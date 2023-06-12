The e-bike forbidden fruit we found at e(Revolution) 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

e(Revolution) is the biggest e-bike show in North America. Brands and manufacturers from around the world come to the show to display their latest and greatest technology, test the waters of viability in the North American market, and set up test bikes for e-bike-curious folks to try out.

Many of the bikes were either examples set to launch in the next year or so, or they were on display to gauge interest in a new market. Many however were white-label offerings aimed more at selling their bikes to other businesses than outright to consumers. Among these was a relatively new e-bike brand called VanPowers, an entry-level commuter from Marin called the Marin Fairfax E, and a few others. See everything you can’t buy (yet) in North America below.

