One Less Car: Radpower Radwagon 4 Long Term Test

The Radpower Radwagon 4 is undoubtedly the cheapest, heaviest, least aero and slowest bike I’ve ever had the opportunity to review. But that’s all okay; it’s expected, as it’s the first cargo bike I’ve thrown a leg over for review purposes — a long way away from the usual gravel and road bikes that I test. So, how has a self-proclaimed roadie taken to cargo life, and what does the Radwagon 4 have to offer?

The Radwagon has been with me for over a year, and in time, I’ve managed to rack up over 2,000 km. You may think that’s a relatively small mileage, but when you consider where I live, a small town with all the amenities within a 2km radius, it takes a fair few trips to rack up that sort of use. So, with hundreds of school, nanny and shopping runs, I’ve discovered this bike’s good, bad, and questionable aspects.

The Rad powerhouse

Radpower doesn’t need much of an introduction. No matter where you are, I’m sure you’ll have spotted at least a few of their e-bikes darting about. They’re a massive player in the urban mobility market. And for many good reasons, the foremost being that they’re cheap. In the case of the Radwagon 4, €2299 / $1999 is the recommended retail price. Many brands’ longtail cargo bikes start at almost double that price. So, how has Radpower managed to hit such a low price?

Like anything in the “budget” camp, parts have had to be cheapened, a few corners cut, and rough edges not entirely smoothed to hit the low price point. Also, you’ll not find Radpower in your local store as it’s a direct-to-consumer brand, in essence cutting out the middle man. But does all that matter?

Well, yes and no!

Being a direct-to-consumer brand means that you’ll most likely be the one building this thing up when it arrives at your door, and for the most part, you’ll be happy to hear it’s a doddle. Radpower has done a great job ensuring things are manageable and easy to tinker with to get the bike up and running. You’ll probably need a second pair of hands as it’s a weighty beast to manhandle into place, but the instructions are clear; all the (cheap) tools you’ll need come supplied and within an hour or two, depending on your mechanical skills, the bike should be ready to ride. However, I advise anybody, even the most skilled mechanic, to have a bike shop check your handy work. This thing is heavy; it’s not something that you’d want failing on you while out and about.

The Radwagon, ready for dad duty.

All you need?

At somewhere in the region of 35kg (I couldn’t lift it to get a precise reading), it’s a lot to lug about or would be (for the most part) if it wasn’t for that 250W 80Nm hub drive motor, offering five assistance levels, and a walk mode. All are powered by a frame-mounted 672Wh lithium-ion battery with a claimed 88km range (more of this later).

The main frame construction is built to cope with whatever you should throw on it. To accomplish this, you’ll most probably need to splash a little more cash on accessories, and for a bike that is classed as budget, it’s amazingly adaptable due to the sheer amount of accessories on offer. Everything from colossal shopping swallowing panniers, multi-sized racks, soft bench seats, handrails, and even rain covers to keep the kids dry out back. Thankfully, for this test, Radpower kindly supplied all the accessories I needed for my daily dad duty: rear seats, a caboose to keep the rain and shine off my two girls, and a rack for throwing the school bags and shopping in. All are pleasingly well-built, easy to fit, and still looking great even after a year of daily abuse.

The rear tail of the bike, when compared to several other longtail cargo bikes on the market, feels generously long. My two girls have never complained about feeling cramped on the back, a ringing endorsement if you know what a two- and five-year-old can be like when voicing their opinions. If you’ve got the right accessories, this thing is a hauler.

Bags of room out back for the kids, the dog, the weekly shopping or your better half.

But it does have a few issues when it comes to build quality and design.

One worrying characteristic I’ve experienced is speed wobbles, or at least if you take your hands off the bars. Yes, this is a bad idea, and I wouldn’t recommend it, but it shows that the front end could do with being a bit beefed up. Several issues are going on here with design. First, the weight over the back end makes the front end very light. But the fork and front triangle of the bike feel underbuilt for its intended purpose.

What’s more frustrating is that the handling can feel even more floppy with the front basket loaded. It’s partly the frame, some of it is the fork, and part of it is the front wheel. Or, more precisely, the way they’ve secured that front wheel. You’ll find no MTB/Gravel style 12mm thru-axel on the 22″sized front wheel; instead, you’ll find a standard quick-release axle. It’s easy to whip the wheel in and out if needed, but again, it needs to be more substantial for a bike carrying so much weight. This is one area where cost-cutting makes the product worse off.

The fron’t of the main triangle and forks need improving in my opinion. I have found that speed wobbles are a regular thing!

Why the unique wheel size? As previously mentioned, Radpower claims it’s to get a lower centre of gravity and a more compact design. Fair enough, but many other brands offer cargo bikes that strike a design balance that works well enough with standard wheel sizes. Why Radpower have gone down this route is a puzzler. They’re well built and roll nicely, and the tires are great, but you must buy replacement tires through RadPower. No other tire will fit the 22″x3″ size wheels. Last year, Radpower also recalled their tires on a number of the Radwagon 4 bikes. Which I’m sure was a problem for many customers. That’s all rectified now, but with it being a unique tire size, the situation took longer to correct than if it had been a stock standard-sized wheel. It’s not a deal breaker, but it should be considered.

The main frame is built to last. But not all of the components are.

Components

As you’d expect, at this price point, the components on the bike are nothing flashy, but they do the job without fuss, and I’m happy to report I’ve had very few issues over the time I’ve had it. The gears come from Shimano, a simple 7-speed 11-34 cassette, shifted by a Shimano Aceras rear derailleur; this should give most people enough range when matched with the motor to easily tackle realistically undulating roads.

The shifters are equally cheap but well-performing and still feeling as solid a year on. Chainset is, again, a super-budget item. Sure, the bottom bracket is square tapered, but that does mean it should be easy enough to replace if damaged. One odd highlight is the surprisingly excellent Welgo flat pedals; how they’ve found their way onto this bike is a pleasant little surprise. Yeah, it’s not all high-tech, but I had no problems with shifting and longevity of the components.

Again, the brakes, like the drive chain, aren’t anything flashy, but in this case, it’s a little questionable for those who may take on steep descents regularly. On the flat, the Tektro Aries cable-actuated brakes feel powerful enough, but get them on a downhill with a fully loaded bike, and it’ll have that little voice in the back of your head questioning their performance.

I’d love to see better brakes on the bike. Yes, that’s more money but I do think it is worth the upgrade for gen 5 of the bike.

Last school year, the crèche and school run was a flat affair, a quick trip up and down the town’s bike path. During that time, I never questioned the brakes. This year, with my two-year-old moving to a new crèche, the kid commute now involves a 2km climb, and obviously, that also means a 2km descent. The new route home is a touch steep in places, and with them being two-piston cable-actuated, they’re rapidly feeling underpowered, even with fresh pads. I can already predict that when the wet weather arrives, I’ll have to keep on top of replacing them regularly. Luckily, they’re nothing flash again, and you’ll be looking at about $8/€8 for a set. I do, though, think I would far sooner see Radpower offering better brakes and up charging.

The LCD readout is clear in all lighting and gives you all the basic information you need to know.

Making his easy

As mentioned, the motor is hub-based, Radpower branded and provides 250W. A simple thumb shifter on the left-hand side controls the motor. Five assistance levels give you everything from 100W assistance to 250W of extra oomph. It works well mostly, is dead simple to use, and the LCD screen gives you more than enough info.

I have had a few error reads, but they’ve been quickly rectified by browsing Radpower’s site. Usually, it’s a misread between the brakes and the motor. I’ve found that a quick jam on the brakes while stationary has sorted the problem. It could be better, but as someone who has only used high-end e-road bikes with more tech-heavy motors, I can’t honestly comment on whether this is a standard problem for a bike at this price. Either way, it can be a touch frustrating. Realistically, it has only happened 10-15 times. Beyond that issue, the motor still feels as powerful as it was on day one.

What I have found with the Radwaggon is that it has a motor and a riding style that may have some needing to learn a slightly different pedalling style. Coming from a road background, I’m used to pushing as hard on the pedals as my feeble legs will allow. This isn’t the way to go with the Radwagon, especially when using the higher assistance settings. Mash down on the pedals too hard, and it can confuse the motor. Lightfooted pedal strokes are the key to getting the most out of the bike’s motor.

You’ll need to charge the battery overnight but once charged it’s good for between 50-70km depending on where you take it.

The range is okay; it sees me good for about 60km, depending on my ups and downs and if the bike is fully loaded. As for recharging that battery, a full recharge will be something you’ll need to do overnight.

Lastly, there’s a little twist shifter on the right hand side next to the gears; twist it, and it’ll give the bike a little “shove” when getting started, perfect for rolling out of intersections and stoplights.

The ride is fast enough, and at speed, it’s stable and surprisingly agile; it looks like that wheel choice, though odd, definitely does its job. It’s not the smoothest of rides if you’re on rougher roads or negotiating potholes; don’t expect that overbuilt frame to soak up any road vibrations. The tires, though wide at 3″, are good but aren’t supple enough to take all of that slack up. It’s why many higher-end cargo bikes come with suspension forks. For the kids outback, there’s been the occasional audible “oi dad” from me bumping them over rougher roads. The padded seat is comfortable enough for about 30 minutes. Or at least that is the point at which the girls start to get a bit cranky.

All the accessories that Radpower supplied me for the test were incredibly robust and well made. All, even after a year of abuse, are still looking and performing well.

As for maneuverability when off the bike, well, it’s weighty, and if it’s loaded, stay focused. But once you’ve got the knack, it’s second nature. The kickstand is also wide enough to keep the bike from wobbling when loading it up. However, the springs that snap the stand in and out of place have needed to be replaced. It’s not the easiest of jobs either. Though I will say that Radpower’s customer service is second to none, they certainly need praise here. Very impressive, quick responses, friendly emails, and rapid delivery speeds. Oh, and if you’re saying, “That’s because they knew you reviewing the bike, Dave”; forget it. I used my personal email to contact them rather than my work email, which I used to deal with the initial review requests emails.

Most of the components are cheap but do the job well enough. Just make sure you service them well is my advice.

That smug (cargo) feeling

We’re a family that owns a car, but the Radwagon 4 has been the daily vehicle of choice for dashing about town and further afield. We live in a small town, and the daily run-around tops up to about 20km. That works out at 80km per week (don’t worry, my maths are correct; kids don’t go to school here on a Wednesday). I can count on one hand the times I’ve not thrown a leg over the Radwagon for the school run. For the most part, it’s been the odd day where the rain is accompanied by high winds; that Conestoga canopy that shelters the kids exceptionally well, but it isn’t the stablest thing once the winds whip up.

One thing you’ll need to expect when purchasing any cargo bike is that smug feeling. For me, it’s usually mid-summer, when the bike is loaded with the kids, their buckets and spades and even the paddle board, dashing past tourists stuck in traffic, knowing that once at the beach, we won’t be circling the car park for 20 minutes or filling up the parking meter.

Sorry, but it’s goodbye Europe for Radpower.

Goodbye Europe

If you’re in Europe and reading this, I’ve got bad news. You’ll soon be unable to buy RadPower bikes; the company is exiting the European market. Why? Much of the press release claims it’s down to them doubling down on the US market. I’m guessing some of it is this, but their financial situation over the past two years may be part of it, too; they’ve had four rounds of layoffs. Plus, with them pulling out of Europe, they’re letting go another 40 staff. I also wonder if some of the reasons could be down to EU legislation changes that could cause future speed bumps for the company.

It is a shame as it’s one less option in a growing market. Sure, plenty of other bikes are cropping up to rival the Radpower range if you’re in Europe, but surely the more, the merrier.

Detailing and finish are great for a bike at this price.

Final thoughts

I’ve been excessively harsh when reviewing this bike; it’s cheap, very cheap for a cargo bike. You’re only entering decent gravel and road bike territory at the $2,000 price point, so achieving a cargo bike at this price is impressive.

Should you invest in a cheap cargo bike, whether it’s a Radwagon or any other brand that competes in this space? It’s not the most straightforward question to answer. The Radwagon has been great. I’ve loved using it; it’s served my family exceptionally well, and I’ve had little trouble with the bike, which is quite a surprise considering how cheap some of its components are.

It’s a great bike for the money and probably saved us more than its retail price. The 2000km+, if done in a car, would have been short stop-start journies. That’s a lot of wear and tear and fuel for any vehicle.

But the bike does have its limitations and flaws, which I’ve already mentioned: the brakes, the harsh-ish ride, the front wheels skewer, and that wobble! It’s not be a cargo bike that will be suitable for everyone, but with the reasonably priced and well-built accessories, it can be a cargo bike that will be more than enough for many. It’s ideal for the school run (as long as you’re not hitting too many hills), it’s perfect for the weekly grocery trip or the commute. It’s a well-thought-out bike, for the most part, though the fact that the wheel size is unique to the bike frustrates and confuses me.

One question you may want to ask yourself is, with it being so cheap, is it a bike you’d happily invest more money in once things start to wear out and break? Or would you sooner spend more at the outset?

It’s a bike that offers a lot for its asking price and should be a great entry point for those who want to see what life is like car-free. And that can only be good for the industry and the environment.