Our favorite tech that we found at e(Revolution) 2023

E(Revolution) is the biggest e-bike show in North America. Brands and manufacturers from around the world come to the show to display their latest and greatest technology, test the waters of viability in the North American market, and set up test bikes for e-bike-curious folks to try out.
While there was a wide range of tech on display at the show, there are a few bikes that caught my eye. Stromer showed up with a range of bikes featuring the innovative Pinion mid-mounted gearbox. I finally got to take an in-person look at the Vaast E/1 full-suspension commuter bike. Gates (the company that makes belt drives) showed up with a minimalist singlespeed e-bike from Honbike, and more.
Look at this, a little tire pressure monitor! Unlike the Quarq TyreWiz, which is aimed at the performance end of the cycling spectrum, this Cikada is aimed squarely at e-bikes. More specifically, it integrates neatly with Cikada’s e-bike companion app, offering notifications to its user whenever air needs to be added to its tires.
Gates Belt Drive has carved out itself a comfortable niche in expanding availability of belt drives across the cycling spectrum. But that’s not what necessarily stood out here: it’s this Honbike Uni4 that looks like something pulled straight out of the pages of an industrial design class project.
Minimalism, maximized. Not only is the frame distilled to just a few tubes, but the wheels also eschew standard steel spokes for this low-spoke count design. The small rear hub motor reminds me slightly of an electric scooter, though I’ve never seen one with its brake rotor on the same side as the drivetrain.
More highly integrated details that remind of an electric scooter. The small screen shows just enough details like battery life, speed, and assist level, and the small thumb trigger is to add assist without pedaling.
The Honbike Uni4 and its asymmetric frame feels particularly apparent when you look at the non-drive side.
Stromer brought their range of electric bikes to e(Revolution), including their top-spec ST7 e-bike. Like the Honbike, the ST7 looks ripped out of an industrial designer’s college sketchbook.
Stromer has a history of high-end integrated designs, and the ST7 is no exception. The fenders and rack are one system that work together, but that’s only the start.
Most bikes have a small display on the handlebars. Not Stromer; the ST7 features an Omni touchscreen computer that manages a data display. Its 4G connectivity means you can remotely lock the bike and even track it down if the bike is stolen. Stromer says that 90 percent of customers’ stolen bikes in 2022 have been recovered thanks to the Omni system.
The ST7 features a Pinion gearbox that is electronically controlled via a handlebar shifter. It communicates with the bike not only to show what gear you’re in but also what gear you should be in. Very cool.
A look at the ST7’s battery hatch. The ST7 features a massive 1440 Wh battery with a range of up to 160 mph (260 kmh).
The Vaast E/1 has been around for a few years at this point, but it is still one of the most interesting e-bikes around, both visually and technically.
Here’s a big reason why. The bike has suspension front and rear, but the rear suspension is essentially independent of the rest of the bike. Doing so isolates the rider from what the bike is doing over harsh roads, cobbles, and more without changing pedaling characteristics. Vaast says it makes for a safer ride, particularly at speed.
Another look at the back of the bike. The massive seatpost goes around the bike’s battery, with a massive lever to the front of the seat tube to adjust rider height.
And a look at the bottom of the bike. Vaast added a small valve hole to adjust the shock’s air pressure, Just behind it is a Class 3-rated Bosch drive unit, a belt drive, and in this case, an Enviolo internally-geared hub.
The Enviolo (formerly Nuvinci) internally geared hub doesn’t have a set number of gears; simply twist the dial until you find the resistance you want. The small display changes as you find your right gear, flattening out to indicate a high-speed gear, and adding a hill (or a small one here) to show that you’re climbing.
Spacious is a diecast aluminum manufacturer for different bike companies. Here they’re showing off their weld-free frames that have enough space for an electric bike battery.
Spacious makes molds according to a manufacturer’s needs, but they also have a few options available should a brand want to expedite the build process.
A look at a full frame, though their representative was quick to mention that this frame was unfinished, still needing work for a thru axle mount as well as general polishing off of the frame.
The Abus Hud-Y looks great. I particularly like this dusty rose color. It is part of a growing number of aesthetically-driven casual bike helmets that I’m glad to see.
Not unlike the Thousand Heritage helmet reviewed earlier, the Hud-Y features a rear helmet light that attaches via magnets.
The Abus Pedelec helmet is one of the few bike helmets designed specifically for high-speed e-bikes. Its genesis comes from a once-mandated standard that e-bike riders in Europe had to use scooter helmets. This matches those standards but looks like a normal bike helmet.
Open up that small triangle in the back of the helmet to reveal an integrated rain hood. Impressive stuff.