The Most Fun I’ve Had on a Bike This Year: The Specialized Globe Haul ST

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In the course of my work here at Velo, I have the privilege of riding many $10,000+ road and gravel bikes. Don’t get me wrong, those bikes are wonderful, and I always have a good time on them.

None of those, however, have impacted my life this year nearly as much as the Specialized Globe Haul ST, a compact cargo e-bike costing thousands of dollars less than many of the top models in this category, all without much in the way of corner cutting.

I’ve been putting this bike to the test on the hills of San Francisco for about half a year now, and while it’s not perfect, it’s provided me some of the most fun moments I’ve had on a bike this year and puts other e-cargo bikes on notice.

Also read: Pinarello Dogma X first ride review: A race bike with the edge taken off

The Details

Price : $2,800 USD base, $3,366 USD as tested with the “School Bus Kit”: two Cool Cave panniers, front rack, Turbo Basket, plus a seat for the rear rack, pegs, passenger handlebar, and wheel cover.

: $2,800 USD base, $3,366 USD as tested with the “School Bus Kit”: two Cool Cave panniers, front rack, Turbo Basket, plus a seat for the rear rack, pegs, passenger handlebar, and wheel cover. Weight : 77 lbs (35kg) without accessories (It’s very heavy, but as a not particularly strong person, your prototypical roadie, I can lift it enough to maneuver it in an elevator, hallway, or other tight corridor).

: 77 lbs (35kg) without accessories (It’s very heavy, but as a not particularly strong person, your prototypical roadie, I can lift it enough to maneuver it in an elevator, hallway, or other tight corridor). Claimed range : 60 miles

: 60 miles Assist levels : five

: five Payload : 419 pounds (rider included) (rear rack rated for 132 lbs)

: 419 pounds (rider included) (rear rack rated for 132 lbs) E-bike type: Class 3 (pedal assist up to 28 mph)

Specification

700 W rear hub motor

772 Wh battery

50T chainring; 11-36T 9-speed SunRace cassette

microSHIFT drivetrain

20” wheels

Specialized Carless Whisper 3.5” tires (yes, that’s a pun, not a typo)

Rear rack standard

Specialized Body Geometry Comfort Gel saddle

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203mm rotors.

What is the Globe Haul ST?

That’s a lot of gear capacity. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The Globe Haul ST is a compact cargo e-bike that offers a variety of cargo carrying options. It’s made for hauling a serious amount of gear, up to 419 pounds (including rider weight).

This class-3 e-bike features a rear hub motor that assists up to 28 mph. It has five different assist levels, so you can conserve the battery when cruising along on the flats, and crank it up as needed when hauling gear or climbing steep gradients — or doing both simultaneously.

It is one-size fits all, using a compact frame, a telescoping seatpost, and a quill stem with about six inches of vertical adjustability to accommodate a claimed range of riders standing 4’5” to 6’4”. The tallest person I put on it is 6’2” and fit comfortably.

The telescoping seatpost allows for a wide range of rider heights. (Photo: Will Tracy)

That upright, compact frame with a low center of mass coupled with smaller 20” wheels, beefy 3.5” tires, and wide handlebars creates a very stable ride, even when loaded down with gear or a passenger.

In a category where bikes can easily cost $5,000 or more, Specialized does this all for $2,800 USD. (Factor in about $400-$600 if you want to outfit the Globe Haul with the brand’s wide range of accessories like racks, passenger seating, panniers, and more.)

Importantly, the bike doesn’t skimp out on component quality, or safety, to arrive at this price point. The frame feels very well built, really overbuilt if anything, and comes standard with powerful hydraulic disc brakes with large 203mm brake rotors. That means stopping at a red light after bombing down a hill while weighted down with cargo is controlled, and you will have brake power to spare. And after all these months, I have not once needed to adjust the derailleur.

It also comes with powerful built-in front and rear lights — 1,500 lumens is far more than a typical car high beam— that draw power from the massive 772 Wh battery mounted to the downtube, so you never have to worry about getting caught in the dark. Plus, a bell and motorcycle-style kickstand come standard.

The kickstand makes parking the Globe Haul ST a simple affair. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The headlight is seriously bright. (Photo: Will Tracy)

What’s the battery life?

Specialized rates the Globe Haul ST for up to 60 miles of battery life, though that is really only achievable in the least taxing conditions: staying in assist level one of five, only riding flat terrain, and bringing along little cargo.

In practice, I never got very close to that range because I spent most of the time in setting three of five and occasionally ramped it up to four or five when going uphill. In those parameters, I could get about 25 miles from the bike.

While riding in level three instead of one is not necessary to enjoy the bike, you certainly feel more of its hefty 77-pound build in the lowest assist setting.

When tested on a 12-mile roundtrip daily commute that has about 400 feet of elevation gain, riding consistently in assist level four, the bike provides about 18-20 miles of range.

The battery life drains appreciably quicker when riding a lot of hills. Likewise, riding at higher assist levels translates into a noticeably shorter battery life, and level five begins to really eat through the battery, so it’s best to use sparingly.

But if you can charge the bike at work, any reasonably bike-able distance is possible at whatever assist level you choose. If you’re planning on a bigger trip like a weekend cruise, you’ll need to spend the lion’s share of your time in lower assist levels.

What can this compact cargo bike haul?

Specialized has made the Globe Haul an extremely modular bike. It can hold rear and front racks, plus four panniers. Or ditch the rear panniers and haul a passenger on the back instead.

The brand has gone quite big on accessories for this bike. Cool Cave panniers are essentially hardy plastic buckets that you can jam gear into. Cargo nets keep gear from flying out. Then there’s a front rack option, a front basket option, and a passenger kit for the rear. Mine came set up with the “School Bus Kit”: two Cool Cave panniers, a front rack with a Turbo Basket, plus a seat for the rear rack, pegs, passenger handlebar, and wheel cover.

The Globe Haul ST in “School Bus Kit” mode. (Photo: Will Tracy)

And while it’s compatible with that wide range of Specialized accessories, it’s also nearly infinitely customizable to fit any need thanks to a couple key design choices.

The racks have a T-channel aluminum rail system on the sides, so you can pick up standard mounts from just about any hardware store and attach whatever you like to the racks.

The racks have a T-channel aluminum rail system on the sides, so you can pick up standard mounts from just about any hardware store and attach whatever you like to the racks. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The racks have a T-channel aluminum rail system on the sides, so you can pick up standard mounts from just about any hardware store and attach whatever you like to the racks. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Additionally, the tops of the racks are compatible with MIK plates (Mounting Is Key), which let you quickly attach gear to the racks. Affix a MIK plate to, say, a cooler and you can click it into place on the rack in a matter of seconds, then remove it just as quickly. This is especially useful if you have bulky objects that you regularly transport because it saves you from having to fasten them down each time.

Specialized attaches its Turbo Basket with a MIK plate, or you can attach whatever you like by buying another one of these plates. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Factor in the six water bottle mounts spread throughout the bike, which can of course hold many other kinds of things beyond bottle cages, and this bike has pretty limitless potential.

Who is this bike right for?

In short, this bike could be right for a lot of people.

I live without a car in San Francisco, and this bike has been wonderful for getting me around the city quickly, and with a smile on my face. I can get anywhere in the city at about the same speed as a car, especially when factoring in finding parking.

In a six-mile trip during non-rush-hour, I was only five minutes behind a friend in a car who was able to take the freeway for a portion of the journey. Granted, I was riding in assist level four or five, doing my best to coax the bike up to its max assist speed for much of that trip, but this bike can get you places quickly when called upon. The balance only improves in my favor during rush hour when I can zoom by traffic in a bike lane.

Ok, ok, most any e-bike, especially a class 3 e-bike, would have a similar impact on my life. But having one that takes up a similar footprint as a standard bike, while being able to carry tons of gear, has freed me up from having to take a ride-share or grab a rental car, saving more money along the way.

Of all the stuff I’ve been able to move around with the Globe Haul ST, by far my favorite cargo has been friends. Putting an adult on the back is admittedly a bit tight, but it’s a lot of fun. Nothing does more to make you feel like a kid than pulling up to the park with a buddy on the back.

The passenger space is a bit cramped, but hauling along friend is still a blast. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Measuring about the length of a standard bicycle, the bike takes up less space than standard cargo bikes. With Specialized’s Cool Cave panniers attached, the footprint widens a bit, think about the size of a Vespa. But popping those off is quite easy and requires no tools. And it goes without saying, the bike in any form takes up far less space than a car.

However, there are some restrictions to owning this bike.

It’s heavy. Schlepping it up stairs is a no-go unless your day job involves deadlifting sub-compacts. I have to get it up two narrow stairs to go from my sideyard to the street, and even that’s enough to almost make this bike a non-starter for me.

If you live in an apartment building with a standard sized elevator, you can take this bike inside no problem; I’ve done it. If you live in a two-or-more-story walk-up, this bike won’t be viable unless you have a garage, yard, or some other ground-floor storage space.

Of course, outside of a select few major cities in the U.S., living car free is a challenging prospect. But many two-car households could likely cut down to one car with the Globe Haul ST’s help, using it for errands around town or the school run. It’s incredible how much stuff you can fit in one bike, and, conversely, how little stuff you really end up needing to carry along on most errands.

How does it ride and what’s it like day to day?

The Globe Haul ST offers a fast, stable, confidence-inspiring ride, while simply being a blast to ride. It feels safe on hills, both on the way up and back down again thanks to powerful braking, and I always feel like I have much more brake power left to work with if needed.

Being able to blast up 15 percent gradients or steeper is an absolute game changer in a city like San Francisco where bike commutes are routed to avoid the steepest hills, consequently making them longer than typical car routes. This bike can just go over those hills, opening up more direct routes.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Getting a punctured tire isn’t much of a concern either with the “Carless Whisper” 3.5” tires Specialized made for this bike. I’ve yet to experience a flat even with plenty of time spent riding through glass, metal shards, and potholes in industrial parts of town.

Switching between gear carrying set-ups is pretty straightforward if you plan on having multiple accessories, say four panniers for serious gear hauling, then taking off the two rear ones and replacing them with a seat and handlebar for taking around a passenger. This will require a little planning ahead, but is easily doable.

Of course, this bike is not without its flaws.

One small drawback is a slight delay between starting to pedal and the rear-hub motor kicking in. It’s not a super long delay, lasting realistically under a second, but it’s enough to make restarting from red lights annoying, especially when carrying gear. That delay isn’t present in Specialized’s pricier mid-drive Turbo e-bike models, or mid-drive e-bike motors in other brands. Once it’s going, though, the motor has more than enough power to get you going fast up big hills, and enough torque to take heavy loads up hill.

The bike isn’t very forgiving when it comes to bumps either. It has no shocks, so coupled with its 77-pound weight and strong frame, it passes along any and all road imperfections. Adding cargo only exacerbates this. Some relief can be had by lowering the tire pressure but you’ll really want to avoid potholes. Oh, and with panniers attached, they’ll scrape if you try to lean too much through corners, so slow down a little bit and use the handlebars to turn.

The comfortable grips help offset a sometimes bumpy ride, and have a fun face on the side. (Photo: Will Tracy)

It’s also hard to lock this bike with a standard U-lock. Really only the handle-like portion of the frame above the bottom bracket works for a U-lock because the tires are so wide and the battery blocks most of the rest of the frame. You’ll probably want a chain or folding lock instead. The tires are also too wide for bike racks that have wheel slots which limits some options.

This portion of the frame acts as a handle for lifting the bike up a curb or stairs, and doubles as a good locking point. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Conclusion

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The Specialized Globe Haul ST is a well-thought-out compact cargo e-bike that hits a nice price point without skimping on quality or safety. It offers a compelling alternative to the highest end models in this category, providing a highly customizable platform that doesn’t overcomplicate things.