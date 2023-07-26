The Weekly Dirt: Crushing the Crusher, Reggie, and The Rift

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If I’m being honest, July is kinda perfect from a Weekly Dirt perspective. Racing is on but it’s not as gangbusters as early summer/late spring or August. The Tour de France takes up most of the air in the room and other than that, people are getting out on their own bikes as much as possible.

That’s what summer is all about, right?

Since I last wrote, we saw some fun action at the Crusher in the Tushar, the inaugural Colorado Summer of Gravel Series wrapped up on the Front Range with Ned Gravel and the FoCo Fondo, and hundreds of riders got to pedal through unforgettable landscapes at The Rift in Iceland.

Now, the Leadville Trail 100 and SBT GRVL are on the horizon. Hopefully we get some much-needed rain to dampen the trails and roads before then!

Enjoy your bike this week and don’t forget to #watchthefemmes!

Course records set at Crusher in the Tushar

What exactly are Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson putting in their oatmeal every morning? Must be good, because the duo from Heber City/Tucson are smashing it in this season’s Life Time Grand Prix. Two weeks ago, both riders set course records at the Crusher in the Tushar, one of gravel’s toughest races.

Swenson was the first person ever to complete the 69-mile/10,000-feet of vert course in under four hours, and Gomez Villafañe clocked a blistering 4:49. Both solo’ed to the finish.

If you missed it, check out this power analysis of the the ride from Velo contributor Zach Nehr.

Emily Newsom had the race she “needed and wanted” at FoCo Fondo

On Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado Emily Newsom stood on the top step of the podium after a win that felt more meaningful than most.

Newsom, who used to race in the WorldTour and now has a mixed calendar of domestic road and gravel racing, had a devastating crash at the Joe Martin Stage race in May, breaking her wrist and clavicle, among other injuries. She had to sit out Unbound Gravel in June, which meant she lost precious Life Time Grand Prix points.

Two weeks ago, Newsom had a solid eighth place result at the Crusher in the Tushar, after taking the race’s notorious rough sections conservatively to avoid impact and further injury. After that race, she threw herself back into training and showed up for the 118-mile FoCo Fondo race hungry and fit.

Newsom raced smart and fast to claim first over Paige Onweller and Cecily Decker just 11-seconds back. At the top of the Prairie Divide road (mile 71.7), she had about a five minute lead over Onweller, and then stretched that out over the return trip back South to Fort Collins.

“I needed this one,” Newsom said after the finish. “And I wanted it. To be honest I surprised myself a little.”

Reggie Miller dusts the Dust Bowl 100 gravel race

Retired pro basketball player Reggie Miller played his entire 18-year career in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers. On Saturday, he did his first bike race in the Hoosier state — the Dust Bowl 100 gravel race.

It was a homecoming for both Miller and his many supporters in Indiana.

“As much as basketball Reggie is fantastic, I LOVE bike Reggie!” wrote someone on Instagram.

Miller completed the 100-mile race in five hours and 30 minutes, making him 110th overall (out of 350). For the first 25 miles, Miller (who is 6’7) stayed in the lead group.

Miller’s next bike race is SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on August 20 where he’ll race the 100-mile Blue course.

International gravel at The Rift in Iceland

Gravel is becoming an increasingly international sport, and nowhere was this more evident than at The Rift in Iceland last weekend where riders from seven countries made up the top five men and women in the 200k. This year’s race was the fourth edition of the Rift, which includes 100 and 200 kilometer options.

The Rift is also the fourth race in the Gravel Earth Series, a six-race series consisting of gravel races in Spain, France, Switzerland, Kenya, and Sweden.

The men’s podium for the 200 mile race included winner Simen Nordahl Svendsen (Norway), Ivar Slik (Netherlands), Paul Voss (Germany), Ben Thomas (England), and Mattia de Marchi (Italy).

The women’s was similarly wide-ranging in geographic scope, including winner Carolin Schiff (Germany), Raylyn Nuss (USA), Serena Bishop Gordon (USA), Svenja Betz (Germany), and Hafdís Sigurdardottir (Iceland).

Full results here.

Watching the Tour de France Femmes? Watch Uphill Climb, too

Strangely, although it’s only year 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, it feels like this race has been around forever. Lest we never forget that it has not.

Last year’s inaugural event was one for the history books, but that doesn’t mean that having a women’s Tour de France should make us blasé. Over the past few decades, there have been various versions of a women’s Tour but none stuck for long. A new short film chronicles the experiences of the women who rode in those early editions.

The historical perspective is a perfect complement to the history being made in France this week.