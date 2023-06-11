The most eye-catching electric cargo bikes at e(Revolution) 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
e(Revolution) is the biggest e-bike show in North America. Brands and manufacturers from around the world come to the show to display their latest and greatest technology, test the waters of viability in the North American market, and set up test bikes for e-bike-curious folks to try out.
While the majority of the show is open to anyone and everyone, I got in early to show you my favorite parts of the show, including this roundup of the electric cargo bikes that caught my eye at E(Revolution) 2023. This is only a small list of course, with many other brands displaying some seriously fun and capable options.
Tern recently released a second-generation Tern HSD cargo bike. Here is the S00 that will be available in North America toward the fall of 2023, as shown with the optional Captain’s Chair accessory. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Tern’s bikes are particularly innovative in the cargo bike sphere. Their 20-inch wheels mean the bike maintains a small footprint compared to other cargo bikes, and roughly the same as a standard bicycle. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Tern did a good job of paying attention to the details here. The rear light features an integrated brake lamp as well, but I particularly like the mesh covering that protects a passenger’s feet from touching the drivetrain. And then there’s that rear rack… (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
… which when paired to the collapsable front handlebar … (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
… allows the bike to be stowed vertically! The package is extremely compact and folding it up is a simple affair. Folding it also allows the cargo bike to be stowed away on the inside of a car, making it much easier to transport than other cargo bikes. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Tern’s Cache Box is a particularly nice addition too, allowing for storage of tools, accessories, or valuables in a relatively discreet place. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Momentum is the utility subset of Giant, and the PakYak cargo bike is one of their most configurable options. It’s also faster than many cargo bikes; it’s Class 3 designation means the bike offers pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
I particularly like the neatly-integrated rack and dedicated frame storage as well. The rear rack can hold up to two child seats and up to 102 lbs (46 kg) in total. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Another look at the PakYak’s rear end. The storage box can also hold a second auxiliary battery to extend its electric range to up to 120 miles (194 km). (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
I find the package to be particularly refined overall is great attention to detail. The ‘yak’ image on the head tube is a fun reminder of what bike you’re riding. But the Cane Creek Viscoset headset is specifically damped to improve steering stability at speed, making for a nice addition here, even if it doesn’t stand out on the spec sheet. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
The PakYak isn’t the most capable cargo bike, with a total load limit of just 361 lbs (164 kg). The bike is more maneuverable than more capable cargo bikes, however, partially thanks to its 24-inch wheels, and that cargo capacity should be plenty for most utility cyclists. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
The front basket has a max load capacity of 33 lbs (15 kg). Its fixed position allows riders to load the bike up without hampering its handling. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Iuvo is a manufacturer and supplier for electric bike brands around the world. When I asked them to show me their “coolest stuff,” they went immediately to this electric mountain trike. Knobby tires, electric assist, and a whole bunch of storage space for whatever you’d like to do. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
This electric trike uses a mid-drive unit, but OEMs can spec different drive units based on their needs. And no, you’re not hallucinating: that’s an inline shock and a single pivot by the bottom bracket. That makes this mountain electric trike officially a “full-suspension electric mountain trike.” Say that five times fast. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
A look at the rear hub for this trike. Seven gears in total isn’t much, but the freewheel hub can be swapped should a brand or retailer want to. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
And a look at the bar setup. The screen just to the right of the stem is configurable to show different data. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Overfly is another manufacturer and supplier for companies looking to add to their e-bike game, here showing two distinctly-styled short-tail electric cargo bikes. While I can’t show further detail than this, the overall build quality was excellent. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)
Another Overfly cargo bike, here showing its capability to carry two Thule Yepp Maxi child seats. Again, a well-considered cargo bike that is ready-made for someone to put their brand name on it and bring it to market! (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)