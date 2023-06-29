All of the gravel and allroad bikes from the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Part two of the Enve Builder Round-Up is here, with a range of custom bikes from Wish One, FiftyOne, Breadwinner, Sanitas, Quirk, and more.

This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.

This is part one of three, with a focus on all-road and gravel bikes. Part one featured road bikes, while part three will feature increasingly rowdier drop bar and flat bar options. See the full list of Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here.

Horse Cycles

Wish One Cycles

Quirk Cycles

Moots Cycles (again!)

Bridge Bike Works

Sanitas Cycles

FiftyOne Bikes

SaltAir Cycles

Sage Titanium Bicycles

A number of bikes at the Enve Builder Round-Up used Cane Creek EeWings titanium cranks, but how many of them came anodized to match their frames? (Photo: Troy Templin)

Pursuit Cycles

Rock Lobster

Breadwinner Cycles