikes, all of which come from a standard first suggested by PeopleForBikes. Batteries sold separately will need to meet UL 2271 standards as well.

It is one of the first places in the U.S. to require a minimum standard for new e-bikes sold, but it may not be the last. Congressman Blumenauer:

I’m tired of having bikes imported into the United States uninspected and unsafe for people to use. It’s one of the reasons I’ve been fighting to close the De minimis trade loophole. The things going on in New York City are a great start, but we need to get it to scale, to have more people involved. There are so many local jurisdictions and some formality will make a difference. The E-BIKE Act requires minimum e-bike safety standards that will make for options people can rely on as they replace their car trips with e-bike trips. That matters!

At the moment, there are a number of problems going on with passing legislation in Congress. Congressman Blumenauer’s been in Congress for 25 years, so he’s seen the highs and lows of it. The difference is that Congress has only recently voted in a new House Speaker after weeks of a vacant position. But if there’s anyone to advocate for cycling in D.C., it should be Congressman Blumenauer.

The Federal government’s in a bit of a slump right now, but I really think we can make progress here and with the Biden administration too.

Where does Congressman Blumenauer get his bowties from?

The age-old question: Where does Congressman Blumenauer get his never-ending supply of bow ties? From all over the place, it turns out.

Well, there are a number of places. There was a bow tie show in Vermont I used to go to, but that didn’t work out. But now I get them from all over. It’s fascinating. There’s a famous gentleman who was one of the early pioneers of Oregon’s wine industry and some of his family sent some of his bow ties to me after he passed away. I have a bow tie from the late Paul Simon’s widow when we did the Water for the World Act. But I get a lot of these handmade bow ties from around Portland. Every time you turn around, there are opportunities for more bow ties! I’ve worn a bow tie every single day I’ve been in Congress. Slowly but surely, bow ties are going to rule.

Learn more about the E-BIKE Act and how to contact your government representatives from PeopleForBikes.