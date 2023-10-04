In Memorium: The Surly Cross-Check, Discontinued After 24 Years

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After nearly two decades, Surly moved the Cross-Check frameset from their standard lineup of bikes to the ‘Legacy Lineup’ of their website. Surly confirmed that the bike is no longer in production and is unlikely to come back.

If you haven’t owned this gravel/cyclocross/touring/whatever bike yourself, you likely know someone who has. The Surly Cross-Check was the egalitarian choice in cycling, simultaneously someone’s utilitarian dream bike that was attainable and sold at a fair price.

The end of the Cross-Check marks the bike’s reign as the most bike that ever biked, the go-to way to make a pile of parts you hoarded in the corner of your garage into a functioning bicycle, and the defacto option that a bike nerd could happily ride and recommend to their non-bikey friends all the same.

(Image: Surly Bikes via Blog

Here’s what Surly Brand manager Dan Rasmussen has to say about the Surly Cross-Check:

Yes, it is true. The much beloved and influential Cross-Check is no longer in production. The bike model that opened the door to a new way of two-wheeled life for so many will be missed, including by those of us within Surly. Although we’d love to work on and produce all of the products we want, we too have limits to what we can produce for a whole host of reasons, several of which are beyond control. So for now, Cross-Check is out of production, but you never know, maybe it will come back at some point.

Did 2023 kill the Surly Cross-Check? No, but our vanity probably had something to do with it. The Cross-Check lacks disc brakes, thru-axles, or integrated anything we expect from a bike today. But the fact of the matter is that Cross-Check is all the bike that 99.99 percent of us ever needed; we just wanted more.

The Surly Cross Check moved across its two decades with several color changes, a few slight changes here and there, but generally speaking largely unchanged from its first sighting in the 1999 Surly catalog. The lack of changes to the bike is a true anomaly across not only the cycling world but nearly everywhere. Call it the Leatherman of the cycling world and you wouldn’t be too far off.

Many Cross-Checks were built into commuter bikes. Others were toured around the world. People dipped their toes into cyclocross aboard the Cross-Check, and others took their same bike and dove wheel first into gravel riding, many before the boom we see today.

Most were built with drop bars, but more and more of them found themselves with flat bars. The bike did it all with ease.

The Cross-Check as a frame is a simple platform. Durable steel tubes were flanked by major tire clearance, plenty of mounts, and semi-horizontal dropouts that allowed perpetual ditherers to ride their bikes first geared, then as fixed gears, and everywhere in between. While its head tube was never quite tall enough, steel tubes meant the bikes could be ridden every day, over and over again.

For how simple the frameset was, the Cross-Check was an attainable dream bike for people – myself included – that allowed cyclists to put their stamp on their ride without breaking the bank. I never owned one myself, but I wanted what it was: a canvas to become whatever the rider wanted to be over and over again. Thrash your Cross-Check, take it apart, and build it again. Truth be told, none of the bikes I purchased quite scratched the itch a Cross-Check could’ve.

As said, if you’ve never owned a Surly Cross-Check yourself, you likely know someone – or maybe ten someones – who owns one now. And while many moved on from their Cross-Check, chances are low that they didn’t have anything bad to say about the bike, only that they wanted something different. Maybe they wanted something that felt a bit more special or exciting. That’s not the Cross-Check’s fault; it’s ours.

Goodbye Surly Cross-Check, you will be missed. Anything else is just a Cross-Check with different geometry, after all.

See the range of Surly bikes at surlybikes.com.