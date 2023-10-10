The Meaning of Ride: Winning, Healing, and Saving Lives at SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In the span of only a few years, SBT GRVL has become one of the world’s premier gravel cycling events, challenging pros and amateurs alike on the roads around Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

This August, 3,000 cyclists convened in the mountain town to undertake a daunting physical and mental challenge, the toughest route available being a 142-mile course with 10,000 feet of climbing.

Every single rider has a unique story and road leading them to the start line, and each is looking to get something different out of the experience.

The Meaning of Ride, a new documentary on Outside Watch, follows three athletes from diverse backgrounds as they prepare for and compete at this year’s edition, with individual goals of winning, healing, and saving lives.

Pete Stetina is in Steamboat Springs to win.

“If you win [SBT], your season’s made,” says the former WorldTour cyclist turned off-road privateer.

Balancing newborn twins at home and a professional gravel racing career, Stetina has his hands full most of the time. His goal is to beat gravel’s top rider Keegan Swenson, because if you beat Keegan, that means you’re the one winning the race.

Annijka Wade is here to heal.

Not too long ago, she went for a bike ride, got into a crash, and immediately knew something was wrong. Now bound to a wheelchair, she hasn’t given up on living the life she wants.

“The most important thing was in the early days knowing that there were adaptive athletes out there doing amazing things,” she says. Now she is one of those athletes doing amazing things.

Her goal for SBT is the para category in the 37-mile course.

Finally, J.R. Cohen is here to save lives.

In 2016, Cohen’s brother took his own life. Now Cohen rides to promote mental health awareness.

“I couldn’t save my brother; I hope to God I save someone,” he says of his riding.

But his riding has also saved himself.

At his heaviest, he was 430 pounds, and received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

“I made a change that day,” he says, remembering his mother who couldn’t stand to lose another son.

“My journey is not about weight loss,” he says. “It’s way more than that. And cycling saved my ass.”

This year, his goal is to finish the 142-mile black course, the longest at SBT, before the 8:30 p.m. finish cutoff.

Come along for his journey as he fights all the way to the finish, and watch each rider put themselves to the test at SBT GRVL 2023.

