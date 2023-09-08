The Weekly Dirt: From the Ground Up season three, Mid South reg, and Canada’s new marathon champs

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A day late and a dollar short seems to be the theme around here, as I failed to get this up on Wednesday (ok, that’s two days) and also was missing $1 from my bus fare the other day. But, here we are with the Weekly Dirt, and the bus driver let me on anyway.

Things are about to get busy in bikeland these days after a little lull post LeadBreckBoat. Speaking of which — Lachlan Morton is currently making his way down the Tour Divide route at astonishing pace.

This weekend is the first-ever USAC gravel national championship and next weekend is bonkers busy with Chequamegon, Mammoth Tuff, the West End Gravel Rush, Salida 76, and the Earth Final in Barcelona presenting a wide geographic and cultural swath of off-road racing.

Racing of course isn’t the only way to ride a bike, though, and September is one of the best months to absorb all the summer fitness and just. go. ride. In fact, that’s where I’m headed now, byeee!

From the Ground Up season three docuseries drop

Three years ago, gravel pro Alexey Vermeulen and his friend Ryan Petry started the From the Ground Up (FTGU) project. The idea was to give a few fledgling cyclists the support to train for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. The project has been so impactful that the duo has kept at it, with each season’s participants providing meaningful feedback and inspiration for the next year.

On Wednesday, the crew at FTGU dropped the first episode in a six-part docuseries about this year’s project. Episodes will be released on YouTube every other week.

Cynthia Frazier and Rob Britton boss the Badlands

Sepp Kuss isn’t the only North American lighting up the mountaintops of Spain right now — American Cynthia Frazier and Canadian Rob Britton recently won the Badlands bikepacking race, which covers 780 kilometers and 15,000 meters of climbing in southern Spain.

Britton, who used to race on the road and is now racing off-road endurance events like the Life Time Grand Prix, completed the race in a blistering 38 hours and 20 minutes. Frazier was only seven hours behind him, finishing in 45 hours and 34 minutes. She was eighth overall.

Neither North American is unfamiliar to the demands of ultra endurance racing, although this was Britton’s longest race yet. Last year, he put down an FKT on the BC Epic 100 route. Frazier has won Unbound XL, Across Andes, and in February was the first woman to finish the Transcordilleras in Colombia.

Mid South registration deets

Set your calendar reminders, the registration date for the 2024 Mid South gravel race is fast-approaching!

Registration for the beloved Oklahoma event (March 16, 2024) will open at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Saturday Sept. 23.

There will be no randomizer or lottery process this year. When the 2,500 participant cap is reached, registration will be closed and a waitlist will be opened. Registration for the 50k run, 50k Ultramarathon and the 12 Mile Inspiration Ride will remain open until March 1, 2024.

The Mid South p/b Bobby (Photo: Alex Roszko)

But wait, there’s more! For those who happen to be in Stillwater on September 23, District Bicycles is hosting a registration party, followed by a group ride and post-ride party at Stonecloud Brewing. Everyone who attends the party is guaranteed an entry to the Mid South 2024, even if it sells out immediately.

Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance are the Canadian marathon MTB champs

Newly crowned Canadian marathon MTB champs, Andrew L’Esperance and Haley Smith with their team manager Drew Esherick (Photo: Nicole McFadden)

After a three-year hiatus, Canada’s national marathon MTB championship race returned to the calendar last weekend. The race was held in the Yukon, Canada’s second-least populated territory, and featured a mix of dirt roads and technical singletrack over a 90-kilometer course outside of Whitehorse.

Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance took home the maple leaf jerseys after the race, both putting in commanding performances to win the race. L’Esperance finished seven minutes ahead of Malcolm Barton from Ontario, with Alberta’s Cory Wallace rounding out the podium in third.

The province of Ontario swept the women’s podium, with Smith finishing in 5:13:37, followed by Ruby West some 35 minutes later. Hannah Simms was third.

The next race on the calendar for Canada’s marathon power couple is Chequamegon in northern Wisconsin, the fifth race in the Life Time Grand Prix series. We hope they’ll be sporting their new kits!

Nukeproof Digger: “Unnecessary but totally awesome”

I kind-of agree.