Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Welcome to VELO!

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

Welcome to Velo

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

VeloNews EBike
EBike

The e-bike forbidden fruit we found at e(Revolution) 2023

The unreleased bikes as well as the brands testing the waters in North America with their e-bikes at e(Revolution) 2023.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

e(Revolution) is the biggest e-bike show in North America. Brands and manufacturers from around the world come to the show to display their latest and greatest technology, test the waters of viability in the North American market, and set up test bikes for e-bike-curious folks to try out.

Many of the bikes were either examples set to launch in the next year or so, or they were on display to gauge interest in a new market. Many however were white-label offerings aimed more at selling their bikes to other businesses than outright to consumers. Among these was a relatively new e-bike brand called VanPowers, an entry-level commuter from Marin called the Marin Fairfax E, and a few others. See everything you can’t buy (yet) in North America below.

See all coverage for e(Revolution) here.

Marin_fairfax_Ebike_rearside
Marin is expanding their e-bike lineup with a new entry-level model. The Marin Fairfaix E+ uses a Bafang 250W hub-driven motor, a 350 Wh battery, and geometry that is said to be nearly unchanged compared to the acoustic Marin Fairfax fitness bike.

Marin_fairfax_Ebike_handlebar
There is little to distinguish this bike from non-electric (acoustic?) Fairfax. One of the main ways to distinguish it is the small Bafang controller on the left side of the handlebar.

Marin_fairfax_Ebike_frontside
The Fairfax isn’t a particularly groundbreaking bike, but at $1699 USD and with an option of a traditional frame like this or a step-thru, this is a bike worth getting excited about.

Totem_S1_SpiritElectricRoad_frontside
Totem manufactures a massive range of electric bikes, including nine bikes in the U.S. that were described as more basic. But this S1 aims at a more premium audience with a carbon frame, Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, and Fulcrum carbon wheels.

Totem_S1Sprint_ElectricRoad_handlebar
There are a few ups and downs with the Sprint. The clearance for gravel tires is nice and the Vinka display looks clear in these indoor conditions. The integrated one-piece carbon handlebar is a nice touch as well that adds a bit more of a polished look. But Totem doesn’t sell their bikes in different sizes as other brands might; rather, they introduce a new model all together.

Totem_electricroadbikes_set
Totem displayed four different build configurations using the same carbon frame. All looked about ready to be on the floor of your local bike shop, at least at first glance. The estimated range from the 360 Wh battery is “up to 37 miles.”

VanPowers_electricmountainbike
Vanpowers is a relatively new company here in the North American market. This unreleased fat tire e-bike was their most eye-catching model, thanks largely to the color-changing paint scheme.

Vanpowers_unreleasedebike_bafangmotor
The bike uses a Bafang M600 motor with a 500 W power and a massive 120 Nm torque, more than a majority of the cargo bikes on display this week. Release price is estimated at $2800 USD.

VanPowers_smartphoneapp
The unnamed electric mountain bike pairs with the Vanpowers app that offers riders to plan their routes, track speed and distance traveled, and show other data.

VanPowers_display_cables
Both the unreleased fat tire bike as well as their new range of UrbanGlide step-thru bikes use this large, vibrant color display.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon