Annemiek van Vleuten latest European pro to confirm to race UCI Gravel World Championships

Annemiek van Vleuten is the latest European road racing pro to confirm to race UCI Gravel World Championships set for next month in Italy.

The recently retired Van Vleuten, who raced her last pro road race this month at the Simac Ladies Tour, confirmed during an AD podcast that she will race the second edition of the UCI-sanctioned gravel worlds set for October 7-8 in Veneto, Italy.

“It’s a bit part of my farewell tour. I threw the ball up myself and it was immediately headed in by the team. Before I knew it I was registered. Especially if it is in Italy, I am open to that,” Van Vleuten said on the podcast. “I was in a crazy mood and said, ‘why not?'”

The highly prolific road star was quick to add that she will not transition to a gravel racing career. Several top European road pros from the men’s side have committed to the burgeoning gravel scene, but Van Vleuten said he competitive racing days are over.

“I have no ambitions in a gravel career, so I think I will end it here,” Van Vleuten said. “I’m not prepared for it and I’m not going to train for it. I’m going to participate and have a nice photo with Alejandro Valverde.”

Van Vleuten and Valverde are both part of the Team Movistar cycling family, and Valverde — who retired in 2022 — will also race in Veneto.

Other top European road pros excepted to race the gravel worlds include Wout van Aert, Peter Sagan, Tiffany Cromwell, and others. Neither Mathieu van der Poel or Tadej Pogačar are expected to start the elite men’s race, sources confirmed.

Last year’s debut UCI-sanctioned gravel worlds was swept by European road pros, with Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) soloing to victory ahead of Daniel Oss (Italy) and Van der Poel (Netherlands), while multi-discipline star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) won the women’s race ahead of Sina Frei (Switzerland) and Chiara Teocchi (Italy).

Last year’s UCI gravel worlds debut was criticized by some as being contested on a course that did not feature enough true gravel sectors, and many of the leading gravel stars largely skipped the race.

That is set to change in 2023 following final-hour shakeups that’s seen the event organizer replaced and a more gravel-centric course unveiled for the second edition of the UCI-sanctioned event.

Many of the top gravel stars are making the trip to Italy next month.