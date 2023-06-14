Telluride Gravel Race returns for a summery June edition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Telluride, Colorado is one of those places that makes jaws drop no matter what time of year.

The historic mining town, situated in a box canyon and fringed by the towering San Juan Mountains, is also the home of the Telluride Gravel Race which debuted last year. The inaugural event was held in October, amidst a fireworks display of golden aspen and snow-covered peaks. This year, wildflowers and trees in every shade of springtime green provided the backdrop for the race on Saturday, June 10.

This year, there were two routes on offer at the TGR: “To Hell U Ride” was 93 miles with 10,000ft of vertical gain, while the “Outlaw” race covered 42 miles and 4,000ft of climbing.

(Fun fact: Butch Cassidy allegedly escaped from a robbery in Telluride in 1889 on part of the Outlaw course.)

The race was switched to June this year to take advantage of longer daylight hours and warmer weather. Some course modifications were necessary due to the heavy snowfall this spring, but there were also additions to the course, including the Whiskey Charlie 62 Trail, a 3.5-mile mountain bike trail following the Rio Grande Southern Railroad alongside Highway 62.

The race weekend kicked off on Friday evening in Mountain Village with the Women of Gravel forum, featuring Sarah Sturm, Becky Gardner, Brooke Goudy, and Kate Herrick Madden. The forum provided an opportunity for these riders to discuss their passion for cycling, managing other commitments in life, as well as training and racing strategies.

Sturm, from Durango, would go on to win the “To Hell U Ride” race on Saturday. Payson McElveen, also from Durango, won the men’s race.

The TGR was the second event in the four-race Summer of Gravel Series. Ned Gravel, in Nederland, is up next.

Photos by Amy Sibert and Linda Guerrette