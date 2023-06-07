The Tern HSD cargo bike is updated for greater capacity with no less flexibilty

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Most cargo bikes are unwieldy, taking up plenty of space and requiring dedicated storage to fit into everyday life. Tern bikes are a bit different, with a far more compact size that makes them that much easier to integrate into your life, just with capacity and capability that dwarfed their comparatively diminutive size.

Tern has released an update to their HSD electric cargo bike, though it is more a refinement of the formula rather than a serious overhaul. The formula? Make something that can be best described as flexible, and make it even more so.

The Tern HSD itself is very compact in size and shape compared to other cargo bikes, with an overall wheelbase similar to a standard commuter bike. Much of that comes from its dual 20-inch wheels. Doing so not only allows for a shorter overall length but provides greater maneuverability and a lower standover height that makes it easy to load and unload gear and passengers.

Further, the bike was remarkably compact for storage: besides the smaller wheels, the bike could be parked vertically for easier storage. Fold the bars down and drop the seat post and you’d have an even more compact bike in storage.

The HSD follows that same formula: 20-inch wheels, an overall length that is roughly the same as a standard bike, but an increased carrying capacity of 397 lbs (180 kg). Think up to 176 lb (80 kg) on the rear rack for gear or people, up to 44 lbs (20 kg) with an optional cargo rack, and a max rider weight of 265 lbs (120 kg).

Much of that comes from increased stiffness from the frame; Tern quotes a 15 percent stiffness increase at the headtube and a 39 percent increased stiffness at the bottom bracket. Visually, much of that seems to come from a much more burly strut going from the seat tube to the downtube.

There are a number of new accessories introduced with the updated HSD, including an updated Captain’s Chair that allows for big kids and adults alike to ride along. All current HSD accessories are compatible with this second-generation HSD, including the Cache Box for in-bike storage.

All Tern HSD models come with a Bosch Performance drive unit that offers up to 75 Nm torque and a range between 32 and 76 miles. This is up to 50 percent more torque than the previous HSD bikes, All models also come with the new Bosch Smart System, which allows for electronic locking and unlocking, location tracking, and firmware updates as well as front and rear lights hardwired into the Bosch drive system.

As reported by Bicycle Retailer, the Tern HSD should start to be available in North America starting this fall, with Europe availability this summer.

How will it compare to the previous HSD? Stay tuned; we’ve requested a sample for review.

Learn more about the second-generation HSD at ternbicycles.com.