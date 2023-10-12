Bentonville’s Transformation from Company Town to Cycling Destination

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fueled by gravel and mountain biking, and a pursuit of the outdoors, Bentonville, Arkansas has become known in recent years for so much more than being the home of Walmart.

On the latest episode of The Road Less Eaten, host Biju Thomas rolls into this Northwest Arkansas hub for a look at what is making this city a thriving destination for food, culture, and of course bikes.

Biju kicks things off from the Coler Cafe with Gary Vernon, the director of trail innovation at the Runway Group. Bentonville owes so much to his efforts. He moved to the area in 2003 to work for Walmart’s environmental division and began building trails. Let’s just say things escalated from there.

Inside the Coler Cafe is Airship Coffee, a watering hole started by Mark Bray. This shop is nestled in the heart of the Coler Preserve. Located a mile away from any parking lot, it serves as a testament to the thriving bike and pedestrian trail network of Bentonville.

Biju then gets a taste of Bentonville’s famous mountain bike trails — or gets a taste of Gary Vernon sending the hardest trails he helped build, at least.

Gary Vernon and Biju hit the trails Gary helped build.

Afterwards, they head to the Preacher’s Son, a church converted into a restaurant. It’s an extension of the same vision that has transformed Bentonville into a destination.

The next stop on the culinary side of Bentonville is The Pedaler’s Pub. Kevin Bennoch opened this pizza and beer spot about a decade ago and it’s packed with cyclists and beyond, providing a quintessential mountain town vibe at a much lower elevation.

There, he meets up with Aimee Ross, a founding member of Women of Oz, a local group bringing more women into cycling. She tells us about how that group started, what it’s up to, and what its vision is.

Bentonville is also an art and culture destination. Biju meets up with Michael Abb, art director of Runway NWA who leads him on a tour of public murals in pedestrian friendly areas, before popping into some artist studios for an inside look at the creativity buzzing all around the region.

Next, it’s on to a farm helping fuel the mouthwatering culinary scene in Northwest Arkansas, the Rios Family Farm. James Beard semi-finalist chef Rafael Rios started Yeyo’s Tacos, a Mexican food truck sourcing all its food from his family’s local farm. From the truck, Rios’ reach has grown with a brick and mortar restaurant, but he still sources his ingredients from the farm.

Biju and Rafael Rios on the Rios Family Farm.

The food truck scene is particularly vibrant around here, and it includes a Filipino spot called Pinoylicious Food Truck , run by Alona and Mark Henning. Biju steps inside the truck for a lesson in making Filipino cuisine to cap off a wonderful visit to this gem of a city.

Watch the full episode now on Outside Watch.