The Weekly Dirt: Crossing Tasmania, crushing the Colorado Trail Race, and new bikepacking routes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of bike racing.

First, there was the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Leadville and the NCL Cup crit race in Denver. Then, a bunch of crazies took off to race the Colorado Trail from Durango to Denver. While they were doing that, I was up in Breckenridge, trying to keep up with Lachlan Morton and Erin Huck at the six-day Breck Epic. After that, 3,000 gravel racers descended on Steamboat Springs for SBT GRVL, another 1,000 were in Iowa for the Core4, and the final NCL Cup race went down in Atlanta.

Read also:

Keegan smashes SBT GRVL

Sofia smashes SBT GRVL, too

After a quick reset, some will head on the road again to BWR Utah and Gravel Worlds in Nebraska this weekend. Crit racers will be racing crits, too.

I’ll just be home, dreaming about bikepacking trips before the weather gets too cold. If you’re interested in stuff like that, this Weekly Dirt might be of interest.

Watch Payson McElveen cross Tasmania

He said it’s one of the top three rides he’s ever done in his life.

Katya Rakhmatulina sets new record at the Colorado Trail Race

It was a very exciting week of dot watching for fans of the Colorado Trail Race, as some 75 bikepackers made their way northbound on the Colorado Trail, traversing some 500 + miles and over 70,000 feet of climbing from Durango to Denver.

Then, when Katya Rakhmatulina crossed the finish line at Waterton Canyon in southwest Denver in five days, one hour, and 53 minutes (5:01:53), there was even more cause to be excited: the 28-year-old from Oakland, California broke the previous women’s by nearly a full day and set a new women’s “North/East” Colorado Trail Race course record.

And, while Rakhmatulina broke Alexandera Houchin’s record of 6:01:34 — set in 2019 — Houchin herself would come across the finish just 13 hours after first place for a total time of five days 14 hours and 31 minutes (5:14:31). On a singlespeed no less 😮‍💨

Both women — and Lael Wilcox, who was second in the CTR this year — are competing in the Triple Crown of bikepacking this summer, an unofficial series that includes the Tour Divide, the Colorado Trail Race, and the Arizona Trail Race — some 4,000 miles and 340,000 feet of climbing.

Jay P rides the (entire) Divide

Speaking of the Tour Divide, someone else is out there trying to set a record right now, albeit of a slightly different type.

On August 14, bikepacking legend Jay Petervary left on his quest to set a course record on the most up-to-date, 3080-mile version of the American Cycling Association’s premiere route, the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, starting in Jasper, Alberta, and ending in Antelope Wells, New Mexico, a project that he calls the Great Divide Ride Unearthed.

This is different than the Tour Divide Route, which starts in Banff and deviates slightly from the 2,745-mile route. However, it was racing the Great Divide Race, and later the Tour Divide, that started Petervary’s obsession with the route in general. He and his wife Tracey hold the tandem record after a blistering Tour Divide ride in 2009, and Petervary set new FKTs (fastest known time) in consecutive years during individual times trials in 2011 and 2012. He finished second in the 2015 Tour Divide in a sprint against eventual winner Josh Kato and third place rider Neil Beltchenko.

This month, Petervary intends to follow the ACA’s entire route, on a yet-to-be-revealed new kind of drop bar, front suspension titanium bikepacking bike. He is also partnering with the Be Good Foundation, founded by fellow Idahoan and ultra endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch, to raise funds for bikepacking scholarships and to enrich communities through cycling.

Bikepacking Roots releases new routes

Can you tell I like bikepacking?

In June, bikepacking non-profit Bikepacking Roots launched the Community Routes Project (CRoP) to showcase outstanding routes contributed by dedicated route creators for the enjoyment of the broader bikepacking community. The project showcases routes from around the country with a wide range of distance and difficulty levels. CRoP route stewards update the routes and resources regularly, and many stewards live near their route(s) and are champions for bikepacking in their communities.

Bikepacking Roots recently released a second curated batch of routes. In this collection of routes, there are options from lesser trodden areas of the country, including routes in Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Bikepacking Roots is excited to connect with more route creators and stewards from around the country. They will be opening up a public process for route submissions in September 2023.

Can’d Aid donates it’s 10,000th bike

Founded in the aftermath of the devastating Boulder County floods of 2013, Can’d Aid is celebrating its 10th year of volunteer-led projects supporting sustainability, disaster relief, physical health and mental wellness.

Another major milestone for the Lyons, Colorado-based non-profit is the donation of its 10,000th bike

Through the organization’s Treads + Trails program, Can’d Aid build and donates bikes to kids across the country. All bike build (and skateboard build!) projects are volunteer led, and the bikes go to kids in the local community. In 2022 alone, Can’dAid donated more than 2,800 bikes.

“The 10,000th bike is a milestone we are so grateful to celebrate alongside our 10 year anniversary,” said Can’d Aid founder and executive director Diana Ralston. “The volunteers and staff members who bring the Treads + Trails program to life have brought joy to so many children over the years and we continue to be inspired by the passion our communities have for giving back.”