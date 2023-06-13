Become a Member

BWR Asheville 2023: Sunshine and dusty backroads

A photo gallery recap of the 2023 BWR Asheville gravel event in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

BWR Asheville is a premium gravel event that offers hospitality and course distances designed to challenge all abilities.

Beautiful weather and a route with real character kept it fun and challenging for the riders at BWR Asheville.

VELO‘s team was on the ground in North Carolina, covering the action Saturday at BWR.

Riders rolled out in style at BWR Asheville. Photo: Brad Kaminski
After a neutral rollout from the Kanuga Inn, the peloton hit the open roads, and the race was on. Photo: Brad Kaminski
The leaders hit the first sector of gravel. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Riders soaked up golden rays of light in the early hours of the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski
A second wave of riders enjoyed the BWR gravel in the opening miles. Photo: Brad Kaminski
After a furious start, smaller groups started to form in a forested sections of gravel. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Dylan Johnson put out some serious horsepower to stay with the leaders. Photo: Brad Kaminski
There was over 14 thousand feet of climbing in the 130-mile Waffle ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Austin Killips leads a group early in the day. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Just enjoying the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Paige Onweller pushed the pace all day. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Sara Shell emerged from a forested section of the course into the morning light. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Weather was perfect, and the route was amazing. Photo: Brad Kaminski
There were fast descents where riders could really open it up. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Nathan Haas dropped into one of the singletrack sections at BWR Asheville. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Finn Gullickson reached for a gel showing signs of an earlier crash with a bloodied elbow. Photo: Brad Kaminski
The race took riders into South Carolina. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Late in the race, Adam Roberge starts to feel the intensity. Photo: Brad Kaminski
The leaders in the men’s race in the closing miles. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Friends and families came out to show support and enjoy the day. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Adam Roberge took the sprint win in the men’s race ahead of Dylan Johnson. Photo: Brad Kaminski
Austin Killips was the first to cross the line in the women’s field. Photo: Brad Kaminski

