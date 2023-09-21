The Weekly Dirt: DirtBound, Gravel Earth champs, and riders to watch at marathon ‘nats

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hey dirt fans, things are about to get busy with racing and road trips and international flights, oh my!

But it’s OK because I’ve been enjoying some time at home mountain biking and eating peaches during these lovely first few weeks of September. Starting this weekend, it’s off to the races — first I’m headed down to Durango, Colorado — home of Sepp Kuss and dozens of other cycling champions — for the inaugural Durango Derby MTB race (registration open til Friday at noon MDT!). I’m skipping The Rad (you can still register for that too), the second-to-last race in the Life Time Grand Prix, because I’m headed to the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy! There are some fun storylines shaping up around the sophomore event, tune in here for more.

After worlds, it’s time for the annual pilgrimage to Bentonville for Big Sugar Gravel and, new this year, the Little Sugar MTB race. Hopefully my altitude training will be of some benefit on Bentonville’s carefully curated in-town trails.

See ya out there!

DirtBound at SBT GRVL

Para athletes Annijke Wade and Sam Summers have co-founded a new initiative that will debut at the 2024 SBT GRVL race.

DirtBound will provide an entry to SBT GRVL, travel, lodging, a food stipend per athlete, as well as a team call once a month and access to an inspirational virtual speaker series and more. The program is open to any individual who identifies as a para/adaptive athlete, has access to an off-road bike for SBT GRVL, and wants to grow and develop their off-road cycling skills.

For Wade, who was paralyzed in a mountain biking accident two years ago, the program is a way of giving back to the sport and community that continues to aid in her recovery.

Annijke Wade (Photo: Clayton Shank)

“Cycling has been the most important part of my recovery and returning to the outdoors has done immense things for my mental health and healing from my accident,” Wade said. “My return to sport and the outdoors was made possible in part by all of the community support I received early on. I want to be able to utilize my network, experience and passion to help provide opportunities for other para athletes that are interested in off-road cycling.”

Applications are open today, September 21, through October 4.

Gravel Earth Series crowns first ever champions

The inaugural Gravel Earth series wrapped up in Spain last weekend after the Earth Final race in Cardona, outside of Barcelona. The series also began in Spain, in April at the Traka gravel race and was followed by the Migration Gravel Race in Kenya, Nature is Bike in France, the Rift in Iceland, Octopus Gravel in Switzerland, and the Nordic Gravel Series in Sweden.

Italian Mattia de Marchi won the overall men’s with strong finishes at the Traka, the Migration Gravel Race, the Rift and the Earth Final. Swiss rider Annabel Fisher won the women’s overall, after an impressive run of results at the Traka 200, the Migration Gravel Race, the Rift, Octopus Gravel, and the Earth Final.

Spanish race promotors Klassmark have said that the Gravel Earth Series will return in 2024, stay tuned for details.

Introducing Uplift, a women’s cycling industry mentorship program

Women’s cycling isn’t just the athletes who are racing and competing, women’s cycling includes the bike industry, too. And although that industry has historically lacked female representation, a new initiative seeks to change that.

Uplift, a new mentorship program sponsored by Liv Cycling and Shift Active Media, will launch next year, giving women who are interested in bike industry careers access to a network of senior female professionals who have already made an impact in the bike business.

The mentors, who include leaders from a wide range of brands, businesses, and organizations including Zwift, Liv, Specialized, Cannondale, SRAM and British Cycling, will provide one-to-one support to the mentees, guiding, inspiring and hopefully building their confidence, enabling them to better navigate their future careers.

Uplift’s ultimate goal is to support and accelerate the progress of women working in cycling by fostering stronger networks, increasing the visibility of female role models, and bolstering the confidence of the mentees to take on new challenges.

Women currently working in cycling, or those looking to join or return to the industry are now invited to apply for the limited number of places in the inaugural year of the Uplift program. Learn more about Uplift and apply here by October 2, 2023.

Cole Paton, Alexis Skarda to line up at USA Cycling Marathon nationals this weekend

This weekend, the 2023 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships will take at Chewacla State Park in Auburn, Alabama. The nation’s top amateur and pro athletes will compete for national titles across several age-group categories.

Elite men and women will complete 2.5 laps of a 19.8 mile circuit that includes 1,346 feet of climbing for a total of 46.4 miles and 3,365 feet of climbing.

There are a few notable off-road endurance pros lining up at the race on Saturday. Cole Paton and Taylor Lideen will animate the men’s race, while former marathon national champ Alexis Skarda and Hannah Otto are headlining the women’s event. New pro Deanna Mayles, who was second last year, and marathon specialist Kelly Catale are also riders to watch.

New gravel race: Lefthand Gravel

The producers of the popular Ned Gravel race are bringing a new event to Colorado’s northern Front Range.

Lefthand Gravel debuts on October 8, 2023 in Longmont. There are three course options of 33, 71, and 110 miles. In the true spirit of inclusivity, race promotor Barry Lee says that all courses are “rideable on a road, gravel or mountain bike.”

Lefthand Gravel is being produced by Peak to Peak Endurance, a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports and funds youth organizations in the greater Peak to Peak region of the northern Front Range. In addition to Lefthand Gravel, Peak to Peak Endurance is also debuting Longhorn Gravel in Austin, Texas in December, 2023.

Registration for Lefthand Gravel is live until October 5.