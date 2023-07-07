The Belgian Waffle Ride and Monuments of Cycling announces policy changes around race classifications and more

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Press Release: Belgian Waffle Ride and Monuments of Cycling

Monuments of Cycling and the Belgian Waffle Ride events are committed to ensuring that all participants have equal access and opportunities to participate in our cycling events in a fair manner while preserving the integrity of the sport and respecting international regulations. The organization does so with the full intent to foster positive, world-class experiences that promote personal growth and healthy competition.

Belgian Waffle Ride, therefore, adopts the following policies:

Racing Classifications

Beginning August 1, 2023, all Belgian Waffle Ride events will offer the following racing categories:

Female – In the interest of protecting the parity of sports between women and men, racers who were born female may compete in this classification.

Male – Racers who were born and/or identify as male may compete in this classification.

Open – All racers, regardless of gender identification, may compete in this classification.

We will award equal amounts of prize money for each of these three categories. Typically, the top three of each category will be awarded prize money. Some races, the top five may be awarded prize money.

Eligibility Verification

Belgian Waffle Ride will not require proof of eligibility for racers competing in specific classifications before an event, preferring a self-selec tion honor policy that relies on the integrity of our participants to follow the registration criteria. The organization may require, however, validation of eligibility of specific racers on a case-by-case basis if needed to ensure the integrity of each classification. These instances may arise at the direction of Belgian Waffle Ride leadership if race officials see a need to seek verification. Racers can also request confirmation of eligibility verification of competitors by Belgian Waffle Ride via an anonymous process. Belgian Waffle Ride will take all such requests into consideration.

Confidentiality and Privacy

Belgian Waffle Ride will strive to preserve all athletes’ legitimate privacy interests and medical privacy. The organization will keep any discussions involving the gender identity of an athlete and any required written supporting documentation confidential unless the athlete makes a specific request otherwise. All information received by Belgian Waffle Ride about an individual athlete’s gender identity and medical information, including physician’s information provided pursuant to this Policy, shall be maintained confidentially. Belgian Waffle Ride will retain any written documentation for a period required to make any required determinations.

Our sole intention in making these changes is to provide all our participants a positive, supportive environment that promotes personal growth and healthy, fair competition in all our events.

