The Momentum Cito E+ E-Cargo Bike Has Its Own Glovebox

More and more people are looking at e-bikes not as toys but as legitimate transportation alternatives. Folks looking to replace car travel trips with their bike might be well-served by a mid-tail e-cargo bike like the Momentum Cito E+.

The Cito E+ cargo bike offers a whole bunch of options in a compact size. Momentum claims the bike can be a child carrier, commuter cruiser, or straight-up car trip replacement, and its range of accessories – including its removable glovebox top tube.

The integrated rear rack has a capacity of 132 pounds (60 kg), while the optional front rack can carry up to 33 pounds (15 kg). (Image: Momentum Bikes)

Quick hits: Five things to know about the Momentum Cito E+

Momentum quotes a maximum payload capacity of 408 pounds (185 kg)

The Cito E+ is rated both for Class 2 AND Class 3 assist

Momentum’s 780 Wh battery promises up to 75 miles of assist.

The Mito E+ features a rear rack capacity of 132 pounds (60 kg)

Prices start at $3200 US before accessories.

Cito E+ details

Just behind the seat tube and in front of the rear wheel is a massive glovebox that can fit several valuable. (Image: Momentum Bikes)

The Cito E+ cargo bike fits in the growing area of e-bikes that offer Class 3 levels of pedal assist (up to 28 miles per hour and 45 kph) but with Class 2 throttle functionality (up to 20 miles per hour and 32 kph). While this is the first Class 2 e-bike that Momentum sells, other e-cargo bikes to offer this type of assist include the Specialized Globe Haul ST we recently reviewed,

Assist is offered by a rear hub-driven 750 W motor they’re calling the SyncDrive Move S. The motor is said to offer 80 Nm torque over three levels of assistance or up to 400 percent of a rider’s effort, which should be plenty powerful for hilly areas or with heavy loads.

Riders using throttle only can expect up to 45 miles (72 km) of range, while pedal assist riders can see up to 75 miles (120 km) of range. This is from a massive 780 Wh battery that is locked to the frame with a key.

Momentum says the front light offers a bright 1900 lumens of light. (Image: Momentum Bikes)

Assist is controlled by a left-hand controller that controls a set of LED lights with day and night modes. That controller offers turn signal functionality as well as a horn.

Interestingly, Momentum has programmed the Cito E+ throttle function to activate only after the rider speeds exceed 3.5 miles per hour (5.6 kph), unlike many Class 2 e-bikes that use the throttle to get going from a stop. Fortunately, the four-piston hydraulic disc brakes include a cut-off to stop assistance when the brakes are activated.

The brakes include a safety kill switch that turns off assist whenever the brakes are pulled. Nice addition, Momentum! (Image: Momentum Bikes)

One of the main advantages of the Cito E+ design is the small 20-inch wheels. Smaller wheels make the bike more compact in storage and more maneuverable than a bike like their own Momentum Pakyak. Further, Momentum says the 4-inch wide tires add some additional comfort and stability. A front suspension fork looks to add further control and cushiness to the ride.

The Cito E+ features a rear rack that can hold up to 132 pounds (60 kg), or two Yepp Maxi child seats. Further, the rack facilitates the bike to be stored away vertically to take up less floor space.

The downtube battery is removable allowing for charging separately of the bike. (Image: Momentum Bikes)

Momentum bikes are owned by Giant, one of the largest bicycle manufacturers in the world. That means Mito E+ owners have access to their dealer network for warranty support and help whenever they have issues, a helpful touch for folks who hope to use this bike daily.

Yes, there are tons of accessories, including a top tube glove box

Want to add a top tube to the bike? Momentum has the answer for you. (Image: Momentum Bikes)

There are a number of accessories here, an absolute necessity for e-cargo bikes, especially if they’re being used day in and day out. Momentum has developed a range of accessories to help with that.

Out back includes the choice of pannier bags, cargo straps, a surrounding rail for more mounting options or for passengers to hold onto, and panniers to mount on the rack. There are two separate choices for bench seating pads and wheel guards to keep moving feet out of the wheels.

Additionally, Momentum offers the option for a double-sided kickstand, another worthwhile upgrade if you’re loading up the bike regularly. Third-party accessories like Yepp Maxi child seats mount to the rear rack easily.

Most interestingly, Momentum has designed a removable top tube for the bike. Momentum says it’s to offer a more sporty look, but the real value comes in its glovebox storage. It isn’t nearly as big as the lockable storage container found just in front of the rear wheel, but it is a helpful addition.

Pricing, availability

Bike/Accessory Pricing (USD) Momentum Cito E+ Bike, base $3200 Front Basket $210 Cito E+ Top Tube Add-On $185 Double Kickstand $130 Cito E+ Passenger Bundle (including passenger bars, seat pad, and footrests) $409 Cito E+ Bench Seat $250

The Momentum Cito E+ is offered in just one spec. It features an 8-speed Microshift Acolyte drivetrain, a set of fenders, front and rear LED lights, and the aforementioned locking storage box. Two colors are available to start: Aquarium blue and Metal grey.

Availability starts in select markets only, including the U.S. We’ve reached out for further clarification on availability in other markets.

The Ride Control Dash includes a color screen, the ability to turn lights on and off, change assist levels, and even activate a turn signal. (Image: Momentum Bikes)

The Momentum Cito E+ in the ‘Metal’ colorway. (Image: Momentum Bikes)