Belgian Waffle Ride Announces 2024 Schedule with Second Mexico Race and New Tripel Crown of Gravel Series Format

Monuments of Gravel, the race promoter behind the Belgian Waffle Ride series, today announced the 2024 BWR schedule, which includes a new event in Mexico, and a reworked Tripel Crown of Gravel Series.

So far, seven events are confirmed for 2024, the same number as last year, with additional events to be announced say race organizers.

BWR AZ, BWR UT, BWR CA, BWR BC, BWR NC, and BWR México are the confirmed returning events.

BWR Guadalajara, a brand new race and the second BWR event in Mexico, is scheduled for the spring, April 20-21.

BWR Kansas has not yet been confirmed as returning for 2024, which would be its fourth edition, though race organizers say more events are going to be announced later.

A new, condensed Tripel Crown of Gravel Series

For 2024, BWR’s Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series is being reworked into a three-event series called the Tripel Crown of Gravel Series.

The series is still a points-based omnium where riders score points based on where they place in each event. However, instead of being two mandatory events and two more of a rider’s choosing across the remaining events, the series is now comprised of three mandatory events early in the season.

The three events are BWR AZ in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 1-2, 2024; BWR UT in Cedar City, Utah, April 5-6, 2024; and BWR CA in Southern California, April 28, 2024. As the final event in the three-race series, BWR CA will have more points available, making the original and longest running BWR event also one of the most important of the year.

Race promoters chose these three events to test riders across a variety of terrain in three different environments. With the events all three to four weeks apart, organizers hope the schedule strikes a balance between creating a short, interesting series, and allowing riders enough time to properly recover for each event.

“The Tripel Crown of Gravel Series has been recreated to give riders, both professional and amateur alike, the chance to compete in three very different environments over a short period of time, offering the perfect blend between recovery and fitness gains for the early season competition,” organizers said.

Cash and other prizes are on the line for professional winners. Age group winners for both the waffle routes, the longest options at each event, and shorter wafer routes will win prizes.

There will be prize purses and prizes for the male, female, and gender diverse categories. Under a policy Monuments of Gravel unveiled in July, athletes born male must compete in the male or gender diverse categories; transgender women are not allowed to compete in the female category.

This isn’t the first time Monuments of Gravel has changed up its omnium series. Its first iteration, in 2020-2021, was also a three event series called the Tripel Crown. However that event comprised the only three BWR events in existence at that time, CA, UT, and NC, which were spread over most of a calendar year rather than being within two months of each other like the new series.

2024 BWR Events

Second annual BWR AZ in Scottsdale, AZ — March 1-2, 2024

Fifth annual BWR UT in Cedar City — April 5-6, 2024

Inaugural BWR Guadalajara, MX — April 20-21, 2024

13th annual BWR CA in San Diego — April 27-28, 2024

Second annual BWR BC on Vancouver Island, BC — May 18-19, 2024

Fourth annual BWR NC in Hendersonville — June 21-22, 2024

Second annual BWR México in Queretaro, MX — November 23-24, 2024

Additional events to be announced

Registration for the Tripel Crown and individual events will open Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PST.

