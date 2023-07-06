The Weekly Dirt: Lost and Found Gravel date change, women rule at the Tour Divide, and Gravel Earth update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hello, hello, is there anybody out there?

If not, that’s OK, I totally get that’s all Tour, all the time for the next three weeks. But, in between stage-watching binges, I hope you’re also getting out on the bike!

Here’s a bit o’ news from the off-road. Heads up — the Crusher in the Tushar is coming up on Saturday, and the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix series should be interesting. It’s been a month since the mud-slog that was Unbound, and this 69-mile race with 10,000 feet of climbing also requires a fairly different skill set. Can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Ned Gravel, Silver Rush MTB, and USAC cross-country nationals are also on the docket for the weekend! In the meantime, here’s this Wednesday’s Weekly Dirt.

Lost and Found Gravel Festival announces new dates

For the past two years, the first weekend in June had too many good options in terms of bike races. Unbound Gravel, the Grasshopper Adventure Series, and Lost and Found Gravel conflicted, forcing gravel riders have had to choose between three great events on the first Saturday of the month.

In 2024, they don’t have to choose.

Lost and Found Gravel Festival presented by Cervélo is shifting its date by two weeks in 2024 to Saturday, June 15th.

In addition to freeing up space on the crowded race calendar, the new date will accommodate snowmelt at higher elevations with less change of having to reroute high sections of the course.

Lost and Found starts and ends in Portola, California, a small town in California’s Plumas County in the northeastern Sierra mountains surrounded by hundreds of miles of Forest Service gravel roads. It offers racers three rugged backcountry courses, of 35, 60, or 100 miles, all of which start at nearly 5,000 feet. It is a fundraiser for the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship and a co-production with Breakaway Promotions.

Record number of women complete 2023 Tour Divide

On Tuesday, Canadian Lucy Eykamp completed the 2,745-mile Tour Divide ultra bikepacking race, becoming the 11th and final woman to officially complete the 2023 edition.

This year’s race saw record numbers of both female participants and finishers. Around 20 women started the race on June 9 in Banff, Canada. When Kristen Tonsager finished the race late on June 30 in 10th place, that marked the first time in history that the Tour Divide has had double-digit women finishers.

Lael Wilcox was the first woman to arrive at the US/Mexico border in 16 days, 20 hours, and 17 minutes. Two days later, Alexandera Houchin set a new women’s singlespeed record on the course, completing the race in 18 days, 18 hours, and 26 minutes (the previous record was also hers; this year, she bested it by two hours).

Erin Huck and Eric Brunner win Firecracker 50

For some 20 years, hundreds of mountain bikers have kicked off their fourth of July festivities at the Firecracker 50, a cross-country mountain bike race in Breckenridge, Colorado.

This year, Boulder residents Erin Huck and Eric Brunner won the solo category of the 50-mile race. Nina Schamberger and Velo contributer Helena Gilbert-Snyder made up the women’s podium, and Tasman Nankervis and Cody Cupp were second and third in the men’s race.

Gravel Earth Series Update

The Gravel Earth Series, a new concept launched this year, is at the halfway point.

The series, created by Girona-based promotor Klassmark, joined six gravel events from around the world in a points-based contest. It kicked off in April, with one of Klassmark’s own events, The Traka. Since then, hundreds of riders have competed at Nature is Bike (France), the Migration Gravel Race (Kenya), and most recently Octopus Gravel in Switzerland.

Next up is the Rift in Iceland on July 22, followed by the Nordic Gravel Series in Sweden on August 12.

On September 16-17, the ‘Earth Final’ will take place outside of Barcelona.

The top male, female, and non-binary finishers at each event are awarded points based on each event’s “difficulty and prestige.” The overall series rankings will be determined by totaling a rider’s top two scores, as well as the results of the Earth Final, which will be weighted more heavily than the other series events.

Currently, Amity Rockwell and Mattia de Marchi lead the series. Rockwell and De Marchi both won the Traka 360, while Rockwell also triumphed at the Migration Gravel Race where De Marchi was fourth.

Ride the Summit Challenge, support a good cause

On August 26, the National Ability Center (NAC) is hosting the 17th annual Summit Challenge, combining a beautiful bike tour with a very good cause.

The NAC is a leader in providing adaptive recreation programs year round in the state of Utah. The Summit Challenge is one of its biggest fundraisers and this year hopes to raise $100,000 for adaptive recreation programs. The ride travels through the mountains and valleys of Utah’s Summit and Wasatch counties, and has fully-supported 16-, 25-, 50-, 80- or 100-mile course options for riders of all abilities.

Riders who choose the 100-mile option will have the opportunity to ride the two-mile climb up Wolf Creek Ranch, a trail that is typically only open during the Tour of Utah.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase now until July 14 at midnight MT and start at $40. The price increases to $55, and regular registration closes on Aug. 24 at 5:00 p.m. MT.

All adaptive athletes ride for free.