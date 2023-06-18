Groad Trip: Dad Camp

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Back in 2017, Kiel Reijnen, Alex Howes and I convinced our trade teams to let us unite under the USA National Team jersey and race the Cascade Classic Stage Race.

We’d found ourselves with a break in the summer WorldTour calendar and figured the American race in Bend, Oregon, would be great training ahead of our fall campaigns. We packed a guest house and spent a week together racing by day, sipping beers in the afternoon while tinkering on our bikes, floating the river, and going out for dinners. We collectively won three of the five stages and left with more than we’d bargained for: the trip became a mental refresher, and we all enjoyed a successful fall campaign back in Europe.

It was a sound reminder that a happy racer is a fast racer. That bike racing in Bend with some of my best buds was like comfort food, as we’d grown up in our junior and u23 years doing just that.

Cascade gravel (Photo: Cascade Gravel Grinder)

Chad Sperry runs Breakaway Promotions, his portfolio of races includes the infamous Oregon Trail Gravel Stage Race as well as the now defunct Cascade Road Stage Race and Tour of Utah. In discussing my 2023 plans with Chad earlier this year, I saw he had a 3-day stage race in Bend by the name of Cascade Gravel Grinder. Indeed, the Cascade Stage Race we’d loved had morphed similarly to our careers and gone gravel!

My gears started turning: a long weekend in Bend, in a family-friendly location. I rang up Kiel, Alex, and Ian Boswell (who wasn’t on that initial trip with us but is a very close friend these days and happened to grow up in Bend).

What did they think about getting the band back together? Getting a big house, packing it with our families, and playing bike racer together?

There was also an underlying personal impetus to make this weekend work, as well. As gravel racing becomes ever more professional and cutthroat, I’ve felt myself being pulled back into the old selfish, but necessary to survive, pro habits that I’d consciously rejected when I left road cycling.

Dads a’racing (Photo: Wil Matthews)

For my 2023 calendar, I’d decided to take on some new challenges, in addition to returning to races I’ve already done.

I figured that if I can attend certain races where the experience is equally important to the race, then when I do show up to the most important races — like Unbound — I can flip that mental switch fully open to “business time” and not regret missing out on the other parts of gravel culture I hold so dear. I know Kiel and Ian feel similarly; we’re at similar places in our lives now, juggling fatherly duties with the second act of our respective careers.

Last month, the three of us — Kiel, Ian, and myself (Alex had to bail last minute due to an extended family circumstance) — loaded up our families and reunited.

The race was the excuse to gather, but the real highlight was the family hangouts. The stages aren’t overly difficult, so while our wives played with the kids and we raced, upon crossing the finish line we’d hustle back home and take on kid duty. It was a house filled with squawking, giggling, toys, books, barefoot running, laughing, and yes, some tantrums and crying.

I think we know who the real heroes are here 🙂 (Photo: Pete Stetina)

Race mornings followed a routine of changing diapers, preparing bottles of milk, coffee, and breakfast all at once. We simultaneously attempted to feed ourselves and our littles before rushing out the door in kit. It takes a village, especially with all the mayhem from three families.

Luckily, Big Tall Wayne had come to look after all three of our bikes so we could focus on family until the last minute. I’ll be honest that our wives still carried most of the heavy lifting, but at least they’re all friends and made fun plans together while we pedaled.

The race itself was excellently produced, a Friday afternoon prologue TT followed by two mass start days under the shadow of Mt Bachelor.

The west’s record snowfall had forced multiple course changes but Chad wouldn’t be deterred. He’d plowed and chainsaw’d into the evenings and found a way to make the routes work.

Ingrid disrupts the podium (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Rob Britton also showed up and he was fit, fitter than I’d seen him in years. He won the Friday TT handily and had forced me onto the offensive for the coming weekend. Saturday’s road stage came down to a mountain top sprint where I edged him out for the stage win but failed to gain any time. Coming into Sunday’s Queen Stage, I lurked 26 seconds behind with Ian a further one minute behind myself. The day was heavy, rough terrain with sustained climbs and a snowy hike-a-bike.

The three of us eventually established a gap over an hour long climb and would fight it out for the final prize. As attacks started to fly, Rob unfortunately suffered a severe mechanical that would dictate he couldn’t keep up. Boz took the stage sprint while I took the overall GC.

That evening, we scored a babysitter thanks to Chad’s connections and all treated ourselves to a fancy dinner out, which our wives definitely appreciated. Just like five years ago, I found myself leaving Bend content; I was motivated by a great race and a fresh perspective as the summer’s big goals loomed ever closer. Indeed, for Ian, Kiel, and myself many things have changed from a decade ago, yet much has stayed the same.

I really wanted to tell a story around this weekend because it’s relatable. So many pro athlete stories focus on the dedication to training and pushing past invisible barriers but I haven’t seen many stories of how athletes learn to balance life in a wholesome and relatable way — pro sport can be inspiring, but it isn’t always relatable. So a big thanks goes out to Athletic Brewing who signed on to help me document this weekend with my friends.

Happy Father’s Day!