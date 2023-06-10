Our favorite tech that we found at e(Revolution) 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

E(Revolution) is the biggest e-bike show in North America. Brands and manufacturers from around the world come to the show to display their latest and greatest technology, test the waters of viability in the North American market, and set up test bikes for e-bike-curious folks to try out.

While there was a wide range of tech on display at the show, there are a few bikes that caught my eye. Stromer showed up with a range of bikes featuring the innovative Pinion mid-mounted gearbox. I finally got to take an in-person look at the Vaast E/1 full-suspension commuter bike. Gates (the company that makes belt drives) showed up with a minimalist singlespeed e-bike from Honbike, and more.

Check out the details below!

The Abus Hud-Y looks great. I particularly like this dusty rose color. It is part of a growing number of aesthetically-driven casual bike helmets that I’m glad to see.

Not unlike the Thousand Heritage helmet reviewed earlier, the Hud-Y features a rear helmet light that attaches via magnets.

The Abus Pedelec helmet is one of the few bike helmets designed specifically for high-speed e-bikes. Its genesis comes from a once-mandated standard that e-bike riders in Europe had to use scooter helmets. This matches those standards but looks like a normal bike helmet.