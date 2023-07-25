Stromer unveils the first solid-state battery in the e-bike industry. Here’s why it matters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stromer loves to tout their being on the edge of ‘Swiss technology.’ Thinking of that phrase elicits imagery of luxury watches, robust in build but delicate in detail. At least for me, I think of Swiss cheeses, robust in build but delicate in detail. Weird.

I certainly don’t think of eye-searingly fast electric bikes with admirably long-range estimates, but Stromer fills that space admirably. They’re taking their ‘Swiss technology’ to the next level with what they’re calling the “Stromer Solid-State Ceramic Battery.” The idea of a solid-state battery is still quite novel in general, but seeing it implemented for essentially the first time in the bicycle world is an exciting development.

Stromer co-CEO says “The solid-state ceramic battery is our holy grail.” Let me explain why.

What is a solid-state battery?

Solid-state batteries are in many ways the next frontier of battery technology. These batteries can store almost double the energy by both volume and weight as lithium-ion batteries, largely by not having to rely on the lithium-ion liquids in most current batteries.

The liquid or gels in current lithium-ion batteries are one of the key contributors to battery degradation, so removing that should lead to longer lifespans. Further, removing those liquids also makes solid-state batteries much less likely to catch fire. And because they use far less graphite and cobalt, sourcing the rare metals for solid-state batteries should be more sustainable too.

They’re currently used where space and low weight are at a premium, so they’re found in pacemakers and smartwatches. Many automakers have invested in the technology hoping to add more range and faster charge times to their electric cars. NASA claims to have created a solid-state battery advanced enough to power aircraft. And most importantly

Most current e-bike batteries are likely to use lithium-ion cells. These cells are used everywhere there might be use of a battery. Stomer is the first bicycle brand I’ve seen to unveil their own solid-state battery, hoping to take advantage of all of the benefits seen here.

Why would I want a solid-state battery in my e-bike?

There are clear benefits to using solid-state batteries, even besides the benefits mentioned here. The most obvious benefit is charge times, claiming that charge times will be “around 10 times faster than a current lithium battery.” Doing so should cut times down to just 20 minutes on even their biggest 160-mile range batteries.

There is also the benefit of extra stability across temperature ranges. Stromer touts that these new batteries are capable of low-temperature charging down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees C), with hopes to go down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees C) in the future. This is thanks to its use

In short, faster charge times, longer battery ranges, and ideally better sustainably-sourced materials. There’s a whole bunch of good going on here and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.

When will we see these ‘holy grail’ batteries in e-bikes?

Unfortunately, Stromer says solid-state batteries are years away from full-scale production. The technology is ready, but lowering costs to the point that they’re viable for Stromer’s premium pricing is still required. Solid-state batteries cost about eight times more to produce than a current lithium-ion battery.

Stromer bikes are sold at a premium, so don’t expect to see solid-state batteries until battery pricing drops even more.

These batteries are almost assuredly the future of e-bikes, and Stromer thinks we could start to see these batteries in the next two to three years.

We’re waiting, Stromer!