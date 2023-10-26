Canyon Precede:ON 5 E-Bike Review: A Fun Way to Ditch the Car

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Canyon Bicycles isn’t the first name you’d think about when looking for a commuter bike, more likely synonymous with Mathieu Van der Poel carrying himself to a Road World Championship win than carrying you to work. But they’re quickly growing their e-bike lineup, with this Canyon Precede:ON 5 as the entry point for their lineup.

While it isn’t quite as striking as its carbon fiber sibling, the Precede:ON is no slouch itself. There is the impressively sleek looks, sure, but the powerful Class 3 motor, quality touch points, and low price point for the feature set are impressive.

Does the bike deliver? We have all the details below, how the bike compares to the competition, and riding impressions below.

Details

The one-piece bar and stem look and feel good, but will be tough to adjust should you want different bars or stem. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Here are the quick details for the Canyon Precede:ON 5 e-bike before we dive into the nitty gritty. The Precede:ON by the numbers

The Precede:ON 5 e-bike is available in two frame variations: a step-thru model for easier getting on and off, and a standard model seen here.

The rear rack has a max weight capacity of 55 pounds (25 kg).

Two battery options baked on size; I saw about 50 miles (86 km) with the smaller 500 Wh battery and closer to 80 miles using only ‘Eco’ mode.

This bike features 27.5-inch wheels front and rear.

The Precede:ON weighs in at a quoted 52 pounds (23.5 kg).

All Precede:ON bikes offer assist up to 28 miles per hour (45 kmh).

The motor and battery system are certified to UL 2849 and UL 2271 standards.

Canyon offers the Precede:ON in three sizes available for version of the frame: the step-thru in sizes S – L, and the standard frame in sizes M – XL. What size you choose is important as it determines what size battery your bike receives; sizes small and medium receive a smaller 500 Wh battery, while sizes L and XL receive the larger 625 Wh battery. Both bikes have the battery integrated and easily removable from the down tube.

The Precede:ON uses a Bosch Performance Line Sport motor, one of the best on the market. The e-bike motor is rated to Class 3, meaning it offers pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour (45 kph). Its 250-watt, 65 Nm torque isn’t the most powerful option you’ll be able to find, but the max assistance of 300 percent while pedaling is more than plenty.

Most e-bikes have a rat’s nest of cables around the bars. Not so here. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Total charge time for my 500 Wh battery was roughly four hours, thirty minutes from near-zero to fully charged. 625 Wh Bosch Powertube battery users should expect closer to six hours with the supplied 4 Amp charger. The charging port is neatly integrated by the bottom bracket area, though the removable battery makes it easy to charge your bike.

Despite the budget placement in the Canyon lineup, the Precede:ON received more “nice bikes” and “cool bike, what is that?” comments than any other e-bike I’ve used. The aluminum fenders kept the bike clean in the rain, while the wheat gold-adjacent colorway looks premium its satin finish cleans off easily whenever it does get dirty.

Canyon’s touch points here are particularly interesting. There’s the one-piece handlebar and stem, which neatly tucks the hoses, cables, and wiring under the stem for a clean look. Most e-bikes have what feels like a rat’s nest of cables and hoses under the bars; this does not. Out back is a basic Selle Royal Essenza saddle with a suede-like finish that helps keep you in place.

Shifting comes courtesy of an 11-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain with a wide-range 11-51T cassette, the same as what might be on mountain bikes. The Shimano MT200 brakes stop reliably and with plenty of power, while the 27.5 x 2.25 inch-wide tires are plenty wide for confident cornering. Out back by the rear brake is a sturdy kickstand.

Just about all Canyon e-bikes come with lights front and rear, and the Precede:ON is no exception, with high-quality Supernova lights front and rear. Other bits include the use of Ergon GA3 grips at the handlebars and a Knog Oi bell. The included Bosch Purion display displays estimated range, speed, and total mileage on the bike, and allows riders to control assist levels, lights, and an included walk mode.

What’s it like commuting with the Canyon?

The Precede:ON AL’s rear rack is integrated into the fender. Despite the lack of stabilizers the rack is rated to 55 pounds of load, and it felt sturdy while doing so. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Most people who buy an e-bike likely will want to replace car trips with their new bike. So how good is this Canyon e-bike for commuting?

In short, it works very well. The Precede:ON AL has a rear rack that, while looking flimsy, remained sturdy with panniers loaded with accessories on each side. It is compatible with the Ortlieb QL 3.1 system, though just about any pannier system should work just fine with the rack.

This Canyon e-bike has just one spot for a water bottle, found just behind the seat tube. I ended up leaving my Abus folding lock back there instead, where it was tucked away without issue. Small items can be strapped into place with an included bungee cord designed specifically with the rack in mind

This isn’t a cargo bike, and Canyon does not attempt to make it such. As such, you’ll have to have your clothes, gear, and whatever else either on a rear pannier or in a backpack. I do wish Canyon offered the front rack made for the Precede:ON here in North America like they do in other countries, as it would add quite a bit of versatility to the bike.

The Canyon Precede:ON 5 vs the competition

There isn’t much I’d change on this Precede:ON AL 5, a real win at this price point (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Buying any e-bike means you’re buying something that is inherently more complicated than a normal bicycle. While reliable for the most part, any e-bike can have something happen to it that requires third-party support. Direct-to-consumer brands like Canyon require just a bit more work on the owner’s end should warranty work need to happen.

Further, it’s important when looking at e-bikes to determine what bike passes safety certifications. If you don’t want a battery-related fire like what’s going on in New York City, UL 2271 and UL 2849 certifications matter. Thankfully, all Precede:ON models feature Bosch motor and battery systems that are certified to meet those aforementioned standards.

The Canyon Precede:ON classifies as a city e-bike according to Canyon, which means it is a bit lighter, more nimble, and pavement-oriented than some other e-bikes. It is great for riding local bike paths and commuting alike.

The Precede:ON is a slick setup, though the welds along the frame do rough up the illusion of sleekness. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The obvious advantage to the direct-to-consumer nature of Canyon is that riders will generally get more bike for the money. One of the most popular comparisons for this bike would be the Trek Allant+ 8S, which offers the speed, battery life, and similar build to match the Canyon. Its price point is considerably higher, though you do get the local bike shop support that you don’t with the canyon.

Other bikes to consider here would be the Gazelle Ultimate and Specialized Turbo Como SL e-bikes. Both bikes are quite a bit more upright in body positioning, however, and are closer to the Canyon Pathlite:ON e-bike due to their front suspension and bigger wheels.

Riding the Canyon Precede: ON AL

The Precede:ON is quick handling, and you can tell that straight away. One turn and you recognize how nimble the bike feels. It feels even more at home in city environments, where the wheel and tire combo isn’t so big as to feel cumbersome, but it is wide enough to provide decent comfort on long rides.

And to be clear, the bike does feel plenty stable when you’re going fast. Further, the bike feels solid when loaded up, with little flex side-to-side and out of the saddle.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: just because the bike says it can offer assistance up to 28 miles per hour (45 kph) doesn’t mean riders will actually ride at that pace. I found myself comfortably pedaling at 22 miles per hour (35 kph), which is the value of these Class 3 bikes: If I needed to, I could lower the speed differential between myself and traffic by going faster.

Keeping those differentials low helps me feel more comfortable in traffic than being essentially limited to 20 miles per hour (35 kph) of a Class 1 bike, though this certainly won’t apply to everyone.

On the side opposite the chain is the charge port indicated by a rubber cover with the Canyon logo. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

It isn’t like the Bosch Performance Line Sport motor is powerful enough to pull stumps out of the ground anyways. It is plenty powerful for flat and moderately hill commutes, but you’ll need to switch gears on steep climbs to keep your cadence up. Thankfully the Shimano Deore drivetrain offers smooth gear shifts and wide-range gearing, while the Shimano hydraulic disc brakes are strong enough to bring you to a stop.

The finishing kit here is well-considered for any price point. The Ergon GA3 grips felt comfortable in the hands. The one-piece bar and stem felt comfortable too. I’d say the front light should be upgraded to a more powerful one if you’re commuting regularly at dusk or night, but I had no trouble using either.

Downsides? The one-piece bar and stem make swapping your stem or bars for a better fit more difficult. Not all bikes are comfortable out of the box, and thankfully, Canyon’s 30-day return policy should make this an easier pill to swallow.

As clean as that one-piece bar is, the system cables route through the headset area. This leaves those bearings more exposed than they would be otherwise. Riders on wet commutes beware, as this can be an expensive fix should the bearing wear out.

The Selle Royal Essenza was not my favorite saddle out there, but it worked just fine for other folks who rode it. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

This is a personal thing, but I would’ve loved to see Canyon offer that front rack here in North America; if this was my bike I’d consider paying the hefty shipping fee to bring it over myself.

Oh, and that Selle Essenza saddle. I swapped it out immediately. A few folks who got to ride the bike found it comfortable enough, but I didn’t get along with it. Your mileage may vary.

Conclusion

The Precede:ON 5 is available in this champagne wheat color here in the U.S., though other markets receive the bike in other colors. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

If it sounds like I’m only praising the Precede:ON AL, it’s because I legitimately don’t have many bad things to say about the bike. The price point is high compared to a growing number of e-bikes out there, but at $2599, you’re getting a lot for your money.

The basics – smooth handling, good touch points, solid power from a reliable e-bike system – are covered here quite well. But it’s the extra bits of integration, from the one-piece bar and stem to the rear rack, that makes the bike feel particularly sleek. As mentioned, I didn’t love all of the integration here, but it definitely turned heads.

I was excited to ride this bike whenever I hopped on it and went out of my way to go and ride it. Chances are that if you’re buying this bike, you’ll use it daily. If that’s the case, I suspect you’ll be just as excited as I am ride after ride.

Bike: Canyon Precede:ON 5, size M

Price: $2,599 / €2.499 / £2,399

canyon.com

The back of the Precede:ON uses a quick-release rear wheel rather than a thru axle like the front. No big deal for a majority of folks. The rear rack and fender mount is proprietary to the bike and would require serious modification to install something else on it. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Schwalbe G-One Allround tires come in a 27.5 x 2.25″ width. They proved plenty grippy and rolled fast enough in my use. Big fan! (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The black hatch is quite literally the 500 Wh battery. The battery is removable with an included key that goes into the lock. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

More integration. Remove the rubber cover to reveal the seat post wedge. Like the handlebar system, this seat post clamp will likely require a bit more attention for folks in rainy and humid climates to remove and regrease. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Precede:ON is rated as a Class 3 e-bike. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Behind the seat tube is a set of three mounts. These can be used for Abus locks or for a water bottle cage without issue. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The rear Supernova light is sleek and slim but plenty powerful in my experience. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The included kickstand proved sturdy and felt high quality in my time with the bike. And the keen-eyed among us might see that the rear brake caliper is flat mount; no big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it is a mismatch to the post-mount front brake caliper. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Cables enter in via the headset. The Supernova light up front is compact but powerful enough to be seen at dusk; I’d consider upgrading it if I was doing a lot of evening commutes. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Small details like this Canyon-branded mount grommet make the bike feel premium. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

More Canyon branding. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)