Forget Driving a Mini, Now You Can Pedal Their Latest E-Bikes

Mini, the company best known for making things with four wheels rather than two, has launched a new range of styled e-bikes. They’re done in partnership with French e-bike company Angell Mobility and are done with only 1959 bikes produced, the year that Mini produced their first car.

This isn’t their first crossover. Mini has previously made branded folding bikes, and they also make a car/SUV crossover vehicle called the Mini Countryman. This isn’t even their first e-bike, as they’ve previously even launched a range of e-bikes under their two-wheeled brand Cooper Bikes. Those even feature regenerative braking, which these Mini e-bikes don’t.

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

What this is rather is a pair of e-bikes done in partnership with Angell Mobility. The bikes seem to closely mimic Angell’s existing e-bikes. That means they get the same digital screen integrated into the center of the one-piece handlebar stem area. This 2.4-inch display shows riding data like speed and distance but also includes things such as an alarm system to deter thieves.

The Mini e-bikes are equipped with a range of lights up front, out back behind the battery, and at the handlebars. These lights work as brake lights as well as turn signals should you so indicate, while the grips can vibrate to indicate action as well.

Of course, there’s the e-bike component of all of this. That power comes courtesy of a rear hub-driven 250W motor. The three levels of assist – dubbed ‘Fly Eco,’ ‘Fly Dry,’ and ‘Fly Fast’ – are controlled by a low-profile button on the left side of the handlebars.

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

Angell’s bikes feature tracking systems as well that are buried in the frame of the bike, and apparently, are functional even if the battery is disconnected from the bike. This is paired with the Angell app, which allows riders to remotely lock and unlock the bike, track it should it be stolen

Despite all of these features, Angell claims the bike weighs in at just 17.5 kg (38.5 pounds).

What we don’t know are stats about the bike, such as overall battery size (between the two batteries), gearing, and overall power and torque available with the bike. We’ve reached out to Angell Mobility for further details.

More info can be found on the new Mini e-bikes at angellmobility.com.

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)