BWR Asheville 2023: Sunshine and dusty backroads

BWR Asheville is a premium gravel event that offers hospitality and course distances designed to challenge all abilities.

Beautiful weather and a route with real character kept it fun and challenging for the riders at BWR Asheville.

VELO‘s team was on the ground in North Carolina, covering the action Saturday at BWR.

Riders rolled out in style at BWR Asheville. Photo: Brad Kaminski

After a neutral rollout from the Kanuga Inn, the peloton hit the open roads, and the race was on. Photo: Brad Kaminski

The leaders hit the first sector of gravel. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Riders soaked up golden rays of light in the early hours of the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski

A second wave of riders enjoyed the BWR gravel in the opening miles. Photo: Brad Kaminski

After a furious start, smaller groups started to form in a forested sections of gravel. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Dylan Johnson put out some serious horsepower to stay with the leaders. Photo: Brad Kaminski

There was over 14 thousand feet of climbing in the 130-mile Waffle ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Austin Killips leads a group early in the day. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Just enjoying the ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Paige Onweller pushed the pace all day. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Sara Shell emerged from a forested section of the course into the morning light. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Weather was perfect, and the route was amazing. Photo: Brad Kaminski

There were fast descents where riders could really open it up. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Nathan Haas dropped into one of the singletrack sections at BWR Asheville. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Finn Gullickson reached for a gel showing signs of an earlier crash with a bloodied elbow. Photo: Brad Kaminski

The race took riders into South Carolina. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Late in the race, Adam Roberge starts to feel the intensity. Photo: Brad Kaminski

The leaders in the men’s race in the closing miles. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Friends and families came out to show support and enjoy the day. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Adam Roberge took the sprint win in the men’s race ahead of Dylan Johnson. Photo: Brad Kaminski