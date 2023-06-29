All of the gravel and allroad bikes from the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Part two of the Enve Builder Round-Up is here, with a range of custom bikes from Wish One, FiftyOne, Breadwinner, Sanitas, Quirk, and more.
This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.
This is part one of three, with a focus on all-road and gravel bikes.
Part one featured road bikes, while part three will feature increasingly rowdier drop bar and flat bar options. See the full list of Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here. Horse Cycles
Horse Cycles never fails to impress, and this titanium all-road bike does the same. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The bike features a Sram Red Xplr drivetrain with Cane Creek eeWings cranks. (Photo: Troy Templin)
While there is plenty to love here, one of my favorite details is the tapered headset spacer that flows neatly from the top of the Chris King headset and into the painted Enve stem. (Photo: Troy Templin)
What’s that on the headtube? Oh, it’s a horse. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The raw-finished titanium below the drivetrain looks fantastic. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This model is dubbed the “Horse All Road Ti,” with 700c x 48 mm tire clearance with speed as its focus. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The slightly curved seatstays not only look great but they add a bit of tire clearance as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
An Enve seatpost for good measure. (Photo: Troy Templin)
I had to have Troy get another photo of that headset and tapered spacer combo. I can’t get enough of it. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The bike uses Paul Set n Forget thru axles, which has a rotating lever like a quick-release skewer. (Photo: Troy Templin) Wish One Cycles
Here’s Maxime Poisson with the new Wish One Sub gravel bike. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Wish One Sub features a carbon frame and fork, the first bike in their lineup to do so. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This build features a Sram Red eTap Axs Xplr drivetrain with Enve SES 3.4 wheels. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The brand is positioning the Sub as a do-all bike, capable of gravel to criteriums alike. Max tire clearance is quoted at 40 mm, with a size medium painted frame weighing in at 1150 grams. This specific bike uses an ENVE two-piece internal cable routing system including the bar and stem. (Photo: Troy Templin)
While the frame is said to be optimized for 30 mm to 35 mm tires, these 38 mm Vittoria Terreno Dry gravel tires fit with room to spare. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Rather than buying pre-made sheets of carbon fiber to construct their frame, Wish One went one step further and chose specific fibers for different parts of the frame. According to them, doing so results in less waste, greater control of the carbon layup, and greater overall frame strength. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Both the carbon fibers and the resin in the frame are said to be made in-house. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Quirk Cycles
Quirk displayed the fast Quirk Durimitor. The brand touts this custom bike as “designed and tested in Europe’s toughest ultra race,” the Transcontinental. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Watch out, it’s slick! Between the new Sram Force AXS logos, cassette, chain, and the creative anodizing on the frame, there’s a whole lot of color going on that feels a bit like another Shell pipeline oil spill. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Quirk Durimitor features custom geometry, largely made possible by 3D-printed stainless steel dropouts and this seat tube cluster. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The overall scheme here is delightfully fun, however. It really does look great. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The seattube indicates the Durimitor uses a special mix of tubing called ‘Quirk Custom Select,’ pulling from the Columbus tubing range to make the right bike for the rider, here using predominantly Columbus XCR stainless steel tubing. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Those 3D-printed dropouts look particularly clean from this perspective. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Durimitor road bike uses a Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger, meaning the rider can go into just about any bike shop to pick up a replacement derailleur hanger, provided it’s in stock of course. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Quirk offers this bike with a choice of custom or stock geometry, a choice of paint options, and even internal cable routing systems. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Durimitor drew a crowd and for good reason. (Photo: Troy Templin) Moots Cycles (again!)
The second Moots we have here wasn’t actually on display. Rather, this is an employee bike and a unique one at that.
What model is it? None in particular, but called ‘Prototype T1306.’
Moots the alligator is still riding this bike.
But being an employee bike rather than an Enve display bike means it gets fun stuff, such as these SimWorks-branded Nitto handlebars.
The finish isn’t one of Moots’ stock finishes either. It does sport the wishbone-style seat stays along the likes of a Routt 45 or Routt RSL gravel bike.
Paired with the Rockshox Rudy suspension fork and Xplr dropper seatpost, this Moots seems like it would be a perfect match for a course as technical as the Enve Grodeo.
This prototype Moots features a White Industries headset as well as White Industries hubs laced to ENVE G23 rims. The Sram Red eTap Axs mullet drivetrain finishes the build.
Still to be determined: these clean-looking bar ends.
Bridge Bike Works
Here’s a Bridge Bike Works Surveyor in a special Enve Builder Round-Up build. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Bridge Bike Works has been busy over the last few years. First came the Surveyor all-road bike, featuring carbon construction made in Canada. (Photo: Troy Templin)
More recently is a relatively novel development in the bicycle industry: bottom bracket threads that are molded straight into the shell. Bridge says that this molded threaded carbon shell is said to be more robust than a bonded-in metal sleeve normally used with carbon shells. The threads feature a Cerakote finish that adds longevity to the threads and protects them from wear. (Photo: Troy Templin) This build features a Sram XX Eagle Axs transmission for the cassette and derailleur, but the Eewings crankset and 1x chainring are choice add-ons. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Expect to see more Sram Transmission on drop bar bikes in the coming years. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This Surveyor features custom paint and an ENVE integrated bar and stem. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Surveyor is designed to work well set up as a road bike like this or as a gravel bike with knobby tires and a dropper seatpost. (Photo: Troy Templin) Sanitas Cycles
The Durango, Colorado-based Sanitas Cycles builds frames with a focus on titanium bikes, and this rowdy gravel bike splits the difference between their allroad options and their backpacking-focused options as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This build is blinged out with White Industries cranks, a gold KMC chain, and a gold Kogel oversize derailleur pulley cage. (Photo: Troy Templin)
We couldn’t get enough of the seat stays here, which wrap carefully around the seat tube. The matching details on the seat post collar and the rest of the frame are nice touches as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The King Cage Iris cages are even matched to the rest of the frame too! (Photo: Troy Templin)
The company is led by father and son duo John and David Siegrist, the former being one of the co-founders of DEAN Bicycles, one of the original titanium frame manufacturers in the U.S. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Hard to see here, but even the downtube curves slightly as it goes from the head tube to the seat tube. (Photo: Troy Templin)
They really went for it on this build. Trinidad James (the artist behind the song ‘ All Gold Everything‘) would be proud. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Their custom bike featured a wild array of finishes courtesy of Agave Finishworks. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Even the seat stays feature a slight curvature. The more you look, the more unique finishing you see. (Photo: Troy Templin) FiftyOne Bikes
FiftyOne might be best known for their custom carbon road bikes, but the Irish frame builder now offers custom carbon gravel bikes as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This example was made with Signature Cycles, a shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Like other bikes at the Enve Builder Round-Up, this custom FiftyOne gravel bike uses the Enve IN-Route internal cable routing system. (Photo: Troy Templin)
FiftyOne doesn’t charge any extra for their paint schemes, meaning you can go as wild or subdued as you’d like. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Future production models will feature an ENVE fork with three pack mounts on each fork blade, but other points can be customized as well. This one is designed to be 650b-specific, here using 650b x 42 mm Rene Herse tires. (Photo: Troy Templin) SaltAir Cycles
Saltair Cycles perhaps had the shortest trip of any show bike not named Enve, as the company is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This gravel bikes features a Sram AXS mullet drivetrain, with a Force crank, X01 cassette, and XX1 AXS derailleur. (Photo: Troy Templin)
However, the build doesn’t use Sram Axs shifters. At least, not really; behind each cable-actuated Sram S-900 brake lever is a Sram Axs wireless blip button, stuck simply to the bar and paired to the rear derailleur. The result is a simple-yet-effective drivetrain without hydraulic brake fluid. How do you pair the buttons to the rear derailleur without dedicated Axs shifters or a Sram Blip Box? A bit of wizardry, and another bike with Sram Axs. Perhaps we’ll cover it in the future. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Matt Nelson is the man behind SaltAir Cycles. His builds are often focused on ride feel first over pure aesthetics. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Sram S-900 levers aren’t a common sight in bike shows like this, but they’re one of the few ways to get a drop bar cable-actuated brake without a shifting mechanism inside. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Clean. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Each SaltAir is made to order without specific model names or the like. This build features wonderfully-bowed seat stays to provide more tire clearance. (Photo: Troy Templin) Sage Titanium Bicycles
Sage came to the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023 ready to crush some techy ravine descents in the Grodeo with this Sage Storm King. (Photo: Troy Templin) A number of bikes at the Enve Builder Round-Up used Cane Creek EeWings titanium cranks, but how many of them came anodized to match their frames? (Photo: Troy Templin)
Sage builds their frames in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This specific Storm King utilizes Enve’s custom internal cable routing system and a Chris King AeroSet headset. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The frame here features a Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger for easy hanger replacement at nearly any shop and a whole lot more anodizing that reminds me of white water rapids. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Enve G-Series dropper seatpost works well, particularly when paired with Enve’s own dropper seatpost lever. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Is it a gravel bike? A monstercross bike for the 2020s? Is it the 90s drop bar MTB that gravel bikes are supposed to be? It’s a little bit of both, and we’re all the better for it. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Well, we do know. It’s the Sage Storm King, which fits a massive 700c x 50 mm gravel tire or a 27.5 x 2.4” MTB tire while using compact road gearing. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The anodized-to-match Sage seatpost collar is a nice touch as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Just another hit of that anodizing. We can’t get enough of it. (Photo: Troy Templin) Pursuit Cycles
Pursuit Cycles may still be a relatively new competitor in the custom bicycle space. But with founder Carl Strong – founder of Strong Frames out of Bozeman, Montana – at the helm, the company has carved a space as a high-end carbon bicycle builder specializing in custom carbon frames. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Most carbon bikes are made using expensive molds that can’t really be changed once they’re made. Pursuit counteracts that with a choice of a range of sizes or custom geometry at no extra charge. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Pursuit brought along their All Road bike with a paint scheme is just loud and proud as in years past. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Each frame is made in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Enve SES 4.5 wheels seem to be a choice growing in popularity amongst gravel bike riders looking for free speed, and that continues here. (Photo: Troy Templin) Rock Lobster
Rock Lobster is manned by the one and only Paul Sadoff, who has built bikes under the name since 1984. Every bike since with his signature is welded by Sadoff himself. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Rock Lobsters aren’t known for intricate tube shaping, unique lug work, or anything like that; they’re tools designed to go fast, first and foremost. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Nonetheless, there are a few niceties to the frame, particularly with the gold Chris King headset. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The lobster head badge stands out behind the metallic silver paint scheme. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This gravel bike features a smattering of components from Enve, including the AG25 wheels, G-Series dropper post, Enve bar and stem, and even Enve bottle cages. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Want one for yourself? Get in line now. Paul says the turnaround time is about eight months and that he’s “not getting any younger.” (Photo: Troy Templin) Breadwinner Cycles
Breadwinner’s motto is “Work hard, ride home.” The lucky owner of this bike had better be excited to ride home on this custom-painted Breadwinner A-Road. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Chris King’s new purple anodized components are on full display here, including a King headset and matching spacer. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Look at that pinstriping right next to each headset cup! So good. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This A-Road comes with a segmented crown steel fork with a wonderful fade to the fork ends. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Breadwinner now uses a replaceable derailleur hanger on their frames. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Enve seatpost is painted to match the stem and rest of the frame. (Photo: Troy Templin)
More hits of anodized purple courtesy of the Chris King R45 hubs. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The ‘BWC’ badge means business. (Photo: Troy Templin)
A striking profile in this 3/4 view. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This Breadwinner A-Road build features a Sram Force AXS 2x drivetrain, Enve SES 3.4 rims laced to Chris King R45 hubs, and an Enve bar, stem, and seat post. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Burnt orange doesn’t necessarily seem to work well with anodized purple, but it does here! (Photo: Troy Templin)