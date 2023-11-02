The 3T Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Is an Italian-Made E-Gravel Bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Many years have passed since the formation of Italian cycling brand 3T in 1961. It’s changed with the times: steel and then aluminum components that made them ubiquitous with road racing in the 80s and 90s, a rebirth in the mid-2000s, complete bikes in 2016, and then in-house frames made in their own factory in Bergamo, Italy.

Now comes what they claim is the first e-bike made in Italy. Here’s a bit of a mouthful: the 3T Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Integrale. This bike is the second of 3T’s Made in Italy bikes. While both are gravel bikes, this one offers electric-assist courtesy of a hub-driven Mahle X20 drive motor.

(Photo: 3T Bike)

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Integrale

This is 3T’s newest gravel bike made in their Bergamo, Italy factory.

The Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Integrale e-bike features a Mahle X20 hub motor with a quoted 55 Nm max torque.

It features a 236 Wh battery in the downtube that promises 100 km (62 miles and 1500 m (4921 feet) of climbing with a 75 kg (165 pounds) rider on board.

An extra 172 Wh battery is available, mounting to the seat tube.

Yes, there’s a fully integrated stem system, but 3T promises easy height adjustment and stem swaps without needing to bleed brake hoses.

An Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Integrale frame weighs a quoted 1,000 grams.

Four sizes are available, from 51 cm to 58 cm.

What is Made in Italy?

(Photo: 3T Bike)

Most 3T bikes are manufactured in Asia using pre-made carbon sheets that are baked in a mold to make a frame. However, 3T bikes with the Made in Italy badge on the top tube are constructed differently than their other bikes, much less most other carbon bikes on the market today.

3T has opted for filament wound carbon, which takes carbon down to a level of spinning literal carbon fibers around mandrels to form tube shapes. Doing so offers far more control over how a bike rides and feels as well as a far higher-quality finish overall.

While this process isn’t particularly common in the bicycle world, its strengths come into play in aerospace, pressure vessels, and more. These require high-precision carbon fiber, and the filament winding system that 3T promises just that.

Meet the 3T Exploro Racemax Boost Italia Integrale

(Photo: 3T Bike)

First, a breakdown of what this bike is. The Exploro Racemax is the brand’s latest aero gravel bike (yes, you read that right). Boost indicates that the bike features electric assist. Italia means the bike is produced in their own factory in Bergamo, Italy.

And Integrale? That’s their new aero stem that hides cables away and promises easy changes to bar height and stem length without having to replace brake hoses.

(Photo: 3T Bike)

3T says their in-house production results in an e-bike frame they say is 9 percent stiffer at the bottom bracket than a traditional Racemax Boost frame. Further, a complete bike is said to weigh below 11 kg (24.25 pounds).

The bike features a lightweight Mahle X20 drive unit. The hub-driven motor isn’t as powerful as other mid-drive motors, but it results in a lightweight bike that offers smooth assistance. Assist is controlled via a top tube button and set of LEDs, while a companion app adds additional customization.

(Photo: 3T Bike)

Besides the new fully internal cable routing system, the frame features tire clearance for 700c x 42 mm tires. Three bottle cage mounts and a top tube bag mount complete the frame. Geometry is said to largely mirror the non-electric Exploro Racemax frames used by their pro rider teams.

Builds and pricing

Bike Drivetrain Wheels Pricing Racemax Boost Italia Integrale ‘Project X’ Sram Red eTap AXS with 3T Torno crankset 1x 3T Discus 45 | 40 LTD carbon €10,655 / £9,926 / $14,399 / $18,999 CAD Racemax Boost Italia Integrale ‘Ardesia’ Sram Rival AXS XPLR 1x 3T Discus 45 | 40 LTD carbon €7,376 / £6,877 / $9,899 / $13,099 CAD

3T says bikes will be available starting today in limited quantities. Two builds will be available to start, both using Sram AXS wireless drivetrains.

Learn more at 3T.bike.

The Exploro Racemax Boost Italia in the Ardesia build. (Photo: 3T Bike)

The Exploro Racemax Boost Italia in the Project X build. (Photo: 3T Bike)

(Photo: 3T Bike)

(Photo: 3T Bike)

(Photo: 3T Bike)

(Photo: 3T Bike)