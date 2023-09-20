The Moots Express is both the company’s first carbon bike and e-bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Doomsday preppers, you were right all along. Check to see if hell has frozen over because Moots just built its first e-bike. More interestingly still, the new Moots Express e-bike is made of carbon fiber.

No, Moots’ first electric bike AND first carbon bike isn’t a sign of the end of times. But it is a sign of the times: some folks want gravel bikes, some want e-bikes, and some want both of them together. Moots obliged.

We have the details below on this latest electric gravel bike.

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Moots Express e-bike

All Moots Express bikes are made of carbon fiber and are designed to clear 700c x 50 mm tires with ease.

The Express is a Class-3 e-bike, meaning it offers electric assist up to 28 miles per hour (45 kph).

Moots quotes a range of “well past 100 miles (160 km), depending on ride characteristics.”

The Express uses their newly-released MOD internal cable routing system including a handlebar, stem, and seat post.

Only complete models will be available featuring “premium Shimano from nose to tail.”

A ride-ready size medium “weighs in at a trim 33 pounds” (14.97 kg).

Five sizes will be available.

Express details

Okay, enough hand-wringing. The Moots Express is built around a carbon frame and houses a 504 Wh battery internally. That battery is removable via a bolt under the battery access panel just above the bottom bracket on the downtube. The frame is designed not only to fit a big 50 mm gravel tire, but its 3-pack mounts on each fork blade, frame bottle mounts, and fender mounts front and rear show that Moots wanted to add a bit of carrying ability to the bike.

Why carbon fiber and not titanium? Here’s what Moots had to say:

Simply put, titanium is not the right material for a high level/performance ebike. Over the years of working with titanium, we have learned a number of things about where and how to use the material, but we still pushed to see if we could push the boundaries further. We spent a lot of time looking into how we could pull it off and what it would take to make an ebike out of titanium only to get to the same conclusion each time: when building the frame to a level of stability and robustness out of Ti the feature benefits of the Ti tubing is lost in the amount of material needed to secure a large battery and powerful drive unit. In short, we would need to use so much titanium in spots on the frame to make it safe to ride that legendary ride quality characteristics would be lost. Let’s simply say that there are no other carbon models in the Moots line, and none even in the thought process. The Express along with any bike Moots produces will always use the best material for the application. Our hearts are with Ti, carbon just made the most sense for the e-gravel bike. Ride quality is critical for Moots, and building this out of Ti would have compromised the ride feel that Moots is known for.

Just below the battery is a Shimano EP801 drive unit. While it is physically the same as other EP801 units, special Moots tuning means it offers 60 Nm torque rather than the more typical 85 Nm. According to Moots, this offers an excellent balance of assistance, power efficiency, and battery life.

The power curve can still be tuned via Shimano’s E-Tube app, with a power display on the handlebar just to the right of the stem as well as a controller placed on the top tube.

The EP801 motor choice isn’t the only bit of Shimano here; Moots have actually gone with a full Shimano build here. That means an XT crank and 47T 1x chainring are paired with an 11-speed 11-50t cassette. The drivetrain pairs their Shimano Deore XT Di2 drivetrain with its Linkglide chain system first unveiled with CUES. Ultegra Di2 levers are found at the handlebars.

One advantage of using a Shimano drive unit is that it allows riders to take advantage of Shimano’s new Autoshift system, which automatically adjusts gearing based on your input torque and cadence. Maybe hell really has frozen over.

A detuned Shimano EP801 motor has been used to great success on the mountain bike side of things, notably the Orbea Rise as reviewed by our pals at Pinkbike. But why would Moots choose a heavier system over something lighter and more drop-bar friendly like a Fazua Ride or TQ HPR50 as seen on the Trek Domane+? Here’s Moots again:

We spent a lot of time looking into and concepting these other systems that you noted. Ultimately we settled on the Shimano system for complete bike ecosystem integration and the brand’s reliability and likelihood to be around 5+ years down the road to offer customer service and spare parts for our bike. We got pretty close to moving forward with the Fazua system, but the range of the Ride 50 system was below what we desired, and at the time balancing the drive system from manufacturer to the components system from another left us with different timelines, more importantly, the two systems (drivetrain and drive unit) would work independently. Ultimately we made the decision to go Shimano as it will be the best system and setup for our user and their experience in the end.

Just one Express build

The Moots Express is available in just one build featuring an 11-speed Shimano Deore XT/Ultegra Di2 drivetrain. Shimano GRX carbon wheels are wrapped with 50 mm Panaracer Gravelking + tires. And as mentioned above, the Express uses Moots’ MOD system, including the 35 mm gravel handlebar, stem, and seat post.

According to Moots, pricing starts at $9,999 US.

