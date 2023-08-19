Meeting the people behind the ride – SBT GRVL 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SBT GRVL 2023 is one of the most attended gravel races in North America. This year is another sold-out event with 3,000 riders, and participants from 20 countries, with over two-thirds of event participants being first-timers to SBT.

While it’s always fun to focus on what the pros are riding, it’s the sheer diversity of people, backgrounds, and experiences that make gravel events like this so fun. Below is a brief profile of some of the people we’ve met along the way. Each has a unique story for why they’re here, with a vast majority of them coming to their first gravel event.

See their stories below or a bike check of each rider here.

Meet Jen Gadoua and Deanna Guarnaccio (left and right), both of whom are riding SBT GRVL 2023 for All Bodies on Bikes. Both are here for their first gravel race. We met just before the All Bodies on Bikes shakeout ride on Friday morning. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Jen had a spinal cord injury in 2021. Prior to that, her weekends consisted of trail running and the social life that comes with that. She learned to ride in September of last year and learned to ride her bike through the blizzards of her home in Ontario, Canada. She applied to join the All Bodies on Bikes team not thinking she would be accepted, but is now one of 37 adaptive cyclists out for the ride on Sunday. What is Jen most excited about? “Just seeing people cross the finish line. You can see someone’s soul as they cross the line, both gutted but happy for the experience.” (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

SBT GRVL is Deanna’s first gravel race, after all kinds of riding around her home in Pittsburgh. She joined the All Bodies on Bikes team to really push her limits with her teammates and peers. She loves the supportive environment that All Bodies on Bikes and SBT GRVL have fostered. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Dave MacRunnel and Andy Brazelton (left and right) are the only riders on this list who have ridden SBT GRVL, both having ridden the 37-mile Green Course previously. Dave and Andy went 1-2 finishing last year in their age group. That’s not what’s interesting; it’s that Dave did it while going through chemotherapy. Now they’re back for year two to ride the 60-mile Red course. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Dave loved endurance events prior to chemotherapy, but it takes little explanation to understand how the process saps you of the energy you normally have. After years of life-changing surgeries, chemotherapy, and all the complications related to it, he rode SBT GRVL, won, and was back in chemo the next day. The nurses were shocked. While he’s still undergoing oral chemo for the ride this year, he’s pushing to ride the 60-mile Red Course this year. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Andy was the impetus for Dave for signing up for an activity as adventurous as 40 miles riding a bicycle. According to Dave, it was the most fun day on the bike he’s ever had. High fives and all kinds of smiles around the way. For him, gravel is a privilege and an opportunity to meet new people. It’s not about the result, but the ride and the fun along the way. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Meet Makesi Duncan, also known on Instagram and Tiktok as Dad Bod Cycling Inc. Makesi has been riding bikes for about two years, but SBT is his first gravel event. He’s doing it on behalf of Ride for Racial Justice (RFRJ) after some persuasion from Marcus Robinson, RFRJ co-founder. Being present in this space as a bigger black man is something you don’t see too often in cycling. For him, he wants to be there for people who look like him to think they can do it too. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

For Makesi, seeing all the different people and bikes – all of which he feels are works of art – is what excites him. He’ll be riding the 100-mile Blue Course at SBT GRVL 2023 and will be soaking it all in along the way. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)